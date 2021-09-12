Jamestown's Nick Sirianni wins debut as Eagles' head coach

Hurts, now the undisputed starter, lofted a pass to Smith, the No. 10 overall pick, along the left side of the end zone to give the Eagles a lead they never relinquished just past the midway point of the first quarter.

Smith took advantage of a nifty, pick-like move from tight end Zach Ertz to get just enough separation on cornerback Fabian Moreau to haul in the throw from Hurts. In an interesting twist, it was same end zone at Mercedes-Benz Stadium where Smith caught a championship-winning touchdown pass for Alabama in overtime in the 2018 national title game.

Hurts and Smith were teammates for two years with the Crimson Tide. The Eagles hope this is the first of many touchdowns they'll team up for in the NFL.

Coming off a 4-12 season in which they fired both their coach and general manager, and an offseason that featured the trade of seven-time Pro Bowl receiver Julio Jones, Matt Ryan and the Falcons got off to a miserable start under new coach Arthur Smith.

Ryan passed for just 164 yards and was sacked three times. Two of the takedowns were delivered by Javon Hargrave on fourth-down plays when the Falcons were forced to go for it on consecutive possessions in the closing minutes.