Bears-Packers tops list of key Rivalry Week games in NFL

Don't know how it happened. A suggestion dropped in the suggestion box? A conversation over pizza? But whoever suggested Rivalry Week to close the National Football League regular season deserves a raise.

Since it was introduced in 2010, having all 16 games on the final week of the season be among division rivals has produced plenty of drama for a league that seldom needs it.

Eleven games on the Week 17 schedule will have an effect on who makes the postseason playoffs or in what order they will be seeded.

The list of rivalry games has to begin with the NFL's oldest and most bitter. The game between Green Bay Packers and Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago on Sunday will be the 200th between the franchises that have been meeting since 1921 when it was the Chicago Staleys against the Green Bay Packers – George Halas coaching against Earl "Curly" Lambeau.

Green Bay leads the series 99-94-6. The Packers' 41-25 win on Nov. 29 was the eighth in the last nine meetings with the Bears.

Chicago led the rivalry until Aaron Rodgers came along. With Rodgers starting at quarterback, Green Bay is 19-5 against the Bears since his first start, a 37-3 win at Lambeau Field in 2008. He is 7-4 against the Bears in Chicago.