Ella Wanzer sets Amherst scoring record, helps Tigers win Class A-2 title

Mike Chatelle is quick to acknowledge that this was in no way a normal season for the Amherst girls basketball team.

Chatelle, the Tigers’ coach, wasn’t used to starting basketball season in February, or coaching basketball in late March, a time when he is used to coaching softball.

But as the Covid-19 pandemic shifted the high school basketball schedule in New York and wiped out the state championships, it also caused Chatelle and the Tigers to set some new goals.

Knowing that the Section VI championship games were scheduled for the final weekend in March, the Tigers aimed to make it to the last game of the season.

The Tigers did that, and defeated visiting Iroquois 55-49 on Saturday to win the Section VI Class A-2 championship.

“I was on pins and needles this season, seeing the teams who went on pause or who had to back out of the playoffs,” Chatelle said. “You tell people to be careful and you hope for the best after they leave the gym, but you don’t have any control. That was another concern every coach in Western New York had. Even just the schedule, the way it laid out, three to four games a week, my biggest concern when we started was someone getting hurt.