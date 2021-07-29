Erik Brady: 25 years ago, Tara VanDerveer's golden moment began USA women's hoops juggernaut

Next week, on Aug. 4, it will be 25 years to the day since Tara VanDerveer coached the U.S. women’s basketball team to a history-making gold medal at the Atlanta Summer Games. She will celebrate the occasion at her beloved summer home at the Chautauqua Institution.
“It’s weird,” she says. “It seems like it was yesterday. And it seems like it was forever ago.”
Time has a way of playing tricks like that. VanDerveer graduated from Buffalo Seminary 50 years ago. Her Olympic team struck gold 25 years ago. And this season, her Stanford University Cardinal won the national championship as she became the winningest coach in women’s college basketball history.
That’s quite the combo of round numbers and big titles, but VanDerveer scoffs.
“Well, you know, that doesn’t help me when I’m out there trying to put up my spinnaker,” she says. “If I’m waterskiing, I have to pay attention. I can’t be daydreaming about all that.”
The references are to her charmed life of sailing and skiing on Chautauqua Lake. She has spent parts of every summer of her life since age 8 on the Institution grounds. That includes 1996, when she was a tad busy elsewhere.
“I was here on July 4 this year,” she says, “and 25 years ago.”
True-blue patriotism, Chautauqua style, was on her mind one month later in 1996 as the national anthem played with her team atop the podium. That makes sense: Chautauqua is among the most American places in America.
This summer, her personal pursuit of happiness has included Chautauqua’s usual array of operas, lectures and concerts. This week, she saw comedian Lewis Black perform at the Amphitheater. And she's still making time for the Tokyo Olympics on TV.
“I’m watching everything,” she says. “Mountain biking. Weightlifting. Archery. Canoeing through the gates. Soccer. Water polo. Swimming.”
Everything, oddly enough, except the U.S. women’s basketball team – but only because the one game the team has played so far came on locally after midnight, when VanDerveer was asleep. Once the medal round arrives, “I’ll be watching no matter what time it is on. In pool play, I’ll get my sleep now,” she says.
Speaking of pools, VanDerveer was swimming in Stanford’s own some months back when who should be in the next lane but Katie Ledecky.
“I am a huge USA swimming fan,” VanDerveer says. “Once you are a part of the Olympics, it becomes a part of your DNA.”
As it happens, VanDerveer’s coaching DNA might be found in the current U.S. women’s hoops team, which is coached by Dawn Staley, who played for her on the 1996 team.
“I’m really excited for Dawn,” she says. “She was a great player, and she is a great coach.”
The U.S. is trying to win its seventh consecutive gold medal in women’s basketball, a streak that began with the 1996 juggernaut. That team went 60-0, a record unlikely to be broken because it is hard to imagine any team will again wage a 52-game, 10-month, pre-Olympic campaign of exhibitions against other national teams and college teams. At the Olympics, the 96ers went 8-0 with a record 102.4 points per game.
“We could score,” VanDerveer says with characteristic understatement. Her Dream Team boasted stars such as Lisa Leslie, Sheryl Swoopes, Rebecca Lobo – and, of course, Staley.
The Americans beat Brazil 111-87 in the gold-medal showcase that marked the final event of the Atlanta Games. It put an exclamation mark on an Olympics in which American women demonstrated their power on the world stage as never before.
“The ’96 Effect” is a three-part documentary streaming now on Peacock that follows four U.S. women’s teams that won gold that year: basketball, soccer, gymnastics and softball. At this Olympics, U.S. women’s teams in gymnastics and softball have won silver. Soccer is alive for a gold, even with a loss in pool play, and the women's basketball team's hunt for gold remains alive.
“It’s hard to get good,” VanDerveer says. “And it’s hard to stay good.”
The WNBA honored the 1996 Olympic team at its All-Star Game this month. Many of the 96ers came to soak up the love. VanDerveer would have loved to be there. Only one thing could have kept her away: her family held a reunion the same weekend – at Chautauqua, of course. It marked the first time she and her siblings and their 94-year-old mother had all been together in person for four years.
And so, as the Summer Games go on, VanDerveer spends her summer days rigging spinnakers and waterskiing and playing bridge with her mother and sisters on the porch overlooking the lake.
“One of the reasons I am able to be successful as a coach,” she says, “is that I am able to do other things, so I am not burned out on basketball. I went back to Stanford and we had practice last week. I am on the phone recruiting, so I am working from here. But I also get to play a lot. And that really recharges my battery.”
So is Chautauqua the hide-in-plain-sight secret of her Stanford success?
“Yes, I think it is,” she says. “Actually, the places remind me of each other. They are both beautiful. They both emphasize healthy living and education. You know, I think Stanford is my West Coast Chautauqua.”