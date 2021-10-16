Alex McNulty's game-winning field goal lifts UB football to win against Ohio

The first three quarters were anything but attractive or productive for the University at Buffalo football team.
But with the game on the line in the final minutes, the Bulls went back to what they’d done so well in years past. They grinded out a 27-26 win against Ohio by finishing a 16-play drive in the final 6:19 on Alex McNulty’s 26-yard field goal.
In a game that helped boost their hopes for bowl eligibility, the Bulls (3-4, 1-2 MAC) roared back by scoring 17 unanswered points in the fourth quarter Saturday at UB Stadium, and won despite plenty of indications that they wouldn't on a day that didn't begin well.
Defensive end Taylor Riggins and running back Kevin Marks didn’t take part in pregame warmups at UB Stadium. When the Bulls took the field, about half the team wasn’t in pads, instead wearing jerseys and black sweatpants.
Less than eight minutes into the game, Bobcats quarterback Armani Rogers – the son of former Buffalo Bills linebacker Sam Rogers – ran for a 99-yard touchdown, which is the longest rushing touchdown by a quarterback in NCAA history; Arizona State quarterback Mark Malone set the previous record of 98 yards in 1979.
Then, down by a pair of touchdowns with 3:28 left in the first quarter, the Bulls used their final timeout of the half.
But, on a career day for Dylan McDuffie, who ran for a career-best 143 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries, the Bulls put together a comeback by building on a fourth-quarter fumble by the Bobcats to cut Ohio’s lead to 26-24 with 8:39 left on tight end Trevor Borland’s 8-yard touchdown catch. Then, the Bulls ate up the final minutes to set up McNulty’s game-winning field goal.
De’Montre Tuggle’s six-yard touchdown helped the Bobcats take a 7-0 lead less than five minutes into the game, and ended an efficient drive in which the Bobcats (1-6, 1-2) went 60 yards on seven plays.
About two and a half minutes later, Ohio’s defense stopped UB quarterback Matt Myers – who entered the game for the play – on fourth-and-1 from the Bobcats 1, just before the goal line. On Ohio’s ensuing drive, Rogers’ 99-yard scoring run gave the Bobcats a 14-0 lead.
Then, with 2:44 left in the first quarter, Rogers scored his second touchdown on a 10-yard run that gave the Bobcats a 21-0 lead.
McNulty’s 43-yard field goal with 6:28 left in the half broke the shutout for the Bulls, but by that point, the Bulls offense still wasn’t able to find its fluidity. While the 12-play drive amassed 66 yards, the Bulls had only 160 yards of offense (72 passing, 88 rushing) in a little more than 14 minutes of possession time.
Dylan McDuffie, who started in place of Marks at running back, scored UB’s first touchdown on a 4-yard run with 1:36 left in the half, which cut Ohio’s lead to 21-10.
The Bobcats appeared to take a 27-10 lead with seven minutes left in the third on Rogers’ 4-yard touchdown pass to Ryan Luehrman, but Ohio right tackle Jay Amburgey was called for offensive pass interference on the play. Stephen Johnson’s 36-yard field goal with 6:33 left in the third gave the Bobcats a 24-10 lead, ending a 14-play drive.
Then, an ill-favored day got messier for the Bulls, when UB’s snap on fourth down for a punt went awry and was recovered by Borland in the end zone. The safety gave Ohio a 26-10 lead with 5:50 left in the third.
Less than two minutes into the fourth quarter, Kyle Vantrease (22 for 30 passing, 261 yards, two touchdowns) connected with Tyler Stephens for a 2-yard TD, and McDuffie caught Vantrease’s 2-point conversion pass to cut Ohio’s lead to 26-18.
Kadofi Wright recovered a fumble by Rogers four minutes into the fourth quarter, which set up UB’s next scoring drive, capped off by Borland’s touchdown. However, Ohio batted down Vantrease’s 2-point conversion pass attempt to maintain a 2-point lead, before McNulty’s game-winning kick.