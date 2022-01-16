FOAR Score Hall of Fame adds for 2021

Serving primarily as a technical inspector, Pete Trautman has tasted the big time world of NASCAR racing, having rubbed elbows with stock car’s elite drivers, owners, crew members and NASCAR’s top brass. Along the way he has had quite a successful journey which culminated in 2020 with a NASCAR Cup Series championship while working with Hendrick Motorsports.
On Friday evening, Trautman, an Amherst native, received another huge racing accolade when he was inducted into the 2021 class of the FOAR Score Fan Club’s Hall of Fame.
Also inducted Friday, were drivers Bobby Weber, Dick Kluth and racing’s “jack of all trades,” Michael Julicher. The induction took place at the Lancaster Elks Club.
But even with his accomplishments on NASCAR’s national racing stage, Trautman said Friday that it meant just as much and perhaps more getting into the FOAR Score Hall of Fame because much of his hall of fame credentials were also established many years ago back in Western New York when he was cutting his teeth in the sport and developing his career.
As he has lived in the Charlotte, N.C. area for the last many years Trautman also relished the opportunity to see many local racing friends at Friday’s function that he hadn’t seen in many years.
“You have no idea how much getting into this hall of fame means to me,” Trautman said. “I haven’t seen some of these people in 20 years or more and this is such an awesome night for me. I worked at Ransomville, Holland and Lancaster but when I was away later on in my career doing all the NASCAR stuff I was always wondering what everyone back here in local racing was doing because that is when I had the most fun in racing.”
Trautman began his career locally working on the late John Julicher Sr.’s Street Stocks and later the dirt Modified team of Davey Moore where they chalked up over 100 feature victories and multiple championships.
After working at various local tracks as a technical inspector, Trautman eventually joined the NASCAR Busch North Series in the 1990s and then the NASCAR Cup Series from 1999-2019.
After retiring from NASCAR, Trautman currently works for Hendrick Motorsports, driving the motor coach of Chase Elliott’s crew chief Alan Gustafson. The team won the 2020 Cup Series title. Trautman also currently works for the World Racing Group.
Weber still actively races and has recovered from a back injury suffered last September during the Sportsman portion of the U.S. Open at New York International Raceway Park in Lancaster. He will drive Sportsman and Late Models again in 2022.
Weber’s Hall of Fame body of work has been established these last many years ever since commencing his career in 1977 in the former Figure-8 division at Lancaster. From there he progressed to Backwards, Pure Stocks and then Super Stocks before joining the Late Model division where he earned his greatest success.
Weber is second on the Lancaster Late Model career win list with 48. He also has 5 career U.S. Open Late Model wins and was victorious in the Race of Champions Late Model event held at Oswego Speedway in 2010 and 2012. He has been able to retain many members of his team all these many years.
“I’m really honored to now be in the same hall of fame with all the great past inductees,” Weber said. “Many years ago my wife Barb started helping out on the farm so I could race. Then we started having kids. Barb would drive the tractor and bale the hay for my dad so I could get to the race track and then she would drag the kids to the track to see me race. If it wasn’t for her I couldn’t have done all this racing.”
Kluth, known as “The Flying Carpenter” because of his career in that profession, has the distinction of having raced for over 60 years, after being introduced to the sport in 1958. He continues to race.
Kluth started in the Sportsman class on dirt and in the early 1970s switched to pavement racing where he has been ever since. Mainly known as an asphalt Modified competitor where he raced at Lancaster, Holland, Perry, Spencer and Fulton speedways among others, he has raced asphalt Sportsman cars exclusively since 2004. It is estimated that he has competed in over 2500 races overall in his career.
“I never expected that I would one day be in this hall of fame,” Kluth said. “I was about 21. I first went to Daytona to watch a race and that set it off. I won a few races here and there and met a lot of great people.”
Michael Julicher died in 2016 and was represented at the ceremony Friday by his daughter Tina Germain. Julicher helped out teams in the pits, contributed lap sponsorship money and was willing to assist any race team, any time.
Julicher first got involved helping his late brother John Julicher Sr., in the Street Stocks at Lancaster in 1974. From there he spent many years utilizing his vast mechanical knowledge turning the wrenches for John and many others while winning races and championship along the way.
“I’m extremely proud to represent my dad,” Germain said. “It was his life. He loved it. I grew up at the race tracks every Saturday with him.”
Also mentioned Friday was the 2020 FOAR Score Hall of Fame class of Gordon Becker, Rick Mooney, Jim Thompson and George Skora Jr., who were inducted last August at Holland Speedway.
Along with the hall of fame, the most prestigious award given out Friday was the Dick Hammond Dedication to Racing Award which was awarded to the mother-son duo of Phyllis and Barry Decker who present the successful George Decker Memorial race each season at Holland.
Other award winners Friday were: The Lewis and Petty Families, Families in Racing; Jacob Bansmer, Rookie on Dirt; Cameron Ruggiero, Rookie on Asphalt; Travis Montgomery, Most Improve Driver; Dave DiPietro, Sportsmanship; Tom Stevens, Media; Bob Nye, Perseverance.
Also, Jason Ore, Mechanical Achievement; Melissa Loretto, Woman in Racing; Bobby Holmes, Driver Achievement; Jaren Israel, Driver of the Year on Dirt; Andy Jankowiak, Driver of the Year on Asphalt.