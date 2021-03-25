Falcons soar to first boys sectional basketball final since 1973, beat McKinley in 3OTs

After reaching the Section VI Class A-1 semifinals two years ago, coach Erik O’Bryan admitted that his Niagara Wheatfield boys basketball team seemed to be content with just making it that far in the postseason.
The Falcons didn’t seize the moment that day and got beaten by Williamsville East.
The team he coached Thursday night at McKinley High School learned a lesson from that group. The Falcons played like a team that’s craving more than just another semifinal appearance.
That’s because they want to be a champion, and they’re one more road win away from achieving that feat. Niagara Wheatfield has reached a sectional final for the first time since winning the title in 1973.
The Falcons secured their spot by defeating previously unbeaten Yale Cup I champion McKinley, 78-72, in three overtimes.
NW received contributions from many against a top-seeded Macks team that did their best to make top scorers Alex Fletcher and TJ Robinson nonfactors. Fletcher and freshman Shawn Watson each scored 19 points to lead NW, while Robinson had 15. Fletcher scored eight points during the overtime periods, while Watson had 16 of his points after halftime.
Koran Askia of McKinley led all scorers with 27 points, while teammate and Yale Cup I Player of the Year Bush Rieang had 16 as the Falcons did a fine job keying on him and making it tough for the Macks’ leading scorer for the season to get open.
“This team just perseveres. There’s nothing they don’t believe they can’t accomplish,” O’Bryan said. “These guys don’t get too high or low on mistakes or even good plays. … We had a lot of guys step up to help us score points when these guys (Fletcher and Robinson) were being locked down.”
“This feels great,” said Robinson, who surpassed 1,000 career points during NW’s quarterfinal win at Sweet Home on Tuesday. “We started out slow in the beginning but we got it together and figured it out.”
The fourth-seeded Falcons return to action Saturday afternoon at Hamburg, where they’ll play the second-seeded Bulldogs for the championship. Hamburg beat North Tonawanda in the other semifinal Thursday.
The only negative was that this game wasn’t played at the mecca for Section VI basketball at Buffalo State where most sectional semifinal and championship games take place during Championship Week.
The venue didn’t matter to the Falcons (9-7). In a game that featured 21 lead changes and 14 ties, NW made game-extending baskets in the fourth and end of the second overtime.
The Falcons had a chance to win it in the first overtime, but a Wheatfield player stepped on the out-of-bounds line after a Macks miss, giving them a second chance with 39.1 seconds left. They cashed in as Elijah Whitehead’s layup tied the game at 55-55.
NW forced the second overtime when Fletcher drove to the basket, drew a defender and dished to a open Wyatt Cooper who made the layup with 1 second left.
The Falcons took the lead for good on Fletcher’s driving layup with 3:40 left. Thomas Jesse followed with a layup and NW’s defense made it stand up.
The loss means McKinley finishes 13-1.
The Macks did capture the Yale Cup for the first time since 2017. They hoped for more, but coach Zaire Dorsey is satisfied with what his team accomplished during this pandemic shortened season.
“We knew it was going to be a short season,” Dorsey said. “Fortunately for us, we had no one get sick from playing basketball and that was one of my fears coaching this season.
“The bitter part about it is we didn’t get a chance to play in the sectional finals but we are appreciative we got to play 14 games and out of that we were able to win 13 and go undefeated in the league. Unfortunately, tonight I don’t think we played our best game, but we were in there until the end. … I’m proud of the guys. I’m happy with the way the season turned out.”