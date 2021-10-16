Alex McNulty's game-winning field goal lifts UB football to win against Ohio

But, on a career day for Dylan McDuffie, who ran for a career-best 143 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries, the Bulls put together a comeback by building on a fourth-quarter fumble by the Bobcats to cut Ohio’s lead to 26-24 with 8:39 left on tight end Trevor Borland’s 8-yard touchdown catch. Then, the Bulls ate up the final minutes to set up McNulty’s game-winning field goal.

De’Montre Tuggle’s six-yard touchdown helped the Bobcats take a 7-0 lead less than five minutes into the game, and ended an efficient drive in which the Bobcats (1-6, 1-2) went 60 yards on seven plays.

About two and a half minutes later, Ohio’s defense stopped UB quarterback Matt Myers – who entered the game for the play – on fourth-and-1 from the Bobcats 1, just before the goal line. On Ohio’s ensuing drive, Rogers’ 99-yard scoring run gave the Bobcats a 14-0 lead.

Then, with 2:44 left in the first quarter, Rogers scored his second touchdown on a 10-yard run that gave the Bobcats a 21-0 lead.

McNulty’s 43-yard field goal with 6:28 left in the half broke the shutout for the Bulls, but by that point, the Bulls offense still wasn’t able to find its fluidity. While the 12-play drive amassed 66 yards, the Bulls had only 160 yards of offense (72 passing, 88 rushing) in a little more than 14 minutes of possession time.