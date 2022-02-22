Orchard Park's Ben Holmes drafted first by USFL's New Jersey Generals

Orchard Park High School product Ben Holmes, who starred at quarterback for Tarleton State in Texas, was the fourth overall pick of the USFL Draft Tuesday night.
Holmes was picked by the New Jersey Generals of the new spring league, set to debut on April 16. Holmes starred at receiver for OP when it won the state title in 2011, then shifted to QB and led the Quakers back to the state final. He went to a Texas prep school, then Nassau Community College before going to Division II Tarleton. He led the Texans to a 23-2 record in two seasons, including an 11-1 record his senior season (2019), with 34 passing TDs and three interceptions.
#InCommandWelcome to the squad Ben Holmes. pic.twitter.com/hcdJt2WlLT— New Jersey Generals (@USFLGenerals) February 23, 2022
The first three picks in the USFL draft were ex-Michigan QB Shea Patterson (Michigan), Ole Miss’ Jordan Ta’amu (Houston) and Occidental’s Bryan Scott (Philadelphia). The USFL was holding 12 rounds Tuesday and 11 rounds on Wednesday.
Mark Gaughan
Bills/NFL writer
Gaughan's insight is featured in the "PlayAction" video series, providing analysis to get Bills fans ready for the next game. He is past president of the Pro Football Writers of America and served as a Pro Football Hall of Fame selector for 12 years.
