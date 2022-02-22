Orchard Park's Ben Holmes drafted first by USFL's New Jersey Generals

Holmes was picked by the New Jersey Generals of the new spring league, set to debut on April 16. Holmes starred at receiver for OP when it won the state title in 2011, then shifted to QB and led the Quakers back to the state final. He went to a Texas prep school, then Nassau Community College before going to Division II Tarleton. He led the Texans to a 23-2 record in two seasons, including an 11-1 record his senior season (2019), with 34 passing TDs and three interceptions.