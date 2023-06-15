Whether at the gym or walking down the street, Dhane Smith hasn’t just had fans stop him to say congratulations. They're also telling him, “Thank you so much.”

Smith notched nine points (two goals and seven assists) in Game 3 of the NLL Finals as the Buffalo Bandits defeated the Colorado Mammoth 13-4 to secure their fifth NLL Cup in franchise history and first in 15 years.

“It’s almost like they’re thanking me like I saved the world,” said Smith, who was named the game’s MVP. “It's really cool to kind of see how much they think of this, lacrosse and Bandits and just the city of Buffalo.”

“They've been through so much in the past,” Smith added. “It's incredible that we get that one for them, and we're looking forward to the challenge to kind of keep getting those wins for them.”

On Thursday, thousands of fans – dubbed Banditville – partied and crowded Alumni Plaza of KeyBank Center, where Bandits held a celebration for their NLL championship victory. Players and coaching staff were introduced on stage while fans chanted “Let’s go Bandits” and “We’re the Champions!” Smith was welcomed with an “MVP” chant when he made his way on stage.

Afterward, fans – many donning Bandits gear and waving flags – chanted and marched to nearby Sahlen Field behind several police cars and firetrucks, which carried the Bandits. The Buffalo Bisons hosted Lacrosse Night to honor the Bandits before their game against the Syracuse Mets. Smith threw out the ceremonial first pitch, and fans had the opportunity to take a photo with the trophy.

“This is really cool,” said Nate Damon, a lifelong Buffalo sports fan. “I’ve been waiting to be in a parade for a championship parade that's in Buffalo for years. It’s incredible. It’s really hard to put into words.”

“I'm just glad for Buffalo after all they’ve been through – the shootings, snowstorm, all the loss, frustration, pain. Now I get to celebrate,” fan Paul Merkel said.

Damon and his wife, Juliette Bauer, were first-year season-ticket holders this season, but were at Game 3 of the finals in 2022 when the Bandits lost to the Mammoth. The Bandits had lost in their last three trips to the NLL Finals prior to the win on June 3. It was a “moment of vindication,” Bauer said.

Damon said he was on a work call until a half hour before the festivities began, powerwalking from the parking lot. He and Bauer weren’t going to miss it. Bauer said they have convinced their friends to purchase season tickets, too.

Buffalo fans hadn't seen a professional sports title since the Buffalo Beauts won the Isobel Cup in 2017. The Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres both have both to win a championship. For fans Tom Devus and Paul Merkel, the win can potentially be motivational for other local franchises.

“Oh, it’s huge. Huge,” Devus said. “There were Bills and Sabres players in the suites during all the Bandits’ games. I think it's getting them pumped up. If the Bandits can do it, maybe (they) can do it, too.”

Head coach John Tavares said it still feels like the day they won the game. Smith said the title hasn’t fully “kicked in” yet. Tavares, who won four titles as a player, said that as a coach, the title feels a little different because of responsibility and added pressure. He hadn’t seen the trophy since the Bandits won it 12 days ago, but he got a close view when captain Steve Priolo brought it on stage.

As Priolo lifted the trophy with launched confetti, it was one of the many moments the Bandits riled up Banditville. Josh Byrne hyped up the crowd upon his introduction, while Nick Weiss chugged a beer, chucking the empty can into the air.

“I’m an old man now,” Tavares joked. “I get out of the way. 1 p.m. hits and I’m gone. “They know how to enjoy themselves, I'm sure, and take care of themselves.”

And while his players are celebrating a championship, Tavares is already thinking about something else.

“I'm not going to lie, but next year is already on my mind," Tavares said. "So not to be greedy, but I'm really thinking about ‘Let's do this again.’ ”