Five things about the Kansas City Chiefs, Bills' opponent in AFC Championship Game

The defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs advanced to the AFC Championship Game and a date with the Buffalo Bills with a 22-17 victory Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. However, they played much of the second half without quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
The Chiefs, the first AFC team to host the conference title game for three consecutive years, will host the Bills next Sunday at 6:40 p.m. (CBS) for the right to go to the Super Bowl. The Chiefs opened as a four-point favorite.
Mahomes was ruled out of the game midway through the third quarter after taking a hit. Chad Henne replaced Mahomes.
Patrick Mahomes is headed to the locker room after taking this hit.(via @NFLBrasil)pic.twitter.com/erfqc4iuvD— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 17, 2021
Here are five things to know about the Chiefs, who beat the Bills 26-17 in Week 6 at Bills Stadium:
1. History lesson: Arrowhead Stadium opened in 1972, but it was 19 seasons before the Chiefs played their first postseason games there in 1991. After Sunday's victory over the Browns, they are 6-7 in playoff games at Arrowhead. Between 1995 and 2017, the Chiefs lost six consecutive home postseason games, two as the No. 1 seed in the AFC and two as the No. 2 seed. Kansas City is 8-1 at home this season, with the lone loss coming to the Las Vegas Raiders 40-32 in Week 5.
2. Mahomes Magic: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the reigning Super Bowl MVP, had 38 touchdown passes – good for fourth in the NFL – in the regular season, 19 in eight road games and 19 in seven home games that he played. Fourteen of his 22 sacks came in road games. He was intercepted only six times, three times in a win at Miami, which led to 10 points and a missed 45-yard field goal by the Dolphins. Mahomes was 20 for 26 (80.7%) for 225 yards and two touchdowns against the Bills. He was sacked once. Mahomes had a season-high 10 carries for 36 yards against Buffalo.
3. Super targets: Tight end Travis Kelce was targeted 145 times and caught 105 passes for 1,416 yards in 15 regular season games. He had five or more receptions in 13 of the 15 games, and touchdown catches in 10, including the last four. He has caught at least one pass in 110 consecutive regular season games. Kelce was second in the league in receiving yards to the Bills' Stefon Diggs (1,535 yards). Tyreek Hill had touchdown receptions in 11 of 15 games he played and five or more receptions in nine.
4. Stats aplenty: Kansas City led the NFL in total yards per game (415.8) and passing yards (303.8). The Chiefs were last in Red Zone defense, allowing scores in 76.60 percent of opponents' trips. The Chiefs posted their season high of 245 rushing yards in their victory over the Bills. Rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who ran for his career high 161 yards against Buffalo, was not active for the Cleveland game because of an ankle injury. Tyronne Mathieu led the Chiefs with six interceptions in 15 games he played. Chris Jones led the team with 7.5 sacks.
5. Handy Andy: Kansas City is 93-42 in regular season games since Andy Reid became head coach in 2013. The Chiefs had won 13 games in a row going back to the 2019 season before their loss at home to the Raiders. One of the wins came on a 58-yard field goal in overtime by Harrison Butker against the Los Angeles Chargers at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. In four of their 14 victories, the Chiefs never were behind. They came back to win after trailing by 11 points against Carolina (14-3) and 10 to Miami (10-0). Sunday's win was Reid's 11th playoff game as Chiefs' coach, breaking the franchise record he shared with Marty Schottenheimer, and his sixth playoff victory to break the franchise record he shared with Hank Stram. Reid is 2-5 in conference championship games, 1-1 with the Chiefs and 1-4 with the Philadelphia Eagles.