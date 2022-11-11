Bennett beats Lancaster 36-10, repeats as Section VI Class AA football champions

The story of Bennett’s football program in recent memory has been about overcoming non-football issues while continuing to succeed on the field. Last year, it was having its Far West Regional game postponed due to Covid-19. This year it was forfeiting its first six wins due to an ineligible player.

They’ve had to conquer a lot and, despite the challenges, the Tigers (4-6) still find a way to roar. Friday night at Highmark Stadium against Lancaster (9-1) it was no different, as Bennett repeated as Section VI Class AA champion with a 36-10 victory.

The night belonged to Bennett senior quarterback Antonio Davis III and senior wide receiver Jayden Lewis. Lancaster couldn’t stop their connection at all, as Davis found the University at Buffalo commit for three touchdowns and 123 yards through the air. The three scores are a season-high for Lewis and his first multi-touchdown receiving game of the season. Davis ended the night with four touchdowns for the second consecutive game.

If it wasn’t for an abnormal start, Bennett would’ve been the first team this season to hold Lancaster without a touchdown. Legends senior Micah Harry returned the opening kickoff 93 yards on what originally looked like a lost play for Lancaster. Harry fumbled the catch, but he recovered it and found an opening down the middle of the field as all of the Tigers came in from the left and right sides for the tackle.

It was a good start for Lancaster until Bennett learned from its mistake and controlled the rest of the quarter. On the Tigers’ opening drive, it took 10 plays in three minutes for junior Darrell Hamilton to run for a one-yard rushing touchdown, his eighth of the season. Bennett went for two, but failed after being backed up following a penalty.

Bennett beats Orchard Park 50-6 to advance to Section VI Class AA title game In a sectional semifinal matchup, Bennett rolled to a convincing 50-6 victory over Orchard Park to advance to next Friday's sectional final. The Tigers will take on No. 1 Lancaster at 8 p.m. at Highmark Stadium. The Tigers beat No. 4 Niagara Falls 23-0 in the semifinals.

The Tigers found their rhythm and scored six minutes later as Davis found Lewis for a 63-yard touchdown. Bennett ended the opening period up 12-7, and despite the score, it was clear the Tigers were in control with 143 yards of total offense to Lancaster’s 33.

In the second quarter, neither team’s offense was able to do much until midway through the quarter. It looked as though Lancaster junior Jayden Colon was on his way to a touchdown until he fumbled on Bennett’s 46, and it was recovered by freshman Demari Clemons. All the Tigers needed was an opportunity, and they took advantage of the fumble recovery with Davis capping a six-play, 64-yard drive with a 27-yard touchdown pass to Lewis in the late stages of the second quarter.

Bennett started the second half similar to how Lancaster began the game, with junior Jameer Thomas going 63 yards on the team’s first possession. It was a great play for Thomas, but the Tigers then backed themselves up to Lancaster’s 33-yard line and faced fourth-and-26.

Anyone who watches Bennett football knows that when they’re on their opponents’ side of the field, they more than likely will go for it. The Tigers did, and it concluded in Davis finding Lewis for their third connection of the game.

The Tigers would score twice more, with Thomas scoring a 28-yard rush to end the third quarter and catching a seven-yard reception midway through the fourth, for his third straight multi-score game.

Lancaster had no answer for Bennett's physicality, athleticism, speed or strength. In front of a televised audience, Bennett reminded Western New York exactly who they are, and their ability to overcome their own mistakes.

Bennett face Section V’s McQuaid Jesuit in a rematch of last year's Far West Regional, which the Tigers won last year 26-14 on their way to a New York State Public High School Athletic Association state finals.