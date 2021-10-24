NFL Rewind: After Week 7, Bills have plenty of competition for home-field advantage

If Buffalo Bills fans were not aware after Monday night’s loss at Tennessee, there may be some road blocks ahead on Buffalo’s quest for a first-round bye and home-field advantage in the AFC playoffs.

Sunday’s Week 7 outcomes of National Football League games gave some indication of that.

First, the Tennessee Titans (5-2) proved their prowess by handing the defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs a one-sided defeat just six days after disposing of the Bills.

And the No. 1 challenge from the AFC North may not be the Baltimore Ravens (5-2) or the Cleveland Browns (4-3). It looks like young quarterback Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals (5-2), who went to Baltimore and won going away to tie for first place in the division with a tie-breaker advantage for now. The last time the Bengals won in Baltimore was in 2018, when an Andy Dalton-to-Tyler Boyd pass upset the Ravens on the last day of the regular season and put Buffalo in the playoffs.