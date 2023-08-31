Buffalo native Chad Kelly signed a three-year extension with the Toronto Argonauts of the CFL on Thursday after leading the team to an 8-1 start this season.

A St. Joe's product, Kelly has completed 149 of 213 passes (70%, second in CFL) for 2,402 yards (fourth) and 16 passing touchdowns (third) in 2023. The Argos offense is averaging 29.2 offensive points/game and 380.9 yards of offense/game, both second in the CFL. Kelly leads the league in rushing touchdowns (six) and passer rating (118.7).

“I couldn’t be happier to sign this extension and proudly represent the historic Double Blue,” Kelly said in a statement. “Today marks not only a contract extension, but an extension of my commitment to the amazing city of Toronto, my teammates, coaches, front office and MLSE. I want to thank each one of you for your unwavering support over the last two years, and I look forward to leading this team to future Grey Cups. I also want to thank the Lord for providing me daily strength to do what I do best, my family for always being there for me throughout this process and the team around me for making this all come together.”

Kelly, 29, became a Toronto hero when he was inserted into the fourth quarter of the 109th Grey Cup in November. He completed four of six passes for 43 yards and ran twice for 21 yards, including a 20-yard scramble on second down to set up the Argos game-winning touchdown and helping Toronto secure the championship.

“Chad’s play on the field and leadership off the field make him the perfect fit for us here in Toronto,” coach Ryan Dinwiddie said in a statement. “You’ve seen what he’s done so far this season and we have no doubt the best is still yet to come with Chad. He is a player who can lead us to where we are trying to go and that is to compete consistently for Grey Cups each year. We are beyond thrilled he is our guy going forward.”

Kelly, the nephew of Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly, was drafted out of Ole Miss by the Denver Broncos as the last player selected, the annual Mr. Irrelevant. Kelly was by the released following an arrest in November 2018. He has taken one NFL snap in the regular season.

Kelly signed with Colts in the 2019 offseason. He completed 74% of his passes in the preseason for 583 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, and rushed for 107 yards and a touchdown. He spent the 2019 season on the Colts' practice squad after serving a two-game suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy following an arrest in Denver. He was signed to the 53-man roster in November and then waived to return to the practice squad.

Kelly was waived by the Indianapolis Colts in September 2020 during final roster cutdowns and then signed to the practice squad the next day. He was released Sept. 30. Late in the 2020 season and during 2021, he had workouts with the Browns, Packers, Bills and Texans but was not signed. After being out of football in 2021, he signed with the Argos in February 2022. The team had acquired his CFL negotiating rights in October 2021.