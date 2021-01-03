Bears-Packers tops list of key Rivalry Week games in NFL

Don't know how it happened. A suggestion dropped in the suggestion box? A conversation over pizza? But whoever suggested Rivalry Week to close the National Football League regular season deserves a raise.
Since it was introduced in 2010, having all 16 games on the final week of the season be among division rivals has produced plenty of drama for a league that seldom needs it.
Eleven games on the Week 17 schedule will have an effect on who makes the postseason playoffs or in what order they will be seeded.
The list of rivalry games has to begin with the NFL's oldest and most bitter. The game between Green Bay Packers and Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago on Sunday will be the 200th between the franchises that have been meeting since 1921 when it was the Chicago Staleys against the Green Bay Packers – George Halas coaching against Earl "Curly" Lambeau.
Green Bay leads the series 99-94-6. The Packers' 41-25 win on Nov. 29 was the eighth in the last nine meetings with the Bears.
Chicago led the rivalry until Aaron Rodgers came along. With Rodgers starting at quarterback, Green Bay is 19-5 against the Bears since his first start, a 37-3 win at Lambeau Field in 2008. He is 7-4 against the Bears in Chicago.
Before Rodgers, Brett Favre drove the Bears and their fans crazy. Only Favre (60) has thrown more touchdown passes against Chicago than the current Green Bay star, who has 51 TD passes and 10 INTs against the Bears. Rodgers has a 19-1 TD-INT ratio against Chicago in the last nine meetings.
Dan Marino with 72 TD passes against the Jets holds the record for most against any team. Marino also has 50 against the Bills. In case you needed a jolt of bad memory, Tom Brady of the Patriots has thrown for 70 against Buffalo.
Seven of the 14 postseason berths are filled. Eleven teams, five in the AFC and six in the NFC, have a chance to reach the playoffs. Seven of the 11 need no help. All they have to do is win.
A capsule look at Sunday's Week 17 NFL games:
Game of the day
Steelers (12-3) at Browns (10-5)
Kickoff: 1 p.m.
The line: Browns (-10).
Record ATS: Steelers 9-6, Browns 8-7.
Over/under: 42½.
Times O/U: Steelers 6/9, Browns 8/7.
The scoop: Browns blew it last week, losing to the lowly Jets, but they get another shot to end a postseason drought that goes back to 2002. Cleveland makes playoffs with a win or Indianapolis loss. Another scenario favoring the Browns is more complicated. Cleveland has had Covid-19 problems all week but expects to have receivers Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins, Donovan Peoples-Jones and KhaDarel Hodge available.
Outlook: Announcement that Mason Rudolph would start at quarterback for Steelers instead of Ben Roethlisberger, moved the line on this one 6½ points in Cleveland's favor. Vegas knows. Browns, 24-16.
Top attractions
Bills (12-3) at Dolphins (10-5)
Kickoff: 1 p.m.
The line: Bills (-1).
Record ATS: Bills 9-5-1, Dolphins 7-8.
Over/under: 44½.
Times O/U: Bills 11/4, Dolphins 6/7/2.
The scoop: Buffalo can clinch No. 2 seed in AFC and have possibility of home games in first two rounds of playoffs with a win. Miami can gain first playoff berth since 2008 simply by winning, but losses by Baltimore, Cleveland or Indianapolis also would put the Dolphins in the playoffs. It will be first time the Bills face Miami rookie QB Tua Tagovailoa. Big question is: What will Bills' approach be as far as using first-line personnel?
Outlook: Bills may use backup personnel at WR and may be a little laid back against determined Miami team. Even if they don't need it, loss by Bills to Fish would be a letdown. Bills, 28-27.
Packers (12-3) at Bears (8-7)
Kickoff: 1 p.m.
The line: Packers (-5½).
Record ATS: Packers 9-6, Bears 8-7.
Over/under: 51½.
Times O/U: Packers 5/7/3, Bears 7/8.
The scoop: Outcome is meaningful for both sides. Packers will wrap up opening-round bye as No. 1 seed in NFC with a win. A win would put Chicago in the playoffs as wild card. Bears could back in if Cardinals lose to Rams. ... Packers' Rodgers can't be overlooked in MVP talk. He has thrown league-leading 44 TD passes with just five interceptions and league-best 119.4 passer rating.
Outlook: Chicago bears down for badly needed win over old rival. Bears, 28-27.
Ravens (10-5) at Bengals (4-10-1)
Kickoff: 1 p.m.
The line: Ravens (-12).
Record ATS: Ravens 9-5-1, Bengals 8-6-1.
Over/under: 44½.
Times O/U: Ravens 6/9, Bengals 7/8.
The scoop: Three seasons ago, Bengals knocked Ravens out of playoffs and put Bills in with 24-21 upset win in Baltimore in Week 17 game. Can they be spoilers again?
Outlook: Bengals have given good account of themselves after losing Joe Burrow, but Baltimore is too physical. Ravens, 24-10.
Titans (10-5) at Texans (4-11)
Kickoff: 1 p.m.
The line: Titans (-7½).
Record ATS: Titans 7-8, Texans 5-9-1.
Over/under: 56½.
Times O/U: Titans 9/5/1, Texans 6/9.
The scoop: Tennessee goes into playoffs as NFC South champion and No. 4 seed with a win or an Indianapolis loss or as a wild card if Ravens or Dolphins lose.
Outlook: Season of disappointment and turmoil in Houston ends to former Oilers. Titans, 33-28.
Jaguars (1-14) at Colts (10-5)
Kickoff: 1 p.m.
The line: Colts (-14).
Record ATS: Jaguars 6-9, Colts 8-6-1.
Over/under: 50.
Times O/U: Jaguars 7/6/2, Colts 8/7.
The scoop: Last week, Colts choked at Pittsburgh after building 24-7 lead. Philip Rivers, who has gained infamy for not coming through in big games despite Hall of Fame statistics, threw interception with 6:05 to go after Steelers had taken 27-24 lead. Now Indy needs win and help to either win AFC South or gain wild-card berth. Colts get division with win and Titans loss or wild card with win and loss or tie by either Ravens, Browns or Dolphins.
Outlook: Is this it for Doug Marrone in Jacksonville? Colts badly need win but Frank Reich's team looks to be trouble unless Bills save him by beating Miami. Colts, 27-13.
Cowboys (6-9) at Giants (5-10)
Kickoff: 1 p.m.
The line: Cowboys (-3).
Record ATS: Cowboys 5-10, Giants 8-7.
Over/under: 44½.
Times O/U: Cowboys 8/7, Giants 3/11/1.
The scoop: It's simple: If Washington loses at Philadelphia, winner of this one gets NFC East division title and playoff berth while a double-digit win team in AFC will sit home for the postseason.
Outlook: Cowboys won first meeting, 37-34, and last seven against Big Blue. Make it eight, 31-17.
Washington (6-9) at Eagles (4-10-1)
Kickoff: 1 p.m.
The line: Washington (-1½).
Record ATS: Washington 8-5-2, Eagles 4-11.
Over/under: 43½.
Times O/U: Washington 5/9/1, Eagles 8/6/1.
The scoop: Eagles have been huge disappointment but knocking rivals out of playoffs would be some consolation. Washington has to win to get to playoffs unless it gains a tie and Dallas ties Giants. Jalen Hurts starts again for Eagles as they ponder what to do with Carson Wentz. It's Alex Smith or Taylor Heinicke at QB for Washington since Dwayne Haskins Jr. was unceremoniously dumped last week. Smith is recovering from a calf injury and Heinicke took first-team reps on Wednesday.
Outlook: Under Doug Pederson, Eagles have dominated division rivalry. Philadelphia breaks Washington hearts. Eagles, 20-17.
Cardinals (8-7) at Rams (9-6)
Kickoff: 4:25 p.m.
The line: Cardinals (-3).
Record ATS: Cards 7-7-1, Rams 8-7.
Over/under: 40½.
Times O/U: Cards 6/9, Rams 5/10.
The scoop: After failing to get the job by losing at home to the 49ers last week, the Cards get another chance against a depleted Rams team which will be without QB Jared Goff and WR Cooper Kupp. Rams, led by super-genius Sean McVay, can squeak into playoffs by winning or if the Bears lose at home to Green Bay.
Outlook: Kyler Murray plays hurt but takes Arizona to playoffs. Cardinals, 24-21.
Best of the rest
Saints (11-4) at Panthers (4-11)
Kickoff: 1 p.m.
The line: Saints (-6½).
Record ATS: Saints 8-6-1, Panthers 9-6.
Over/under: 48.
Times O/U: Saints 9/5/1, Panthers 8/7.
The scoop: A win by New Orleans and a loss by Green Bay would give the Saints the No. 1 seed and first-round bye in NFC playoffs. Could be key if Packers would have to come to New Orleans for NFC Championship game.
Outlook: Nice job in first season for Panthers' coach Matt Rhule, but Saints win seventh in last eight over division rivals. Saints, 31-17.
Chargers (6-9) at Chiefs (14-1)
Kickoff: 1 p.m.
The line: Chargers (-3½).
Record ATS: Chargers 5-7-3, Chiefs 7-7-1.
Over/under: 44.
Times O/U: Chargers 8/7, Chiefs 9/6.
The scoop: Chad Henne, who has played in only nine NFL games since 2013 and hasn't started in the league since 2014 with the Jaguars, will be the Chiefs' starter with Patrick Mahomes getting the week off before next week's bye. Chargers have won last three, each by a field goal. They fell in overtime to Chiefs in L.A. on Sept. 20. Justin Herbert of the Chargers has thrown for an NFL rookie record 28 touchdown passes.
Outlook: Chargers going nowhere are even looser than usual. Chargers, 27-24.
Jets (2-13) at Patriots (6-9)
Kickoff: 1 p.m.
The line: Patriots (-3).
Record ATS: Jets 5-10, Patriots 6-9.
Over/under: 39½.
Times O/U: Jets 6/9, Patriots 5/10.
The scoop: Hard to believe Jets working on two-game win streak while Patriots have lost last three and scored just one touchdown. Only 22 of the 46 players dressed for New England's playoff loss to Titans last January, were active for Monday's loss to Bills. Thirteen of 22 starters were gone or not available.
Outlook: Jets, who haven't defeated Patriots since 2015 or won in Foxborough since Rex Ryan's 2010 postseason victory, will be more than happy to pile on downtrodden New England. Jets, 21-12.
Seahawks (11-4) at 49ers (6-9)
Kickoff: 4:25 p.m.
The line: Seahawks (-5).
Record ATS: Seahawks 9-6, 49ers 6-9.
Over/under: 46.
Times O/U: Seahawks 5/8/1, 49ers 5/8/2.
The scoop: NFC West champion Seattle can gain No. 1 seed and first-round by in NFC playoffs with a win and losses by Packers and Saints. It's end of the line for Niners, who played in Super Bowl in February but were hit hard by injuries in 2020 season.
Outlook: Seahawks will know whether Packers won or lost by kickoff. They act accordingly and sneak by. Seahawks, 20-19.
Falcons (4-11) at Buccaneers (10-5)
Kickoff: 1 p.m.
The line: Bucs (-6½).
Record ATS: Falcons 7-8, Bucs 8-6-1.
Over/under: 50½.
Times O/U: Falcons 7/8, Bucs 8/6/1.
The scoop: Matt Ryan and Falcons have been threatening to win the last four weeks, including loss to Bucs three weeks ago, but can't close the deal. With Tom Brady warming to task and WRs Mike Evans and Antonio Brown forming outstanding targets, Tampa Bay looking more like a Super Bowl contender for big game in home stadium.
Outlook: These teams will throw it around a bit. Buccaneers, 42-30.
Raiders (7-8) at Broncos (5-10)
Kickoff: 4:25 p.m.
The line: Raiders (-2½).
Record ATS: Raiders 8-7, Broncos 6-8-1.
Over/under: 50½.
Times O/U: Raiders 12/3, Broncos 7/8.
The scoop: Neither team in postseason picture. It's just a renewal of old original AFL rivalry. ... After taking the lead with 23 seconds to go, Raiders found way to lose at home to Dolphins last week with 46-yard completion, an obvious face-mask penalty and last-play field goal by Miami's Jason Sanders.
Outlook: Raiders seemed to be making progress until last week. Denver defends Mile High ground. Broncos, 27-21.
Dog of the day
Vikings (6-9) at Lions (5-10)
Kickoff: 1 p.m.
The line: Vikings (-7).
Record ATS: Vikings 9-6, Lions 5-9-1.
Over/under: 54.
Times O/U: Vikings 9/5/1, Lions 8/4/3.
The scoop: Both teams out of playoff picture. Detroit is looking for its next head coach. There have been 17 since Lions won last NFL championship and last division title under George Wilson in 1957. Lions are 0-8 in postseason since last win in playoffs over Dallas under Wayne Fontes in 1991. Big news from Vikings is that RB Dalvin Cook will not play. Cook is tied for league lead with 16 rushing touchdowns and has run for 1,557 yards and 5.0 average.
Outlook: Minnesota is disappointing, but Lions' situation is sad. Vikings, 33-20.
Last week: Favorites were 11-5 outright, 8-8 against the spread, 7 games went over the number, 7 went number, 2 games hit the number.
Last week's results: 6-6, outright, 4-7-1 ATS, over/under predictions were 4-8.
Season predictions: 142-76-1 outright, 95-121-3 ATS, O/U predictions 117-100-2.