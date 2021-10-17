NFL rewind: Witching hour waits until Cowboys top Patriots in OT

Why the Ravens won: Lamar Jackson was on target as he directed the Ravens to touchdown drives of 90 and 74 yards the first two times they had the ball. His long completion was only 29 yards and he passed for only one touchdown, but he kept drives alive as Baltimore converted 6 of 11 third downs and faced no fourth downs.

Vikings 34, Panthers 28

The scoop: Somehow Minnesota turned an 11-point lead with under 5 minutes to play into an overtime thriller, won on a 27-yard pass from Kirk Cousins to K.J. Osborn with 5:48 left in the extra period. Carolina had tied the game at 28 on a 7-yard pass from Sam Darnold to his former New York Jets teammate Robby Anderson. There were five lead changes before the Vikes built a 28-17 lead, going ahead 18-17, on a 17-yard run by Dalvin Cook, who returned to the lineup and carried 29 times for 140 yards. Meanwhile, Carolina played without running back Christian McCaffrey for a third straight game.

Why the Vikings won: Cousins completed 33 of 48 passes for 373 yards and three touchdowns and, more importantly, was not sacked. Darnold went down four times.

Best of the rest

Packers 24, Bears 14