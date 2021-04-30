Erik Brady: Billy Kelly the man and Billy Kelly the horse ran in fast company

Billy Kelly, the man, was the longest-serving sports editor in Buffalo newspaper history.
Billy Kelly, the horse, finished second in the 1919 Kentucky Derby behind his stablemate, Sir Barton, who won history’s first Triple Crown.
Billy Kelly, the horse, was named for Billy Kelly, the man. Both are mostly forgotten. But today – Kentucky Derby eve – is a fine time to remember both.
And they have such stories to tell. One wrote sports columns in rollicking press boxes alongside the likes of Damon Runyon. The other attracted gamblers and gangsters like the ones in Runyon’s short stories.
Consider this much: Arnold Rothstein made a $50,000 side bet on the 1919 Kentucky Derby with Jim Ross, the Canadian railroad baron whose son owned Billy Kelly and Sir Barton. Five months later, Rothstein conspired to fix the 1919 World Series.
Billy Kelly, the man, covered that Series. He covered most everything in those days, including the 1919 Derby with the horse named for him. Kelly was a celebrated newspaperman who won prizes and covered prizefights and struck a dashing figure around Buffalo. In fact, if contemporary reports are to be believed, Billy Kelly was a homely horse but a good-looking man.
Kelly’s obit in the Courier-Express, in 1954, styled him as “handsome and well-built” and said he “looked and lived like an athlete.” His namesake, on the other hand, was “lightly made and as plain as a horse could be,” according to the website American Classic Pedigrees. Or, as an even less charitable assessment of the era had it, “lean as a mule.”
Billy Kelly, the man, broke into journalism at the Buffalo Courier in 1900, when he was 21. He left in 1901 to write about the McKinley assassination for a state wire service, but came back to the Courier the next year and began writing sports. By 1904, at the age of 25, he was sports editor, a position he would hold for 46 years, even after the merger with the Buffalo Express.
He stepped down as sports editor of the Courier-Express in 1950 but continued writing his popular column. A few weeks after writing his last one, he died unexpectedly of a heart attack. He was 75. Maybe he couldn’t bear to be away from the roar of the presses.
Kelly had covered all sports but enjoyed special affection for boxing and horse racing. He covered the championship bouts of Jack Dempsey and Joe Louis, plus Buffalo’s own Jimmy Slattery. And for many years, he was a placing judge at Fort Erie Race Track, a few furlongs from the Peace Bridge.
A horseman named Bill Polson bought three yearlings in 1916 and named them after three Buffalo sports editors: Horace Lerch, of the Express; Eddie Tranter, of the Enquirer; and Billy Kelly, of the Courier. Polson sold Billy Kelly to J.K.L. Ross, whose father, Jim, had come to wealth as a founder of the Canadian Pacific Railway.
The younger Ross paid $25,000 for Billy Kelly, or more than $600,000 in today’s dollars. It was a bargain. The horse won 14 of 17 starts in 1918, with earnings exceeding his sale price. At season’s end, with an open wound on his foreleg, he lost a match race to his rival, Eternal, and the two were named national co-horses of the year for 2-year-olds.
Which brings us to the 1919 Kentucky Derby. Sir Barton, also owned by Ross, had gone winless as a 2-year-old. But in the mud on Derby Day, he jumped in front early, led wire to wire, and won by five lengths. Scuttlebutt at the time suggested that he had charged out of the gate to serve as a “rabbit” to bait Eternal, the betting favorite, into tiring early for the benefit of Billy Kelly, Sir Barton’s better-known stablemate.
That notion rests on the side bet, made in a New York restaurant, between Ross’ father and Rothstein on which horse, Billy Kelly or Eternal, would finish ahead of the other. The elder Ross won the bet, as Billy Kelly came in second to Eternal’s 10th. Sir Barton, the winner, had raced with a big advantage, carrying 12 fewer pounds than the other horses because he had yet to win his maiden race. This would be the last year for such weight allowances at the Derby.
That Sir Barton’s first win came at the Kentucky Derby is part of his legend. The greater part, of course, is that he would go on to win the Preakness and the Belmont. History records him as the first Triple Crown winner, but that’s true only in retrospect. No one thought of those three races as the holy trinity of racing at the time. Only in the early 1930s, when the Derby settled on the first Saturday of May as its regular date, did the Preakness and Belmont begin to coalesce into a recognized sequence of stakes races for 3-year-olds. Sir Barton won the Preakness only days after the Derby. In some years in that era, those races were run on the same day.
Billy Kelly did not run against his stablemate in the 1919 Preakness or Belmont, though he often was called on to serve as Sir Barton’s training partner. That’s because Sir Barton disliked morning workouts and needed a worthy adversary to goose him into running full bore. What’s more, he was known for a nasty disposition.
Jim Ross, in his memoir, called Sir Barton “downright evil.” And Marvin Drager, author of “The Most Glorious Crown: The Story of America’s Triple Crown Thoroughbreds From Sir Barton to Affirmed,” wrote that Sir Barton “ignored horses, despised humans and hated pets.”
Billy Kelly, on the other hoof, liked people – and pets. In the last year of his life, the horse took to an unnamed tabby cat on the Ross family farm in Quebec. Horse and cat slept side by side in his stall nightly.
Sir Barton was named for Sir Andrew Barton, a Scottish sailor and contemporary of Christopher Columbus who was killed in battle and memorialized in English folk songs. That might seem a better pedigree for the name of a racehorse than Billy Kelly – except in Buffalo, where the columnist was newspaper royalty for the better part of the 20th century.
The numbers show that Billy Kelly, the horse, had a better career than Sir Barton. In 69 career starts, Billy Kelly finished out of the money just six times, with 39 wins, 17 seconds and seven thirds. Sir Barton, in 31 career starts, finished out of the money seven times, with 13 wins, six seconds and five thirds.
Here is the sad part of this story: Billy Kelly’s record would be even better had he not been the victim of a cruel act of race-fixing in 1921. He won his first six races that year, then finished unplaced, and in obvious distress, in three consecutive races. That’s when a sponge was discovered deep in one of his nostrils. Someone had sabotaged him. He won some more races but was never really the same.
Billy Kelly raced for the last time in 1925 and was sent to live out his days at the Ross farm, though not at stud, for he was a gelding. A year later, he was found dead in his stall, with the tabby beside him. An autopsy revealed an enlarged heart, perhaps from heart-and-lung damage done by the saboteur. Billy Kelly was buried in a field overlooking the St. Lawrence River. And then time forgot him.
Sir Barton will always be remembered as history’s first Triple Crown winner. He was named to the Hall of Fame at the National Museum of Racing in Saratoga in 1957 – and rightly so. But what about Billy Kelly? He had the better career record and the better record head-to-head. Billy Kelly raced against Sir Barton 12 times and won or finished ahead in eight, despite often conceding weight. Ah, but Sir Barton won the races that counted, the ones we now know as the Triple Crown, and that’s that.
It is not the end of the story, though. In 2015, 90 years after Billy Kelly’s last race, the Hall of Fame’s Historic Review Committee took another look at his career. And then the horse named for a Buffalo sports editor was given his rightful place in the horse racing Hall of Fame. The old stablemates, Billy Kelly and Sir Barton, were together again at last. It is the sort of surprise ending that the other Billy Kelly would have loved to write.