Evan Gallo solid as a rock as St. Joe's wins fifth straight lacrosse title

“I thought he stopped the ball really well, took control of the clear,” winning coach Peter Hudecki said. “Really good composure out of him today. I’m really proud of him.”

Senior Julian Race finished with three goals and one assist for St. Joe’s. Blake Gallo, Evan’s twin brother, scored twice. His goal with 3:34 left in the first quarter broke a 2-2 tie and gave his team the lead for good as St. Joe’s led 4-2 after one quarter and 6-3 at halftime.

Ava Plata delivers in the clutch as Nichols wins MMAA girls lacrosse championship The title is Nichols’ first in its first season in the Monsignor Martin High School Association and fourth postseason championship in its history.

Race scored 16 seconds into the third quarter to make it 7-3. The Raiders scored the next two, but Brian Nephew scored to restore Joe’s three-goal lead, which the Marauder's carried into the fourth quarter.

Evan Gallo made two huge saves early in the fourth and made another late to thwart any comeback hopes by a St. Francis team appearing in its first final since 2007.

“We couldn’t really get anything past their goalie, who was fantastic,” St. Francis coach Kevin Rautenstrauch said. “It was a really difficult shooting night. The opportunities that we had we didn’t convert in the second half and that’s really the story.”

“They definitely played more aggressive. We wanted it more and that’s why we came out on top,” Evan Gallo said.