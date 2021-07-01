Erik Brady: From Burgard to 'Le Mud Bowl,' Al Dekdebrun was Buffalo's gift to Toronto

Today, in honor of Canada Day, let us remember Al Dekdebrun. He would have been 100 years old this year. And he is Buffalo’s gift to Toronto.
We usually think of Buffalo sports history in terms of those who came to us by the Queen Elizabeth Way. Punch Imlach, Tim Horton and Eddie Shack all toiled for the Maple Leafs before the Sabres. But the QEW runs in both directions – and Buffalo once bequeathed to the Toronto Argonauts the quarterback who won the most muddily memorable game in Canadian Football League history.
Seventy-five years ago, for more than a month, Buffalo had four professional sports teams all known by the same name.
As for how Al Dekdebrun won the celebrated Mud Bowl, as the 1950 Grey Cup is known – well, we’ll get to that. For now, let’s just say he was sharp as a tack.
Chances are you know little of him, unless you are of a certain age, in which case you may recall Al Dekdebrun’s Sporting Goods, a chain of stores in Western New York. He was once Amherst’s town supervisor, too, and in 1975 lost his bid for Erie County executive to Ned Regan, the Republican incumbent.
Deck, as he was known to his teammates, was born in Buffalo in 1921, named all-high at Burgard Vocational in 1939, and All-America at Cornell University in 1944. He led the nation in passing (1,227 yards) for the Big Red in 1945, and was Most Valuable Player of the 1946 East-West Shrine Bowl for graduating college all-stars.
He began his professional career in 1946 for the Buffalo Bisons of the All-American Football Conference, and then played two more pro seasons in the U.S., including for the NFL’s Boston Yanks, for which he played quarterback and defensive back while also returning kickoffs and punts.
In 1949, Dekdebrun made his way to the Hamilton Wildcats, one year before they merged with the Hamilton Tigers to become the Tiger-Cats. Then, he moved on to the rival Toronto Argonauts, coached by Frank Clair, who had coached at the University of Buffalo for the two seasons before that. And then the erstwhile UB coach and his Buffalo-born QB led the Argos to victory – and history – in the Mud Bowl.
That game is the stuff of legend. Canada even issued a postage stamp in its honor in 2012. (“The Mud Bowl,” it says in English. “Le Mud Bowl,” it says in French.)
Snow fell on the uncovered field at Varsity Stadium in Toronto the night before the game. Then, on game day, came rain. Plows pushed the snow to the sidelines, but that left the field with a series of muddy ruts that sportswriters compared to a pig hollow.
The legend goes that Winnipeg Bombers lineman Buddy Tinsley nearly drowned when he got knocked unconscious and was face-down in a muddy puddle before referee Hec Crighton pulled him out.
Dekdebrun’s 1-yard quarterback sneak, directly under the goalposts, was the only touchdown in a 13-0 win over the Bombers, who couldn’t score because their quarterback, Jake Jacobs, couldn’t handle the ball. Somehow Dekdebrun could, and his handoffs and quarterback keepers led Toronto to more than 200 yards rushing.
Nick Volpe, who kicked a pair of knuckleball field goals from 21 and 23 yards, told ESPN Canada some years ago: “Everyone couldn’t understand why Deck could hang on to the ball and poor old Indian Jack was fumbling all over the place.”
Dekdebrun’s secret: He taped thumbtacks to his fingertips, then ground them down on the cement walls of the locker room. That allowed him to grip the ball but without puncturing it, thereby avoiding the original Deflate-gate.
Dekdebrun died in 2005 at age 83. He is a member of the Greater Buffalo and Cornell University sports halls of fame. And he is fondly remembered as one of the originators of Little League Baseball in Western New York.
Greg Dekdebrun, Al’s elder son, is 72 and lives on Grand Island. He closed Dekdebrun’s Ski Shop in Ellicottville a few years ago, the last vestige of his father’s sporting goods empire. But Greg still sells Apex ski boots on the side. So, in a way, he has stayed in the family business.
When he graduated from Colorado State, he says, his father asked him to help run his stores because he was so busy as Amherst’s town supervisor.
“He laid a guilt trip on me: ‘How much have I spent on your education?’ I told him I could do it for a year. And here I am going on 50 years.”
Greg took over the ski shop in 1986. Lots of Canadians skied in Ellicottville, then as now.