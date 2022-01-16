FOAR Score Hall of Fame adds for 2021

Weber’s Hall of Fame body of work has been established these last many years ever since commencing his career in 1977 in the former Figure-8 division at Lancaster. From there he progressed to Backwards, Pure Stocks and then Super Stocks before joining the Late Model division where he earned his greatest success.

Weber is second on the Lancaster Late Model career win list with 48. He also has 5 career U.S. Open Late Model wins and was victorious in the Race of Champions Late Model event held at Oswego Speedway in 2010 and 2012. He has been able to retain many members of his team all these many years.

“I’m really honored to now be in the same hall of fame with all the great past inductees,” Weber said. “Many years ago my wife Barb started helping out on the farm so I could race. Then we started having kids. Barb would drive the tractor and bale the hay for my dad so I could get to the race track and then she would drag the kids to the track to see me race. If it wasn’t for her I couldn’t have done all this racing.”

Kluth, known as “The Flying Carpenter” because of his career in that profession, has the distinction of having raced for over 60 years, after being introduced to the sport in 1958. He continues to race.