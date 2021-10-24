NFL Rewind: After Week 7, Bills have plenty of competition for home-field advantage

If Buffalo Bills fans were not aware after Monday night’s loss at Tennessee, there may be some road blocks ahead on Buffalo’s quest for a first-round bye and home-field advantage in the AFC playoffs.
Sunday’s Week 7 outcomes of National Football League games gave some indication of that.
First, the Tennessee Titans (5-2) proved their prowess by handing the defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs a one-sided defeat just six days after disposing of the Bills.
And the No. 1 challenge from the AFC North may not be the Baltimore Ravens (5-2) or the Cleveland Browns (4-3). It looks like young quarterback Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals (5-2), who went to Baltimore and won going away to tie for first place in the division with a tie-breaker advantage for now. The last time the Bengals won in Baltimore was in 2018, when an Andy Dalton-to-Tyler Boyd pass upset the Ravens on the last day of the regular season and put Buffalo in the playoffs.
No more snickering over the New England Patriots (3-4), either. A Bill Belichick team always seems to get better as the season goes on. The Pats haven’t beaten a team with a winning record, but they stood up to the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers and then the Dallas Cowboys in close losses. On Sunday, they destroyed the New York Jets 54-13. The last time the Jets beat New England was in 2015, 11 losses ago.
Buffalo has two late-season games against the Patriots, who historically have been a stumbling block.
Instead of the Chiefs (3-4), the Las Vegas Raiders (5-2) or Los Angeles Chargers (4-2) – who had a bye Sunday – could come out of the AFC West.
In short, the Bills are one of six AFC teams with two losses in what looks like a wide-open fight for home field advantage in the playoffs.
A capsule look at Sunday’s Week 7 NFL games:
The biggest game
Cincinnati Bengals 41, Baltimore Ravens 17
The scoop: The victory by Cincinnati, which was showing strong signs of developing into a playoff contender, was not surprising, but their dominance was. Burrow completed 23 of 38 passes for 416 yards and three touchdowns. Their touchdowns came on plays of 55 and 32 to tight end C.J. Uzomah, an 82-yard pass play to rookie Ja’Marr Chase and runs of 21 and 46 yards from Joe Mixon and Samaje Perine, respectively. Lamar Jackson of the Ravens passed for 257 yards and ran 12 times for 88.
Why the Bengals won: They kept Jackson from running wild. They sacked him five times and limited his longest run to 16 yards.
Another biggie
Tennessee Titans 27, Kansas City Chiefs 3
The scoop: Kansas City learned what the Bills learned last Monday: That the Titans are for real. For the first time in Patrick Mahomes’ career, the Chiefs did not score a touchdown. Derrick Henry of the Titans was held to 88 rushing yards in 29 attempts, no touchdowns and a long gain of 10 yards, but he passed 5 yards to tight end MyCole Pruitt for the first score of the game. Ryan Tannehill passed for 270 yards, and his touchdown to A.J. Brown – for 24 yards – gave the Titans a 14-0 lead.
Why the Titans won: They made life miserable for Mahomes before he left the game late in the fourth quarter after being shaken up on a sack. The K.C. quarterback completed 20 of 35 passes for only 206 yards. He was sacked four times and threw one interception.
Best of the rest
Green Bay Packers 24, Washington Football Team 10
The scoop: Green Bay had only 57 yards rushing, but Aaron Rodgers completed 27 of 35 passes for 274 yards and three touchdowns in a workmanlike performance. Taylor Heinicke passed for 268 yards and led Washington with 95 rushing yards in an erratic performance. Washington’s Terry McLaurin had 122 receiving yards and one touchdown in a seven-catch game.
Why the Packers won: Washington had a 430-304 advantage in yards, but was 0 for 4 in the red zone because Heinicke threw an end zone interception, gave himself up inches short of the goal line – causing a TD to be erased on replay – and kicker Chris Blewitt had his first NFL try blocked.
Support Local Journalism
Atlanta Falcons 30, Miami Dolphins 28
The scoop: After blowing a 27-14 lead in the last 8 1/2 minutes, the Falcons won it on a last-play 36-yard field goal by Younghoe Koo. Matt Ryan, whose fumble helped Miami to its go-ahead score – a 4-yard pass from Tua Tagovailoa to Mack Hollins with 2:27 left – completed passes of 23 and 28 to tight end Kyle Pitts on the first two plays of the winning drive.
Why the Falcons won: After getting a gift opportunity to score their go-ahead touchdown, the Dolphins left too much time on the clock for Ryan. He is one of the NFL’s best at directing a 2-minute drill.
New England Patriots 54, New York Jets 13
The scoop: New England used some trick plays, including a 25-yard wide receiver-to-wide receiver touchdown pass from Kendrick Bourne to Nelson Agholor for the game’s first score. The Patriots didn’t need much razzle-dazzle, as they had 32 first downs and 551 yards of offense against the hapless Jets. New England led 31-7 at the half. New York also lost rookie quarterback Zach Wilson for the game with a knee injury in the first quarter. He was replaced by Mike White. Mac Jones passed for two TDs, and Damien Harris and J.J. Taylor ran for two touchdowns each.
Why the Patriots won: They scored on nine of their 10 possessions, including their first six.
New York Giants 25, Carolina Panthers 3
The scoop: There were no touchdowns until Daniel Jones passed 5 yards to Dante Pettis for a 12-3 New York lead with 59 seconds left in the third quarter. The Giants added two Graham Gano field goals and a 19-yard Devontae Booker TD run in the fourth quarter.
Why the Giants won: They held the Panthers to 11 first downs and 173 yards, which caused Carolina coach Matt Rhule to bench quarterback Sam Darnold in favor of P.J. Walker in the fourth quarter. Former Jet Darnold’s return to MetLife Stadium produced only 111 passing yards on 16 of 25, with one pick and three sacks.
Los Angeles Rams 28, Detroit Lions 19
The scoop: Quarterbacks Matthew Stafford of the Rams and Jared Goff of Detroit each faced their former team. Goff and Detroit, the NFL’s only winless team, were not an easy out for the supposed vastly superior Rams. The Lions took a 19-17 lead into the fourth quarter after the fourth of four field goals by Austin Seibert. L.A. responded with a 90-yard drive that Stafford ended with a 5-yard pass to Cooper Kupp, who had 10 catches for 156 yards and two touchdowns.
Why the Rams won: L.A. kept the Lions out of the end zone all five times they crossed the 20. Although the Lions punted only once and rolled up 415 yards, they reached the end zone only once, on a 63-yard screen pass from Goff to D’Andre Swift, who ran 13 times for 48 yards and caught eight passes for 96.
Las Vegas Raiders 33, Philadelphia Eagles 22
The scoop: Philadelphia took an early lead and then Las Vegas scored the next 30 behind Derek Carr’s 31 of 34 passing with two touchdowns. Josh Jacobs returned from injury and scored on an 8-yard run and Kenyan Drake added a rushing TD. It was more one-sided than the score indicated. The Eagles scored 15 points in the last 7:17 with the outcome decided.
Why the Raiders won: Carr threw an interception on his first offensive series, but had only two incompletions after that as he directed Las Vegas to 30 points on its next five possessions.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 38, Chicago Bears 3
The scoop: Tom Brady passed for two of his four touchdowns as Tampa Bay took a 21-0 first-quarter lead and never was threatened by the short-handed Bears and rookie quarterback Justin Fields. Chicago’s only points came on a 28-yard Cairo Santos field goal in the second quarter. Brady completed 20 of 36 for 211 yards before turning things over to Blaine Gabbert.
Why the Bucs won: The Bears did not score a touchdown despite gaining 311 yards of offense. They lost two fumbles and Fields had three passes picked off.
Dog of the day
Arizona Cardinals 31, Houston Texans 5
The scoop: Houston was one of four NFL teams that did not score a touchdown Sunday. Rookie quarterback Davis Mills continues to struggle. The Texans had only eight first downs and 180 yards of offense. After he was tackled in the end zone for a safety that put Houston in front 2-0, Kyler Murray of Arizona rebounded with three touchdown passes and 261 passing yards, although he was sacked four times.
Why the Cards won: The Texans offer almost no offensive threat. They averaged 2.8 yards rushing and 5.9 per pass completion. Their longest offensive play was 22 yards.
News wire services contributed to this report.