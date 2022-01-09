East Aurora's Kaitlin Hawayek, partner Jean-Luc Baker to represent US in Olympic ice dancing

Kaitlin Hawayek of East Aurora and her ice dancing partner Jean-Luc Baker officially earned their spot on the U.S. Olympic team for next month’s Olympics in Beijing on Sunday when the team was announced.
Hawayek and Baker put on a sizzling performance Saturday in the free dance to finish third in the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Nashville and solidify their position.
Madison Chock and Evan Bates will carry the momentum of a record-setting win at nationals to their third Olympics. Runners-up Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue will try to improve on their fourth-place finish at the 2018 Games in Pyeongchang.
Unlike their teammates, Hawayek and Baker will experience the Olympics for the first time. They were alternates in 2018.
It has been a long and difficult road for the pair, both of whom have come back from concussions, including one suffered by Hawayek this past summer.
“With full transparency, I didn’t know what the course of the injury was going to look like as we entered the Olympic season. There was a lot of doubt whether we’d be able to get back to a competition-ready place,” she said. “I think we’ve set ourselves up to continue to grow as the winter went on.”
Hawayek has said being so close to the Olympics four years ago has provided motivation to make Beijing, but it has been far from an easy path for her and Baker.
They were 10th at the world championships in 2018 and in ninth place in 2019. The 2020 event was canceled because of the pandemic, and they were again ninth in March.
“It has not been a straight journey to this point for us, whatsoever, over the last four years,” Hawayak said. “I think both Jean-Luc and I have leaned into each other more than ever, and we’ve found such a deep trust within one another through the challenges and obstacles we’ve overcome.”
The U.S. has medaled in ice dancing in every Olympics since 2006.
All three American teams, who are close friends as much as rivals and training partners, work under the watchful eyes of Marie-France Dubreuil, Patrice Lauzon and Romain Haguenauer at the Gadbois Centre in Montreal.
Also training there are 2018 Olympic silver medalists Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron, the French ice dancers who had the highest score of the Grand Prix season and likely their biggest competition in Beijing.
The three American teams plan to spend the next three weeks in Montreal, putting in the final work for Beijing. But the biggest goal is not so much fine-tuning their midline step sequence, tightening their synchronized twizzles or working on their lifts. It’s ensuring they stay healthy with Covid-19 running rampant.
“We’re in our bubble, doing what we can control, and right now the No. 1 concern for all of us in the next 20 days is to be healthy,” Hubbell said. “We all have to travel and be on an airplane and be around people, and certainly Covid is our No. 1 concern. It’s the next thing that can stand in the way of all our dreams. We’re going to be as diligent as we can be to do our best and represent Team USA with honor.”
Among the pairs, newly minted U.S. champions Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc will join Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier in Beijing.
The women’s team of U.S. champion Mariah Bell, silver medalist Karen Chen, and Alysa Liu was announced Saturday, with the men’s team announced Sunday after the free skate.