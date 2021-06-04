 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chiefs' Demone Harris to host football camp Saturday at Nardin
0 comments

Chiefs' Demone Harris to host football camp Saturday at Nardin

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month
Super Bowl LIV - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs

Demone Harris celebrates the Chiefs' victory in the Super Bbowl (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

 By Getty Images

Demone Harris' youth football camp is set for Saturday at Nardin Academy from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Harris is a former Bishop Timon and University at Buffalo defensive end who now plays for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Harris' free football camp and showcase for boys and girls was organized through the BamFam Foundation, a nonprofit based in Austin, Texas, that promotes education, health and community service to at-risk youths and their families through sports-related events and activities.

Reservations for 300 participants are full. 

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

How do you prepare if you're unsure whether or not your star player is available?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News