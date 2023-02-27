Bob MacKinnon Jr. was a sixth-grader at St. Gregory the Great, in Amherst, when he no-showed the school Christmas pageant. His father sent a note to say his son wasn’t feeling well. Truth was, the boy had rarely felt better: He was off to see the Los Angeles Lakers practice.

These were the 1971-72 Lakers of Wilt Chamberlain and Jerry West in the midst of the longest win streak in NBA history. They arrived in Buffalo having just won their 25th consecutive game a night earlier, in Philadelphia, and the next night they were to play the Braves at Memorial Auditorium. On this night they held practice at Canisius College, where Bob MacKinnon Sr. was the longtime men’s basketball coach.

(The Lakers would go on to beat the Braves, 117-103, on their way to 33 consecutive wins, which remains the NBA record. And that season they won their only NBA championship of the Jerry West era.)

After practice, the wide-eyed boy asked West for an autograph. The sweet moment was captured by a Courier-Express photographer, and the photo ran in the next morning’s newspaper – where, of course, his teachers at St. Greg’s saw it.

“The principal called out my dad,” MacKinnon Jr. says, laughing. “And he just said, ‘Hey, look, I know my son can’t sing, so you didn’t miss anything.’ ”

All these years later, MacKinnon Jr. still can’t sing – but he sure can coach. He’s made a career of it, just as his late father once did.

“That’s all I ever knew,” he says. “My dad never pushed me into anything, it’s just that I was always around it. And I always loved it.”

The lad was a ball boy for Canisius, and then for the Braves when his father was hired as an assistant coach and scout. The ball boy’s favorite Braves were Bob McAdoo and Ernie DiGregorio, who once gifted him with a wristband. “White, with ‘15’ in Columbia blue,” MacKinnon Jr. says. “I didn’t want to take it off.”

He had West’s autograph, Ernie D’s wristband – and his father’s coaching DNA.

MacKinnon Jr.’s winding road has taken him to stops as an assistant coach at Niagara, Notre Dame and North Carolina, among other places, and as a head coach in the G League, the NBA’s minor league, where he is the all-time leader in wins (207) and big-league callups for his players (28).

Today, at 62, he often works out players in Chapel Hill, N.C., where he lives, and in Buffalo, where he grew up. He also runs clinics and camps around the world – more than 250 in 18 countries over the years, often under the auspices of the NBA or a U.S. embassy.

MacKinnon Jr. and his wife, Suzanne, have four sons. Ryan, the youngest, is a 6-5 senior guard at Chapel Hill High School. Last week his team lost a close game in the state playoffs. His next stop is probably prep school for a year, to get stronger, and then, he hopes, college ball. “Ryan has the ability to be a Division I player,” MacKinnon Jr. says.

That’s not just a father talking; it’s also the professional opinion of a man who has been coaching basketball since 1981-82, when he was a senior at King’s College in Wilkes-Barre, Pa.

Ed Donohue, his college coach, asked him to be an assistant coach rather than play that year. After graduation, MacKinnon Jr. sent letters to hundreds of colleges around the country – in Divisions I, II and III – hoping to catch on as an assistant.

“I got back 389 no’s and five possibilities,” he says. “And out of those, I got one offer.”

It came from Mercyhurst University coach Billy Kalbaugh, point guard on St. Bonaventure’s Final Four team of a dozen years earlier.

“Billy has one of the most fantastic offensive minds I’ve ever been around,” MacKinnon Jr. says. “We were scoring 92 points a game.”

He signed all those letters “Bob MacKinnon Jr.” even though his father’s middle name was Albert and his is Charles, meaning he’s not really a junior. “It helped me professionally,” he says, “so people didn’t mix me up with my father.”

(To make matters more confusing, his oldest son is the real Bob MacKinnon Jr., middle name Charles. Even so, we’re using MacKinnon Jr. here for the coach who can’t sing, because it’s the name he goes by professionally.)

He spent three seasons at Mercyhurst, in Erie, Pa., then five seasons as an assistant at George Washington University. Next came Niagara, where he spent seven seasons under coach Jack Armstrong.

Two seasons as head coach at the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy – where his teams made the NCAA Tournament in Division III both years – were followed by stints as an assistant at Notre Dame, North Carolina and Marshall before he got into the pro ranks coaching in the NBA’s G League. (It was called the D League then, for developmental.)

MacKinnon did his freshman year of high school at Bishop Neumann, then his sophomore year in St. Louis, where his father coached the Spirits in the American Basketball Association. Then he came back to Western New York and did his junior and senior years at DeSales Catholic High School, in Lockport, where his uncle, Jim MacKinnon, coached boys’ basketball.

One night MacKinnon Jr. got a call from Braves athletic trainer Ray Melchiorre.

“The Braves were leaving town, and it all happened quick,” he says. “Ray needed me to help him pack boxes. As payment, he gave me the Braves’ warmups.”

MacKinnon Jr. gave them to DeSales, which has since closed, for the basketball team. “One of the mothers sewed them so they would fit us, and she took off the Braves patches,” he says. “The pants had snaps down the side, so we could just pull them off. That was the cool thing for us.”

Where are they now? MacKinnon Jr. has no idea.

He won a G League championship in 2008-09 as coach of the Colorado 14ers. He would go on to coach the Idaho Stampede, the Springfield (Mass.) Armor and the Texas Legends.

Oh, and one more: the Los Angeles D-Fenders, the affiliate of … the Los Angeles Lakers.

Sometimes life brings you full circle. MacKinnon Jr. saw the Lakers of West and Wilt at a practice in Buffalo a lifetime ago. And he grew up to be at dozens of Lakers’ practices in their Kobe Bryant era.

When our team was in town, I went to all of the Lakers’ practices,” he says. “I’ve lived my life in gyms.”

He was supposed to be a shepherd that night at St. Greg’s. And, lo and behold, he grew up to be a basketball shepherd, tending to flocks of forwards and guards.