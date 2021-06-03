Evan Gallo solid as a rock as St. Joe's wins fifth straight lacrosse title

St. Joe’s sophomore goalie Evan Gallo admitted he felt a little bit anxious during Thursday’s Monsignor Martin High School Athletic Association boys lacrosse championship game.
It’s understandable. Gallo is used to the Marauders winning most games in convincing fashion.
That wasn’t the case Thursday. St. Francis refused to be blown away and St. Joe’s needed to grind out a victory.
The Marauders did just that, with Gallo providing the key saves necessary to help them fend off upset-minded St. Francis 9-6 at St. Joe’s Robert T. Scott Athletic Complex.
Gallo made 16 saves to earn game MVP honors as the Marauders (13-3) captured their fifth straight Monsignor Martin playoff championship by beating the Red Raiders for the third time this spring. Thursday’s final was the closest of the games played between the teams as the Marauders had won 17-8 and 12-7.
Anxious? How about just head-on-a-swivel alert, instead?
“In other games, we’re usually up by a lot and there’s not a lot of pressure on me,” Gallo said. “But in this game, I definitely felt the pressure, but we came out on top. The adrenaline kicks in and you start playing well.”
That he did, especially in the second half to help the Marauders protect the lead.
“I thought he stopped the ball really well, took control of the clear,” winning coach Peter Hudecki said. “Really good composure out of him today. I’m really proud of him.”
Senior Julian Race finished with three goals and one assist for St. Joe’s. Blake Gallo, Evan’s twin brother, scored twice. His goal with 3:34 left in the first quarter broke a 2-2 tie and gave his team the lead for good as St. Joe’s led 4-2 after one quarter and 6-3 at halftime.
Race scored 16 seconds into the third quarter to make it 7-3. The Raiders scored the next two, but Brian Nephew scored to restore Joe’s three-goal lead, which the Marauder's carried into the fourth quarter.
Evan Gallo made two huge saves early in the fourth and made another late to thwart any comeback hopes by a St. Francis team appearing in its first final since 2007.
“We couldn’t really get anything past their goalie, who was fantastic,” St. Francis coach Kevin Rautenstrauch said. “It was a really difficult shooting night. The opportunities that we had we didn’t convert in the second half and that’s really the story.”
“They definitely played more aggressive. We wanted it more and that’s why we came out on top,” Evan Gallo said.
Hudecki said he’s proud of the way Evan Gallo played. He’s proud of the way his team played as it bounced back from last year’s disappointment of the season being canceled by the Covid-19 pandemic to putting in the work necessary during the offseason to prepare to experience championship glory once again.