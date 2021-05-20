Kansas City defensive end Demone Harris returns to Buffalo to host youth camp

Demone Harris will have the opportunity to speak in front of 400 youth football players in his hometown this weekend, and he knows his words will carry a lot of weight.
He's from Buffalo, he played college football and he has reached the pinnacle of professional football.
There's no way to know if any of the 400 players Harris will address will play professional football, but he knows each person will have a path in life. If Harris, who plays for the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs, finds a way to inspire someone to do something great – whether as a football player, as a teacher, or by finding a way to reach a goal – he considers his message and his camp its own victory.
“People are always looking for a magic recipe that’s going to lead to success in NFL and in life,” Harris said. “But me being there, and saying some of the same things they may have already heard, something that may come from others, it might resonate – hard work, be consistent, overcoming obstacles. Hearing it from me might hit them a little different.
“Something I might say at this camp might touch someone and inspire them to do something great.”
Harris returns to Buffalo to host a free football camp and showcase for boys and girls on Saturday at Pierce Field at Mulroy Park in South Buffalo, only a few miles from his high school and his college.
He’s helping host the camp as he prepares for his fourth season in the NFL.
Harris graduated from Bishop Timon-St. Jude in 2013 and played at the University at Buffalo from 2013-18. He didn't play football until his junior year of high school, but walked on to the UB football team as a defensive end and eventually earned a scholarship, then signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2018 as an undrafted free agent. He helped the Chiefs win the Super Bowl in January of 2020, and aided them in reaching the Super Bowl in 2021.
“This is the first camp I’ve hosted, and I’m hoping I can do this annually,” Harris said.
Registration for the camp opened April 1, but after Harris posted the camp flyer to his Instagram account April 21, he said the camp got an overwhelming response.
Originally intended to host 300 third through 12th graders, the camp has drawn an extra 100 who will attend the three-hour session.
“It’s obviously a blessing, and shows how much the city of Buffalo still embraces me and what I’m doing,” Harris said.
“It’s important because not a lot of kids in Buffalo have things of this sort that are readily available. And if I have a camp, I’m going to do it in my hometown.”
The camp was organized through the BamFam Foundation, a nonprofit based in Austin, Texas, that promotes education, health and community service to at-risk youths and their families through sports-related events and activities. BamFam also is hosting a youth football camp Sunday in Detroit with Green Bay running back Mike Weber and Cleveland wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (both of whom are from the Detroit area), and it organizes and hosts day camps that are scheduled across the country this summer in the hometowns of NFL players.
In Buffalo, Harris’ camp will be structured to include an introduction, stretching techniques, position-specific drills at 10 stations, a fastest-man challenge, one-on-one drills, a punt-return competition, a 7-on-7-session and camp awards, as well as scheduled water breaks.
Harris has worked at camps before, but has the challenge this weekend of working at his own camp.
“This is nothing but fun,” Harris said. “No pressure involved – it’s about having a good time with the kids and giving them an opportunity that they may have not had otherwise. I look at it more as a way to have fun and interact with kids, and us learning from each other.”
At some point, Harris will have an audience, but he looks forward to interacting with his home community and sharing with others what he’s learned in his path.
“It’s all about being personable, being accessible and making them feel comfortable and giving back,” Harris said. “Not a lot of pro athletes are from Buffalo, and I want to give them hope to show them it is possible to be an athlete, and to do other things in life."