Fishing Beat: Big week for fishing across New York State

What a week in the world of fishing for New York State. The Bassmasters Elite Tournament on the St. Lawrence set a smallmouth record by breaking the century mark for four days of fishing – twice. On Lake Erie, the Sunset Bay Walleye Shootout saw 140 teams competing for big cash prizes and Capt. Ron Morcio’s Reel Hard Fishing Team on top. On Lake Ontario, Capt. Vince Pierleoni and his Thrillseeker team notched yet another tourney win, this time at the Sodus Bay Pro-Am. And the Lake Ontario Trout and Salmon Association held its club tournaments – three events with up to 60 teams competing for cash prizes – and Team Redemption led by Capt. Anthony Ellis as the overall winner. We will have more on these events in Sunday’s column.

Lake Erie and tributaries

The Reel Hard Fishing Team did plenty of hard reeling when it set the pace in the Sunset Bay Walleye Shootout over the weekend. Other team anglers included Garry Olsen from Forestville, Ryan Smith from Forestville and Dennis Plaehn from Iowa as they bested 140 teams to claim $31,000 in prizes with a 6-fish walleye bag weighing 38.65 pounds and a big fish of 9.91 pounds, second overall. They were fishing east of Sturgeon Point in 59 to 62 feet of water using 3D worm harnesses and Bomber and Renosky stickbaits in black and purple on the bottom. The walleye bite has been steady out of Cattaraugus Creek in 45-60 feet of water, according to Shub Stevens at Cattaraugus Creek Bait and Tackle in Irving. Purple and nuclear green Colorado worm harnesses have been the hot ticket. Peter Delpriore of Perrysburg was fishing out of Barcelona with John Jarzynski of Lawtons, and they have been catching walleye consistently in 56 to 60 feet of water. They also found fish in 75 to 80 feet of water, out a bit further. This was all west of the harbor. Lots of small fish, too, but good eaters. Some nice fish in the 5- to 6-pound size. They caught many short fish, always a good sign for the future. Out of Buffalo, Matt Wilson of Wheatfield reports doing well recently in 48 to 58 feet of water west of Buffalo, straight out of south gap. Fish started way west Saturday in deeper water. Sunday, those areas were empty. They pushed toward Buffalo in 48 feet, right on the line. You must start looking first thing in the morning, and once you find them, there’s a lot of them, according to Wilson. They are not the local little guys, either. The fish he has been catching are all above average fish, 5- to 7-pound class fish. Weights of 3 to 5 ounces for bottom bouncers producing the most for him, running at 1.2 to 1.4 mph, with baits 130 to 140 feet back. Watermelon blades with copper backs were the ticket for his harnesses. The dipsy bite died when they moved to shallow water, but in deeper water, the divers took a few of the larger fish. Tommy Ortolano with Lake Effect Bait and Tackle in Tonawanda confirmed that. He said that the intel was 47-51 feet of water on the line. Everyone is limiting out on walleye with black and purple worm harnesses off bottom bouncers. Steve Brzuszkiewicz of Marilla read the Fishing Beat last week and used the information to make two straight limit catch outings off Buffalo. The second day, he found the fish closer to Buffalo and caught his limit in an hour and a half once he found the school.

Niagara River

In the river, bass fishing is picking up, according to Lisa Drabczyk of Creek Road Bait and Tackle in Lewiston. Moss is starting to clear up, too. Walleye can be found on the Niagara Bar and in the river. Jigs are working best for walleye, but harnesses will work. Jon Holden of Lockport and Brian Graham of Cambria caught four keeper walleye this week in the lower river on worm harnesses. They got them mostly on chartreuse blades, but one hit a red-bladed harness.

Lake Ontario and tributaries

In the Curt Meddaugh Memorial for best 3 salmon on Friday, Team Redemption, led by Capt. Anthony Ellis of Salamanca, won with a total of 63.79 pounds. Ellis was teamed with his father, John Ellis of Livonia, uncle Joe Ellis of Mount Morris, and his two sons, Trevor and Trente, of Salamanca. Their winning program was fishing straight out of Olcott at the 29 to 32 lines, using 5 Musslehead tackle meat rigs and 5 spoons 40 to 90 feet down. Friday fish came scattered across a 3-mile square, and they were 24 for 30 on fish catching. On Saturday, the fish were more concentrated in a much smaller area, and they were 18 for 20 on fish. The Redemption team also won the 3-2-3 contest by strategically weighing their best 3 fish over two days, totaling 71.14 pounds. Big fish on Friday for the Meddaugh Memorial was a 24-pound king by team Pole-Lock, led by Ed Dlugozima of Mercer, Pa. That fish came from 305 feet of water northeast of Olcott, 70 feet down on a rigger. They were using a 10-inch spin doctor, white with green spots, and an A-Tom-Mik green glow meat rig. They also found a good number of steelhead and younger class fish out at the 29 line in 500-plus feet of water. Mike Altman from New Castle, Pa., reeled in the 24-pound king. On Saturday, it was Capt. Forrest Reukauf’s Got My Mojo with a 24-pound salmon. The Mojo squad caught its winning fish in 80 feet of water with a salmon slasher flasher with the original twinkie rig. Karen Evarts at The Boat Doctors in Olcott reports decent king action in front in 350-400 feet of water. It was mostly a meat and spoon bite. Steelhead have been hitting offshore on orange spoons. In the harbor, there were reports of decent yellow perch action and some nice largemouth bass being caught on plastics. One week left in the Summer LOC Derby. There is a new Grand Prize leader, Joe Snook of Sterling, with a 31-pound, 3-ounce Fair Haven king. There is also a new leading steelhead – Tom Christen of Depew with a 15-1/2-pound Wilson fish. For a complete leaderboard, check out www.loc.org. For Point Breeze, Capt. John Oravec of Tight Lines Charters reports that it has been a windy week on the lake. He says the fish holding on the thermocline is jockeying between 30 feet to more than 100 feet down. Both inshore structure, mid water and offshore has a mixed bag catch available. King salmon with browns inside of 100 feet; kings and steelhead out to 500 feet. The bite is good. Flasher/fly and spoons are doing it, but trout species are favoring spoons. One note is that the spiny water flea bloom is in progress, so rig your rods with 30-50-pound monofilament on riggers and be prepared to check rods often.

Chautauqua Lake

The fishing has been good the last week, according to Capt. Mike Sperry of Chautauqua Reel Outdoors. The open water walleye trolling bite is strong in the south basin. Much of the weeds in the south basin have died back, causing bait fish to move off weed lines. Trolling Hot-n-Tots, Flicker Shad’s, Flicker Minnows and Thundersticks are producing fish. The use of lead core line or in-line weights will get the crankbaits down near the bottom. The fish are scattered, so covering ground is important. Trolling around 2 mph with cranks is working well. Slow trolling worm harnesses in the same areas will catch walleye, but the panfish will keep you busy. Vertical jigging in the north basin for walleye is working also. From the weed lines out to 25 feet of water is where you’ll find them. Vibes, jigging Rapalas, Steelshads and Lunkerhunt jigs will work. Musky fishing is decent both casting and trolling. Casting Jerkbaits, Spinnerbaits and big rubber baits is producing fish along weed lines in the north basin. Trolling cranks in the south basin is working too. Keeping the handling time of caught muskies to a minimum is always important for a good release, especially with the warmer water temps. The north basin is much clearer than the south basin, as the south basin is in full algae bloom currently. Some days are clearer than others if the wind is out of the west, though. More rain would help.

The St. Lawrence River and Eastern Lake Ontario smallmouth bass fisheries laid claim to tops in the world last weekend when two Bassmaster Elite anglers topped the century club for the first time ever – catching 20 smallmouth bass over four days of fishing and topping 100 pounds of smallies.

The winner was 23-year-old Jay Przekurat of Stevens Point, Wis., with 102 pounds, 9 ounces of bass. In second place was Cory Johnston of Canada with 100 pounds, 5 ounces. Check out Scattershots for the full story on Sunday.