Falls' Jalen Bradberry strikes for 31 in win, moves closer to 2,000 career points

Bradberry missed his first two shots and his first free-throw attempt. He didn’t miss too many shots after that as he drained five of his eight 3-pointers during the opening 16 minutes as the Wolverines overcame an early five-point deficit and went into the intermission leading 34-23. Bradberry fueled the run that enabled Falls to pull away in this Niagara Frontier League boys basketball contest. With the Wolverines leading 22-20, he scored eight of the next 12 points to help his side seize control.

“I really haven’t been focused on points,” Bradberry said. “I know it’s chipping down closer to 2,000 but I’ve just been playing my game. I think I could have got it tonight but I didn’t get to get my 1,000 ball at home so I’m going to get it tomorrow in front of my fans, family in my hometown.”

Bradberry then scored five quick points early in the third as Falls expanded its lead to 16. Bradberry didn’t score again until the end of the quarter when he made a steal and sank a 3-pointer from between the arc and the center-court line to make it 54-42 and give himself 28 points.

Ten away from 2K. But his quest stalled as he set up others to make shots in what coach Carlos Bradberry considered his team’s best shooting game of this pandemic-shortened season.