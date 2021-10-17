NFL rewind: Witching hour waits until Cowboys top Patriots in OT

The so-called “Witching Hour” for Sunday afternoon’s early NFL games did not turn wins into losses and losses into wins, as they claim. Mostly, it turned somewhat-close games into blowouts and borderline blowouts into for-real blowouts this time.
There was none of the usual late-game drama until the Dallas Cowboys-New England Patriots game in Foxborough, Mass.
In a game with three lead changes in the final 6:23 of regulation, Dallas finally won in overtime 35-29 on a 35-yard pass from Dak Prescott to CeeDee Lamb.
Until then, the big news of the day was the end of the Jacksonville Jaguars’ NFL record 20-game losing streak dating back to Week 2 of the 2020 season. They won it in Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on a last-play field goal by Matthew Wright, who was playing only his third game with the Jags. Wright hit from 54 yards to end the Jaguars’ misery and give coach Urban Meyer and No. 1 draft choice Trevor Lawrence their first NFL wins. Minutes before his winner, Wright made a 53-yard kick that hooked inside the right upright to tie the game at 20.
The Jacksonville win left the Detroit Lions (0-6) as the last winless team, while the Arizona Cardinals (6-0) remain the only unbeaten.
All but one of the other day games Sunday were one-sided. The point differentials in the seven early slot games were 28, 28, 27, 23, 11, 10 and 6 points. Two of the three late afternoon games were a 23-point victory by the Cardinals at Cleveland and a 10-point win by the Las Vegas Raiders at Denver.
A capsule look at Sunday’s Week 6 games:
Game of the day
Cowboys 35, Patriots 29
The scoop: After tying the game on Greg Zuerlein’s 49-yard field goal with 20 seconds left, Dallas won with a Prescott pass to Lamb with 3:52 left in overtime after forcing a New England punt on the opening series.
Why the Cowboys won: They were pretty much unstoppable on offense, except by their own penalties. Dallas had 32 first downs and 567 yards of offense, including 445 passing by Prescott. Lamb had 149 receiving yards on nine catches, including two for TDs. New England had 335 yards, including two touchdown passes by rookie quarterback Mac Jones.
Top attractions
Cardinals 37, Browns 14
The scoop: Kyler Murray and the Cardinals keep proving their worth. With division wins over the Rams on the road and at home against the 49ers and a challenging game at Cleveland in their back pocket, they must be regarded as an honest-to-goodness Super Bowl contender. Murray passed for four touchdowns, two to DeAndre Hopkins, and Arizona never trailed the Browns, who may have lost another running back to injury. Nick Chubb was inactive for the game, and Kareem Hunt, the other half of Cleveland’s 1-2 running combination, left with a leg injury in the fourth quarter.
Why the Cardinals won: After forcing the Browns to punt on the game’s first series, they scored on their first five possessions, two long TD drives and three field goals, for a 23-7 lead.
Raiders 34, Broncos 24
The scoop: The resignation of embattled coach Jon Gruden early in the week didn’t seem to unsettle the Raiders at all in their trip to Denver.
After a 7-7 tie, they took the game over. Daniel Carlson kicked a 50-yard field goal to break the tie and Derek Carr connected with backup running back Kenyan Drake on a 31-yard pass play for a 17-7 halftime lead. Drake also scored on an 18-yard run in the third quarter.
Carr completed 18 of 27 passes for 341 yards.
Why the Raiders won: Denver had 341 yards, but quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was intercepted three times and sacked five times.
Ravens 34, Chargers 6
The scoop: The Chargers looked nothing like the team that won a shootout over Cleveland at home last week. They were manhandled by the Ravens, and quarterback Justin Herbert looked uncertain most of the game. He completed 22 of 39 for only 195 yards, with a long gain of only 26. He also had 12 of the Chargers’ meager rushing output of 26 yards.
Why the Ravens won: Lamar Jackson was on target as he directed the Ravens to touchdown drives of 90 and 74 yards the first two times they had the ball. His long completion was only 29 yards and he passed for only one touchdown, but he kept drives alive as Baltimore converted 6 of 11 third downs and faced no fourth downs.
Vikings 34, Panthers 28
The scoop: Somehow Minnesota turned an 11-point lead with under 5 minutes to play into an overtime thriller, won on a 27-yard pass from Kirk Cousins to K.J. Osborn with 5:48 left in the extra period. Carolina had tied the game at 28 on a 7-yard pass from Sam Darnold to his former New York Jets teammate Robby Anderson. There were five lead changes before the Vikes built a 28-17 lead, going ahead 18-17, on a 17-yard run by Dalvin Cook, who returned to the lineup and carried 29 times for 140 yards. Meanwhile, Carolina played without running back Christian McCaffrey for a third straight game.
Why the Vikings won: Cousins completed 33 of 48 passes for 373 yards and three touchdowns and, more importantly, was not sacked. Darnold went down four times.
Best of the rest
Packers 24, Bears 14
The scoop: Green Bay led only 10-7 at the half before Aaron Rodgers passed to Aaron Jones on a 12-yard circle pattern. Rodgers also ran 6 yards for a score. It was the 22nd time Rodgers has led the Packers to victory in 27 starts against division rival Chicago. “I own you … I still own you,” Rodgers reportedly yelled to taunting fans at Soldier Field after the game. The Bears were without running backs David Montgomery and Damien Williams, so rookie Khalil Herbert, a sixth-round draft choice, had to fill in and ran for 97 yards 19 carries.
Why the Packers won: Between Jones and A.J. Dillon, Green Bay had 135 rushing yards. Davante Adams, who went into the game as the NFL leader in receptions (42) and receiving yards (579), caught four for 89 yards, but no touchdowns.
Bengals 34, Lions 11
The scoop: Maybe it was the result of demoralizing losses on long, final-play field goals two of the last three weeks, but the Lions put on their poorest performance of the season at home against Cincinnati. Joe Burrow threw for three of the four Bengals passing touchdowns. Rookie receiver Ja’Marr Chase caught four for 97 yards but no TDs and Joe Mixon ran 18 times for 94 yards.
Why the Bengals won: They shut down Detroit’s run game (36 yards, 2.0 average, long of 9 yards) and Jared Goff passed for only 202 yards.
Rams 38, Giants 11
The scoop: After giving up a field goal on New York’s opening drive, the Rams overpowered Big Blue, scoring 38 unanswered points. Cooper Kupp caught nine passes from Matthew Stafford for 130 yards and two touchdowns. Ex-Bills receiver Robert Woods and running back Darrell Henderson Jr. had a touchdown catch each.
Why the Rams won: They kept the Giants out of the end zone until late in the fourth quarter, as they intercepted Daniel Jones three times and sacked him four times.
Chiefs 31, Washington 13
The scoop: Kansas City broke the game open with 21 second-half points while shutting out the Washington Football Team with the help of a missed 42-yard field goal try by Dustin Hopkins and an interception by defensive end Tershawn Wharton.
Why the Chiefs won: Patrick Mahomes threw two interceptions and was sacked three times, but he ran away from pressure and completed 32 of 47 passes for 397 yards and two touchdowns.
Jaguars 23, Dolphins 20
The scoop: With time running out in regulation, Trevor Lawrence completed a fourth down pass to Laviska Shenault Jr. for a first down and got a quick timeout with 0:01 left, just enough time for a field goal try.
Why the Jaguars won: Miami went for it on fourth-and-1 from its own 46 and Malcolm Brown came up inches short. Jacksonville took over on downs and moved into position for Wright’s winning field goal. Tua Tagovailoa started for Miami for the first time since he was injured in Week 2 against the Bills and completed 33 of 47 passes for 329 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. Ten of the completions went to rookie Jaylen Waddle for 70 yards and two touchdowns. Tight end Mike Gesicki caught eight for 115. Lawrence of the Jaguars completed 25 of 41 passes for 319 yards and one touchdown to Marvin Jones Jr.
Dog of the day
Colts 31, Texans 3
The scoop: After four losses in their first five games, the Colts finally started to look like the team they were expected to be. Keep in mind, the opposition was the Texans, who produced 353 yards but no touchdowns. Leading only 10-3 at the half, Indy scored touchdowns on three of its first five possessions in the second half. Jonathan Taylor ran for 145 yards in 14 carries, including an 83-yard non-scoring run. Carson Wentz threw no interceptions and had TD throws to Parris Campbell and Mo Alie-Cox. T.Y. Hilton returned to the lineup and had four receptions for 80 yards, but ended up leaving the game with another injury.
Why the Colts won: They intercepted two Davis Mills passes, recovered a fumble and got a turnover on downs in the second half.
News wire services contributed to this report.