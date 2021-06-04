Chiefs' Demone Harris to host football camp Saturday at Nardin

Demone Harris' youth football camp is set for Saturday at Nardin Academy from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Harris is a former Bishop Timon and University at Buffalo defensive end who now plays for the Kansas City Chiefs.
Harris' free football camp and showcase for boys and girls was organized through the BamFam Foundation, a nonprofit based in Austin, Texas, that promotes education, health and community service to at-risk youths and their families through sports-related events and activities.
Reservations for 300 participants are full.