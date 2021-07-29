Erik Brady: 25 years ago, Tara VanDerveer's golden moment began USA women's hoops juggernaut

The WNBA honored the 1996 Olympic team at its All-Star Game this month. Many of the 96ers came to soak up the love. VanDerveer would have loved to be there. Only one thing could have kept her away: her family held a reunion the same weekend – at Chautauqua, of course. It marked the first time she and her siblings and their 94-year-old mother had all been together in person for four years.

And so, as the Summer Games go on, VanDerveer spends her summer days rigging spinnakers and waterskiing and playing bridge with her mother and sisters on the porch overlooking the lake.

“One of the reasons I am able to be successful as a coach,” she says, “is that I am able to do other things, so I am not burned out on basketball. I went back to Stanford and we had practice last week. I am on the phone recruiting, so I am working from here. But I also get to play a lot. And that really recharges my battery.”

So is Chautauqua the hide-in-plain-sight secret of her Stanford success?

“Yes, I think it is,” she says. “Actually, the places remind me of each other. They are both beautiful. They both emphasize healthy living and education. You know, I think Stanford is my West Coast Chautauqua.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.