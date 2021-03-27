High school extra: St. Mary's tops Timon in football opener

St. Mary's of Lancaster gave up the game's first touchdown, but roared back for a 32-7 win over Bishop Timon-St. Jude on Saturday afternoon in their Monsignor Martin Athletic Association spring football opener played at the Depew High School field.

Quarterback Jaden Wilson of the Lancers ran 48 yards on a rollout sweep and passed for two touchdowns, and Christian Lewis had a touchdown reception and returned an interception for another score in the first game for either team since they met in the 2019 Monsignor Martin League Class B championship game. Timon won that one 36-32 when Jaden Jennings passed for four touchdowns.

Jennings, a senior left-hand passer, connected with Ethan O'Hara for a 16-yard touchdown to get coach Joe Licata's Tigers off to a 7-0 lead, but that was all Timon managed.

The Lancers took the lead when Wilson passed to Lewis in the right flat and the St. Mary's back took it 19 yards for a 12-7 lead with 2:04 left in the first half.

St. Mary's shut down the Timon offense in the third quarter when Wilson broke away for his touchdown and Lewis picked off a halfback option pass by the Tigers and returned it 55 yards to to make it 26-7.