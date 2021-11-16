Eden's Robert Pierce to be inducted in NYVCA Hall of Fame

Robert Pierce, who has coached Eden to nine New York State intersectional and overall state boys volleyball championships, is one of three who will be inducted into the Hall of Fame of the New York Volleyball Coaches Association.

A former Penn State standout in the sport, Pierce has been a highly successful coach at Eden for the last 24 years, with 500 victories. In addition, he has been active as a club coach in the sport, developing players who have earned collegiate scholarships.

The NYVCA will also honor Mary Jo Cerqua of Baldwinsville, whose teams have won 23 sectional championships and two state titles, and Gail Schaffer of Hudson Falls High school, a pioneer in women's sports. Schaffer has coached other sports, but has been most successful in volleyball. It's her first love and she's amassed more than 500 wins in 18 years, including three state Class B championships from 1990-92.

Pierce's Eden teams have been such consistent champions that it was news when the Raiders did not win a sectional championship. Eden had a five-year sectional title drought (2011-2015) before winning again in 2016. One reason is the competition has grown tougher, partly because of improvement other programs inspired by Pierce and others.