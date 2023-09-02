Qadree Ollison is returning to the city where he starred in college football.

Ollison, the former Canisius High star and All-Western New York Co-Player of the Year in 2012, is joining the Pittsburgh Steelers' practice squad.

Ollison, a Niagara Falls resident who was a fifth-round pick of the Atlanta Falcons in 2019, played at Pitt.

He was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars as part of the team's roster cuts this week.

He had played in all three preseason games with one catch for 21 yards and a touchdown and also contributed on special teams.

Ollison has appeared in 22 career regular season games with 44 carries for 158 yards and five touchdowns.