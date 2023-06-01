Brett Kern, a two-time All-Pro punter from Grand Island, announced his retirement from the NFL on Thursday after 15 seasons.

Kern, 36, got his start in the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2008 with the Denver Broncos, but he made his mark in Tennessee after getting claimed on waivers in midseason that year.

He was released by the Titans in the summer as the franchise’s all-time leading punter, with 923 attempts, a gross average of 45.9 yards per attempt, a net average of 40.8 and 373 punts downed inside the opponent’s 20-yard line. He made the Pro Bowl from 2017-19, and was a first-team All-Pro selection in 2019.

The highlight of that All-Pro season in 2019 might have been against his hometown team. Kern punted six times against the Bills for 300 yards – a gross average of 50 yards per punt. His net average was a whopping 49.7 yards as Kern and the Titans’ coverage team held Bills Pro Bowl return specialist Andre Roberts to just 2 yards on two attempts.

At a news conference Thursday, Kern said he laughs when he is told he was the Titans’ best player during the team’s run to four playoff appearances in five years from 2017 to 2021. In those five years, Kern downed 46.3% of his punts inside the 20-yard line.

Kern played 197 games for the Titans, the most of any player since the team moved to Tennessee in 1997. Counting the Houston Oilers years, only Hall of Famers Bruce Matthews and Elvin Bethea have played more games for the franchise.

"I was just trying to be as consistent as I could be," Kern said Thursday. "Just helping the team with field position. You don't get a lot of cracks. Sometimes during a game you get two punts. There were some years where it was more than two punts. But you want to make them the best that you could make them. I just did my best. If that meant people thought I was the best on the team, then great. If not, it didn't matter."

Kern finished his career with the Philadelphia Eagles, joining the eventual NFC champions when they were 12-1. He punted in two playoff wins, but was inactive for the Super Bowl.

In all, he punted in 223 regular-season games and nine playoff games.

He said he will give his time to family, faith, his golf game and spending time at his kid’s basketball games.

"There's just a lot more to catch up on," Kern said. "(My family) sacrificed a lot, too, over the years, from the training camps to all the road trips. Me trying to separate the stress of football before I came home and not to put it on them when I got home. I'm looking at more family time and more travel time. I'm excited."