The third stop in The Buffalo News’ training camp tour – the Philadelphia Eagles.

PHILADELPHIA – Outside Eagles coach Nick Sirianni’s second-floor office on Monday morning, the thump-thump-thump of a helicopter could be heard as it circled nearby Lincoln Financial Field.

Fans had started lining up at 3:30 a.m. – yes, 3:30 a.m. – in front of the stadium. Not for practice. Not for tickets. Not for autographs. For jerseys – yes, jerseys. The Eagles unveiled their kelly green throwbacks and will wear them for two games – Oct. 22 against Miami and Nov. 26 against the Bills.

“Is it like when they release the new ‘Jordans’ (shoes) or video games?” Sirianni asked before adding: “This place is awesome.”

Ryan O'Halloran: Running back Dalvin Cook joining Jets would make sense for player, team Free-agent running back Dalvin Cook visited the New York Jets' training camp practice Sunday. Do the Jets need him to challenge the Bills in the AFC East?

Philadelphia is particularly awesome right now for Sirianni, who grew up in Jamestown and played for his father, Fran, at Southwestern High.

Nick has the quarterback (Jalen Hurts), the 1-2 combo at receiver (A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith), a mismatch headache tight end (Dallas Goedert) and a veteran line (anchored by center Jason Kelce and left tackle Lane Johnson) … and that’s just the offense. The defense led the NFL with 70 sacks.

Sirianni enters his third season leading last year’s NFC champion and this year’s conference favorite. This is a stacked depth chart built by general manager Howie Roseman.

Sirianni, who worked 17 years as a college/pro assistant before joining the Eagles, didn’t inherit a torpedoed-to-the-foundation team. Twenty-two players on the 90-man roster preceded him, and he is leaning on those leaders to make sure complacency doesn’t set in.

“That’s the job of myself as the head coach and the leaders on this team,” he said during an interview in his office. “I can’t tell you how much we talk about being present because it’s so important as you go through the journey of a football season to not look too far (ahead) and not look behind. When you have leaders like Jason Kelce and (defensive end) Brandon Graham and (defensive tackle) Fletcher Cox and Lane Johnson and Jalen Hurts to not only say the message, but live the message, that’s really important.”

Within the same answer, Sirianni did add: “Do you say that message differently now that you’ve been to a Super Bowl and didn’t win the Super Bowl and you’re moving on? A little bit. But the message is still the message and the standard is still the standard.”

The Eagles went 4-11-1 in 2020 and improved to 9-8 in Sirianni’s first year and were 14-3 last year. Yes, the rise coincides with his arrival, but also the emergence of Hurts, who has 44 touchdown passes and a 23-11 regular season record.

Add up the roster and the culture and no wonder Sirianni thinks Philadelphia is awesome. The respect from his players is mutual.

“He’s young (42); he understands us,” defensive tackle Jordan Davis told me after Tuesday morning’s practice. “He takes time to know what we want. If there is something we need, he’s always there to listen. He’s an intense coach and he’s going to get after us, but at the end of the day, he shows us love and makes sure we understand when we’re doing the right things and when we’re doing the wrong things.”

Five observations from the Eagles’ first fully-padded practice of camp:

1. The Eagles’ defense could have as many as six new starters, including first-round lineman Jalen Carter and safeties Terrell Edmunds and Reed Blankenship. Edmunds is the older brother of former Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, who signed with Chicago as a free agent. Terrell left Pittsburgh for the Eagles. “I’ve been playing with the same guys in Pittsburgh for the last five seasons and (now) we’re learning the new guys,” he said. “I’m seeing how the corners play and how the other safety communicates, but we’ve been growing since OTAs and it felt good to get the pads on and go full speed.”

2. Hurts’ best play of practice was a long touchdown pass to receiver A.J. Brown, who ran a deep post to beat cornerback James Bradberry. Hurts’ first play, in a goal-to-go situation, was a touchdown pass to receiver DeVonta Smith.

3. The Eagles have six running backs on the roster, a mix of returning players (Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott) and newcomers (D’Andre Swift and Rashaad Penny). Are there enough carries to go around, particularly with Hurts such an active part of the run game? “I don’t worry about it,” Scott said. “Honestly, I feel I’ve been at my best from a mental standpoint and I’m going to show up every day and compete. But as far as expectations, I’ll leave that to the guys in charge.” The Eagles ranked sixth in the league last year in run-play rate (48.6%). Leading rusher Miles Sanders signed with Carolina and the Eagles acquired Swift from Detroit and signed Penny from Seattle.

4. Former University at Buffalo quarterback Tyree Jackson is a tight end for the Eagles and caught two passes from backup quarterback Ian Book early in 11-on-11 work. Jackson, 25, has played 14 career games (all with Philadelphia). He spent the 2019 preseason with the Bills before moving on to the XFL (D.C. Defenders) and the Eagles. He tore his ACL in January 2022 and played only five games in the ’22 season.

5. Quick hits: The Eagles have a drone hovering over the practice field to gather video of the workout. … The atmosphere at practice was business-like because of the limited number of fans permitted to attend. The only elevated seating is a small grandstand that sat mostly empty. … Like the Bills, the Eagles have a new green-dot (communication) linebacker – second-year player Nakobe Dean. … Cam Jurgens will eventually play center, but Kelce keeps on keeping on (13th season) so Jurgens is taking the first-team right guard snaps. … Southwestern football coach Jake Burkholder is interning with the Eagles during camp.