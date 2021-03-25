Falcons soar to first boys sectional basketball final since 1973, beat McKinley in 3OTs

NW forced the second overtime when Fletcher drove to the basket, drew a defender and dished to a open Wyatt Cooper who made the layup with 1 second left.

The Falcons took the lead for good on Fletcher’s driving layup with 3:40 left. Thomas Jesse followed with a layup and NW’s defense made it stand up.

The loss means McKinley finishes 13-1.

The Macks did capture the Yale Cup for the first time since 2017. They hoped for more, but coach Zaire Dorsey is satisfied with what his team accomplished during this pandemic shortened season.

“We knew it was going to be a short season,” Dorsey said. “Fortunately for us, we had no one get sick from playing basketball and that was one of my fears coaching this season.

“The bitter part about it is we didn’t get a chance to play in the sectional finals but we are appreciative we got to play 14 games and out of that we were able to win 13 and go undefeated in the league. Unfortunately, tonight I don’t think we played our best game, but we were in there until the end. … I’m proud of the guys. I’m happy with the way the season turned out.”

