Note: The fourth stop in The Buffalo News’ training camp tour – the Jacksonville Jaguars.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Nine years ago, Chad Hall spent 10 days as a member of the Jaguars, a journeyman receiver who was unable to extend his playing career.

“It was the last jersey I put on,” he said Wednesday morning.

Hall’s NFL Full Circle Experience became a reality during the offseason.

A member of coach Sean McDermott’s initial Bills staff in 2017, Hall worked two years as an offensive assistant and four as receivers coach. His contract expired, and he was hired by Jaguars coach Doug Pederson, who was on the staffs in Philadelphia (2010-11) and Kansas City (2013) when Hall was a player.

“Just knowing Doug as a coach and knowing how he coaches and how he was going to coach the whole team, I just like his culture, his energy and I had always stayed in touch,” Hall told me. “You always stay in touch with people who you were coached by or mean a lot to you.”

Hall was his usual self during practice. Wearing a teal T-shirt, black bucket cap and a towel around his neck (it was overcast, but the humidity was so thick, you could darn near scoop it up and throw it), he cut a familiar figure. Always on the move and constantly encouraging.

As his prerogative, during my chat with him, Hall chose to remember Buffalo fondly and express excitement about his move here rather than litigate his departure.

“I loved (Buffalo),” he said. “Buffalo is a special place. They’ve got great people and great fans. You love that kind of football town. Of course, I miss that.”

Just like players are invigorated by a change of scenery, regardless of what happened at their previous stop, coaches are the same way. New city. New office. New meeting room. New playbook. New players.

“You kind of reinvent yourself a little bit,” Hall said. “I gave Stefon (Diggs), Gabe (Davis), Isaiah McKenzie, Cole Beasley, John Brown – all those guys – everything I had. I loved those guys. Those relationships will never end, but at the same time, maybe somebody can give them even more to make them even greater. That’s how I looked at leaving. Now I get to create new relationships and affect people on and off the field.”

The Bills hired Adam Henry to replace Hall.

Hall was able to connect with the Bills’ receivers in a football way and a human way – they bought him a truck for Christmas in 2020. Star receivers have high-wattage talent levels and mega-watt personalities, so it’s up to the position coach to corral the emotions.

Hall said he is applying many of the “same principles,” to the Jaguars’ receivers as he did with the Bills.

On the Jaguars, Hall is working with 13 receivers, led by Calvin Ridley (who was suspended last year for gambling) and the returning Christian Kirk and Zay Jones, who combined for 166 catches and 13 touchdowns in 2022.

“You know how I roll: We take the mindset that we’re underdogs,” Hall said. “We’re fighting and we’re clawing. We’re going to be tough as (bleep) and we’re going to be pit bulls. We’re going to get better and be unselfish.

“They’re all hungry. They’re not complacent. They take coaching well. They ask me every day, ‘How do I get better?’ That’s all you want. All I want to do is make them great every day.”

Hall had a front-row view of Bills quarterback Josh Allen becoming great. The Bills finished 26th, third, sixth and seventh in passing yards per game from 2019-22. At the Jaguars’ controls is third-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Jacksonville finished 10th in passing last year.

“He’s a 23-year old who’s like a 33-year old,” Hall said of Lawrence. “He is mature beyond his years. He takes control vocally. His leadership is great and he’ll also lead physically. He’s a guy who works his butt off in the weight room. He’s in a good spot.”

And so is Hall. He and his wife have kids ages 3, 2 and nine months, and they have made the move to northeast Florida. For Hall, the place where his playing career ended is the right spot for his coaching career to continue.

Five observations from the Jaguars’ second padded practice:

1. A tough day for Ridley, who by all accounts was the most impressive player in the first week of camp. He was booked for four dropped passes, but the suddenness and route-running will make him a problem for opponents, including the Bills Oct. 8 in London. On one individual drill, he ran an assortment of moves to get open against top cornerback Tyson Campbell but dropped the pass.

2. Left tackle Cam Robinson will start the season with a four-game suspension. Walker Little will start in his place, and first-round pick Anton Harrison will start at right tackle. This could be it for Robinson in Jacksonville – the Jaguars can create $17.75 million in cap space next March by cutting him.

3. The Jaguars might score points at will, but can they stop anybody? Their pass rush needs an addition, and former Jaguar Yannick Ngakoue would check that box. Currently, the top four are Josh Allen, Travon Walker, K’Lavon Chaisson and the injured Dawuane Smoot (Achilles). Smoot isn’t expected to be ready for Week 1.

4. These are heady times in Jacksonville; I covered the Jaguars for The Florida Times-Union from September 2012 to May 2018. The lows included seasons of 2-14 (’12) and 3-13 (’16), the high a trip to the AFC title game (’17). The Jaguars are the overwhelming favorite to repeat as the AFC South champions.

5. Urban Meyer didn’t last one full season as the Jaguars’ coach in 2021, but his lone contribution debuted at the start of camp – a $120 million indoor practice facility/team headquarters. The two-story building is next to TIAA Bank Field.