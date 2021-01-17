It's a day of fabulous 40s in NFC playoff

The scoop on the Buccaneers: This will be the third meeting of two teams from the NFC South this season. The Saints won the first two handily, 34-23 in the season opener in New Orleans, and 38-3 on Nov. 8 in Tampa, which may have been the worst game of Brady's career. His performance at home on national television had many people convinced that Commander Tom was washed up. All he did over the last seven weeks was lead the Bucs to a 5-2 record (over mediocre opposition), with a 66.3 completion percentage, 319 yards per game, 20 touchdowns and five interceptions. Then, he completed 22 of 40 for 381 yards and two touchdowns in the first-round win at Washington. His No. 1 receiver, Mike Evans, might not be able to go full speed after suffering a knee injury at Washington, but Tampa Bay has depth with Antonio Brown, Chris Godwin and tight ends Cameron Brate and Rob Gronkowski. The Tampa Bay defense can be inconsistent. It allowed 544 yards to the Panthers and 588 to the Lions, but held the Saints to 271 in their first meeting.