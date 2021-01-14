Milt's Memories: Playoff thrills from Chuck Bednarik to Bill Simpson, John Elway to Mitch Frerotte

Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame member Milt Northrop has seen a lot in his 52-year career at The Buffalo News, and even before that. Occasionally he will share some of the events that have left a lasting impression on him. Here, he provides some of his fondest memories of covering the NFL playoffs and the Bills and their opponents.

It was just before the Christmas holiday season in 1992 when the summons came for jury duty at the Village Court in Williamsville. It soon was obvious this would be a long trial, with court sessions every Friday evening and Saturday morning to conclusion. It would mean missing the National Football League playoffs, my favorite events to cover each year.

To my relief, I was excused from a trial that lasted until early spring.

Playoff football gave me some of the most memorable events to cover in a a sports reporting career that began in the fall of 1956 reporting on the University of Connecticut freshman soccer team for the Connecticut Daily Campus. I had landed a spot on the sports staff with the encouragement of a fraternity brother, Mike Tobin, who was the assistant sports editor. Mike happened to be a cousin to New York Yankees Hall of Fame pitcher Whitey Ford.