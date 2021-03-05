Falls' Jalen Bradberry strikes for 31 in win, moves closer to 2,000 career points

There’s a thing about scorers. Sometimes they start out slow, but once they hit that first shot that’s all it takes for them to pile up points in bunches.
Niagara Falls senior Jalen Bradberry has proven to be able to do just that during a five-year scholastic career that’s winding down this month.
He did so again Friday night, and in the process of inching closer to achieving a career milestone he helped the Wolverines maintain their flawless record.
The most prolific scorer in the history of the Cataract City put up a big number on the home court of Charter Schools for Applied Technology. Bradberry just didn’t pour in enough to hit the 2,000-career-points milestone, a pursuit he’ll resume Saturday afternoon against Western New York Maritime before the home folks at Niagara Falls.
Needing 38 points to hit the 2K on the nose, Bradberry finished with a game-high 31 points in leading Niagara Falls to a 74-54 victory.
Bradberry struck for 18 during an entertaining first half in which his outburst enabled Falls (9-0) to overcome an early deficit against a quick Eagles bunch that played tougher than the final score indicated but missed far too many chances close to the basket to put itself in position to pull off a potential upset. Nate Parker finished with 21 points to lead CSAT (4-4).
Bradberry missed his first two shots and his first free-throw attempt. He didn’t miss too many shots after that as he drained five of his eight 3-pointers during the opening 16 minutes as the Wolverines overcame an early five-point deficit and went into the intermission leading 34-23. Bradberry fueled the run that enabled Falls to pull away in this Niagara Frontier League boys basketball contest. With the Wolverines leading 22-20, he scored eight of the next 12 points to help his side seize control.
“I really haven’t been focused on points,” Bradberry said. “I know it’s chipping down closer to 2,000 but I’ve just been playing my game. I think I could have got it tonight but I didn’t get to get my 1,000 ball at home so I’m going to get it tomorrow in front of my fans, family in my hometown.”
Bradberry then scored five quick points early in the third as Falls expanded its lead to 16. Bradberry didn’t score again until the end of the quarter when he made a steal and sank a 3-pointer from between the arc and the center-court line to make it 54-42 and give himself 28 points.
Ten away from 2K. But his quest stalled as he set up others to make shots in what coach Carlos Bradberry considered his team’s best shooting game of this pandemic-shortened season.
Jalen Bradberry drained his final shot, another three with 3:27 left. Still plenty of time to net the milestone, but he exited the game about 1:20 later. Barring a catastrophe, Bradberry is positioned nicely to get the milestone on the court he grew up on practicing his shot as a youngster.
Should he reach 2,000, he would be just the 21st member of the 2,000-career-points club in Western New York history.
“It’s going to feel good,” Bradberry said. “I grew up in that gym. It’s going to feel good. … I know it’d be a way better experience if it wasn’t for this Covid mess (limiting spectators) but to be able to get it done at home is a blessing.”
The milestone means a lot to Bradberry, especially considering the late start to the season and the fact it’s a shorter one too during this pandemic.
The late start and shorter than normal season may have cost Bradberry a shot at taking a run at the all-time Western New York points record held by Cheektowaga product and current St. Bonaventure star Dominick Welch (2,376).
“I just try to tell Jalen his focus is on helping us win and not chasing records or 2,000 points,” said Carlos Bradberry, who is also Jalen's father. “I can’t wait until it’s over because I think it’ll be a huge lift off his shoulders.”
If the season had been canceled entirely, Jalen would’ve been stuck at just under 1,800 points. That means no chance at 2,000 and no way he would’ve been able to pass former LaSalle star Tim Winn (1,898) for most points by any player born in Niagara Falls.
“It means a lot,” Bradberry said. “When I was growing up. I used to hear my parents and people say one day this was going to happen, but I didn’t really think it was that much of a big deal. Now that I’m older, it’s definitely a blessing and something I’ll remember my whole life.”
Something else that’d be unforgettable would be going out a champion. The Wolverines are a contender and are looking to win their fifth Section VI Class AA title in six years. The Section VI postseason tournament runs March 22-27.
“We want to go undefeated,” Bradberry said. “That’s the main goal. We want to show people we’re one of the best teams around.”
WNY boys basketball all-time points leaders
Name, school, points, graduation year
1. Dominick Welch, Cheektowaga 2,376 2017
2. Ritchie Campbell, DeSales/Burgard 2,355 1990
3. Ryan Whelpley, Archbishop Walsh 2,347 2012
4. Damien Foster, Traditional 2,324 1996
5. Jason Rowe, Traditional 2,286 1996
6. Marcus Whitfield, Burgard 2,285 1989
7. Maceo Wofford, Jamestown 2,259 1999
8. Tyler Hind, Randolph, 2244 2020
9. Mike Heary, Fredonia 2,235 1994
10. Curtis Aiken, Bennett 2,162 1983
11. Chris Moore, Park 2,161 1996
12. Chris Secky, Maple Grove 2,067 2010
13. Christian Laettner, Nichols 2,066 1988
14. Ray Blackburn, Lackawanna 2,039 2005
15. Michael Lumley, St. Mary’s/Deaf 2,030 2009
16. Greg French, Traditional 2,029 2001
*17. Devin Pope, Chautauqua Lake 2,023 2018
*17. Don Juan Tyson, Traditional 2,023 2003
19. Greg Dolan, Williamsville South 2,019 2018
20. Will Regan, Nichols 2,008 2010
21. Jalen Bradberry, Niagara Falls, 1993, 2021