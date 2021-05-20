Kansas City defensive end Demone Harris returns to Buffalo to host youth camp

He’s helping host the camp as he prepares for his fourth season in the NFL.

Harris graduated from Bishop Timon-St. Jude in 2013 and played at the University at Buffalo from 2013-18. He didn't play football until his junior year of high school, but walked on to the UB football team as a defensive end and eventually earned a scholarship, then signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2018 as an undrafted free agent. He helped the Chiefs win the Super Bowl in January of 2020, and aided them in reaching the Super Bowl in 2021.

“This is the first camp I’ve hosted, and I’m hoping I can do this annually,” Harris said.

Registration for the camp opened April 1, but after Harris posted the camp flyer to his Instagram account April 21, he said the camp got an overwhelming response.

Former Timon and UB linebacker Demone Harris signs with Chiefs Former Bishop Timon High School and University at Buffalo linebacker Demone Harris has signed with the Kansas City Chiefs. Harris posted his signing on Instagram. Harris was signed from the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad. He signed with Baltimore last month. Harris was on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ active roster for the first four games of the season and played

Originally intended to host 300 third through 12th graders, the camp has drawn an extra 100 who will attend the three-hour session.

“It’s obviously a blessing, and shows how much the city of Buffalo still embraces me and what I’m doing,” Harris said.

“It’s important because not a lot of kids in Buffalo have things of this sort that are readily available. And if I have a camp, I’m going to do it in my hometown.”