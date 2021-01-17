It's a day of fabulous 40s in NFC playoff

The No. 1-seeded Kansas City Chiefs, who posted the best record in the National Football League this season at 14-2, swing into playoff action Sunday, but perhaps there will be a classic matchup of two future Hall of Fame quarterbacks in New Orleans.
Drew Brees, 41, of the host Saints against Tom Brady, 43, of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is the quarterback matchup at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. It's the first postseason game in NFL history with both starting quarterbacks older than 40.
Brees and Brady have met seven times in NFL games, but never in the postseason. Brady may be the GOAT (Greatest of All Time), but Brees has a 5-2 advantage in games against Brady, 3-2 when Tom was with the New England Patriots. Brees has thrown for 18 touchdowns with just one interception in games against Brady's teams. Brady has 11 TDs and eight INTs against Brees. Five of the interceptions came in Tampa Bay's two regular-season losses to the Saints this season.
The first time the two all-timers met was in college, when Brady's Michigan Wolverines defeated Brees' Purdue Boilermakers 38-12 at Michigan Stadium in 1999.
Should be fun.
A capsule look at Sunday's divisional-round playoff games:
Browns (12-5) at Chiefs (14-2)
TV: CBS. 3:05 p.m.
The line: Chiefs (-10).
Record ATS: Browns 9-8, Chiefs 7-8-1.
Over/under: 56.
Times O/U: Browns 10/7, Chiefs 10/6.
The scoop on the Browns: They showed their gumption and an ability to cash in on a jackpot of breaks in defeating old nemesis Pittsburgh on the road in the first round, doing it without their head coach and one of their best offensive linemen. Cleveland's best players, running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, receiver Jarvis Landry and tight end Austin Hooper came through against the Steelers. However, pass-rushing star Myles Garrett had only one tackle and no sacks (Cleveland had none, even though Ben Roethlisberger had no choice but to drop back for 68 pass attempts after his team fell behind 28-0 in the first quarter). Cleveland gave up 501 passing yards to the Steelers. You can picture a huge game by Patrick Mahomes, who is lethal even when he gets a heavy rush.
The scoop on the Chiefs: Mahomes had another huge season, with 4,750 passing yards and 38 touchdown passes, even if some were glorified handoffs where the ball was in the air for a yard or two and never crossed the line of scrimmage. A bye week to get healthy should have helped Chiefs such as Tyreek Hill, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and the offensive line get back to top form. Hill's speed and tight end Travis Kelce's ability to find soft spots in the defense inside 10 yards makes Mahomes more lethal with his elusiveness and accuracy while throwing on the run.
Outlook: Give the Browns credit for getting this far under adverse conditions, but I can't see them defeating a healthy team unless the Chiefs are rusty from the layoff. Looks like too tall of a task for the Browns. Chiefs, 37-20.
Buccaneers (12-5) at Saints (13-4)
TV: Fox, 6:40 p.m.
The line: Saints (-3).
Record ATS: Bucs 9-6-2, Saints 10-6-1.
Over/under: 52.
Times O/U: Bucs 10/6/1, Saints 9/7/1.
The scoop on the Buccaneers: This will be the third meeting of two teams from the NFC South this season. The Saints won the first two handily, 34-23 in the season opener in New Orleans, and 38-3 on Nov. 8 in Tampa, which may have been the worst game of Brady's career. His performance at home on national television had many people convinced that Commander Tom was washed up. All he did over the last seven weeks was lead the Bucs to a 5-2 record (over mediocre opposition), with a 66.3 completion percentage, 319 yards per game, 20 touchdowns and five interceptions. Then, he completed 22 of 40 for 381 yards and two touchdowns in the first-round win at Washington. His No. 1 receiver, Mike Evans, might not be able to go full speed after suffering a knee injury at Washington, but Tampa Bay has depth with Antonio Brown, Chris Godwin and tight ends Cameron Brate and Rob Gronkowski. The Tampa Bay defense can be inconsistent. It allowed 544 yards to the Panthers and 588 to the Lions, but held the Saints to 271 in their first meeting.
The scoop on the Saints: Midseason broken ribs and a punctured lung suffered by Brees threw the Saints off kilter for a few games, but they won four of the five games he missed in November and December before he returned for a 32-29 loss to the Chiefs. He seemed back in form in win over Chicago last week. ... Dealing with Brees, running back Alvin Kamara and the New Orleans receiving corps is difficult enough, but the Saints' defense can be awfully good when it sets its mind to it. In two games against Tampa Bay this season, Brady was sacked six times and intercepted five times. Brady was picked off only seven times in the other 14 regular-season games. Brees has 17 postseason starts at quarterback. Impressive until you compare that with Brady's 42. Tampa Bay will need effective running from Ronald Jones and Leonard Fournette to keep the Saints' pass rush off Brady.
Outlook: Aside from Saturday's Ravens-Bills game, this is projected as the most competitive of the four playoff games this weekend, with two old pros guiding each team. Could be a wild one. Saints, 42-38.
Last week: Favorites were 4-2 outright, 2-3-1 against the spread; 3 games went over the number, 3 under.
Last week's picks: 4-2 outright, 2-2-1 ATS; over/under predictions 4-2.
Season record (not including Saturday's games): 157-83-1 outright, 102-134-5 ATS; over/under predictions 130-109-2.