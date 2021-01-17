Five things about the Kansas City Chiefs, Bills' opponent in AFC Championship Game

5. Handy Andy: Kansas City is 93-42 in regular season games since Andy Reid became head coach in 2013. The Chiefs had won 13 games in a row going back to the 2019 season before their loss at home to the Raiders. One of the wins came on a 58-yard field goal in overtime by Harrison Butker against the Los Angeles Chargers at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. In four of their 14 victories, the Chiefs never were behind. They came back to win after trailing by 11 points against Carolina (14-3) and 10 to Miami (10-0). Sunday's win was Reid's 11th playoff game as Chiefs' coach, breaking the franchise record he shared with Marty Schottenheimer, and his sixth playoff victory to break the franchise record he shared with Hank Stram. Reid is 2-5 in conference championship games, 1-1 with the Chiefs and 1-4 with the Philadelphia Eagles.