Former Jamestown High football star Stephen Carlson agreed to a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears on Saturday after taking part in the team's weekend minicamp.

Carlson, 26, played in 27 games over two seasons with the Cleveland Browns, with six receptions for 62 yards and a touchdown and primarily served as a run blocker.

The #Bears are signing veteran TE Stephen Carlson to a one-year contract, sources tell me and @RapSheet. The former #Browns tight end worked out at Chicago’s minicamp this weekend. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 6, 2023

He tore an ACL in August 2021 during the preseason and has been out of football since, although he did make a number of free agent workouts last season.

Carlson was a two-time All-Western New York first team selection who won the Connolly Cup as a senior at Jamestown in 2014.

He then played at Princeton and entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent.