Ella Wanzer sets Amherst scoring record, helps Tigers win Class A-2 title

Mike Chatelle is quick to acknowledge that this was in no way a normal season for the Amherst girls basketball team.
Chatelle, the Tigers’ coach, wasn’t used to starting basketball season in February, or coaching basketball in late March, a time when he is used to coaching softball.
But as the Covid-19 pandemic shifted the high school basketball schedule in New York and wiped out the state championships, it also caused Chatelle and the Tigers to set some new goals.
Knowing that the Section VI championship games were scheduled for the final weekend in March, the Tigers aimed to make it to the last game of the season.
The Tigers did that, and defeated visiting Iroquois 55-49 on Saturday to win the Section VI Class A-2 championship.
Clarence’s defense helped limit Williamsville North to only six field goals in the second and third quarters combined for a 55-38 win as the Red Devils won a sectional title in girls basketball for the first time since 2017.
“I was on pins and needles this season, seeing the teams who went on pause or who had to back out of the playoffs,” Chatelle said. “You tell people to be careful and you hope for the best after they leave the gym, but you don’t have any control. That was another concern every coach in Western New York had. Even just the schedule, the way it laid out, three to four games a week, my biggest concern when we started was someone getting hurt.
“We were fortunate not to get sick and not have any injuries, and that is a testament to the players.”
Ella Wanzer scored 18 points and set a school record for career points for the boys and girls basketball programs. Wanzer, who will play at Binghamton next season, finished with 1,708 points, and bested her sister Claire’s record of 1,707 points.
“She had two goals: the division title that eluded us for the past two years and the sectional title,” Chatelle said. “It means the world to her, to achieve that goal.”
Amherst (15-3), the No. 2 seed, trailed 30-25 at halftime, but used a 7-2 run late in the first half to cut Iroquois’ 10-point lead to five on a layup by Paige Stelley. Then, Stelley hit a 3-pointer to give Amherst its first lead in the second half, at 44-43.
"Iroquois came out and had a nice game plan, but in the long run we were able to sustain it,” Chatelle said. “Once we caught the lead, it was a collective sigh of relief. Paige Stelley's layup to cut it to 30-25. We took that momentum on and that brought us back.”
Emily McLaughlin scored 15 points for No. 5 Iroquois (15-4). Emily Gordon added 12 points.
Section VI Class B-2
Reece Beaver scored 28 points to help Southwestern defeat No. 1 Wilson 63-43 for the Class B-2 championship at Wilson High School. Southwestern won its fourth straight Class B-2 title.