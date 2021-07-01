Erik Brady: From Burgard to 'Le Mud Bowl,' Al Dekdebrun was Buffalo's gift to Toronto

Today, in honor of Canada Day, let us remember Al Dekdebrun. He would have been 100 years old this year. And he is Buffalo’s gift to Toronto.

We usually think of Buffalo sports history in terms of those who came to us by the Queen Elizabeth Way. Punch Imlach, Tim Horton and Eddie Shack all toiled for the Maple Leafs before the Sabres. But the QEW runs in both directions – and Buffalo once bequeathed to the Toronto Argonauts the quarterback who won the most muddily memorable game in Canadian Football League history.

As for how Al Dekdebrun won the celebrated Mud Bowl, as the 1950 Grey Cup is known – well, we’ll get to that. For now, let’s just say he was sharp as a tack.

Chances are you know little of him, unless you are of a certain age, in which case you may recall Al Dekdebrun’s Sporting Goods, a chain of stores in Western New York. He was once Amherst’s town supervisor, too, and in 1975 lost his bid for Erie County executive to Ned Regan, the Republican incumbent.

Deck, as he was known to his teammates, was born in Buffalo in 1921, named all-high at Burgard Vocational in 1939, and All-America at Cornell University in 1944. He led the nation in passing (1,227 yards) for the Big Red in 1945, and was Most Valuable Player of the 1946 East-West Shrine Bowl for graduating college all-stars.

