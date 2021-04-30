Erik Brady: Billy Kelly the man and Billy Kelly the horse ran in fast company

Here is the sad part of this story: Billy Kelly’s record would be even better had he not been the victim of a cruel act of race-fixing in 1921. He won his first six races that year, then finished unplaced, and in obvious distress, in three consecutive races. That’s when a sponge was discovered deep in one of his nostrils. Someone had sabotaged him. He won some more races but was never really the same.

Billy Kelly raced for the last time in 1925 and was sent to live out his days at the Ross farm, though not at stud, for he was a gelding. A year later, he was found dead in his stall, with the tabby beside him. An autopsy revealed an enlarged heart, perhaps from heart-and-lung damage done by the saboteur. Billy Kelly was buried in a field overlooking the St. Lawrence River. And then time forgot him.

Sir Barton will always be remembered as history’s first Triple Crown winner. He was named to the Hall of Fame at the National Museum of Racing in Saratoga in 1957 – and rightly so. But what about Billy Kelly? He had the better career record and the better record head-to-head. Billy Kelly raced against Sir Barton 12 times and won or finished ahead in eight, despite often conceding weight. Ah, but Sir Barton won the races that counted, the ones we now know as the Triple Crown, and that’s that.