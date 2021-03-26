 Skip to main content
East Aurora's Kaitlin Hawayek, partner Jean-Luc Baker are 11th at figure skating world championships
East Aurora's Kaitlin Hawayek, partner Jean-Luc Baker are 11th at figure skating world championships

  • Updated
Sweden Figure Skating Worlds

Kaitlin Hawayek and Jean-Luc Baker of the USA perform during the rhythm dance at the Figure Skating World Championships in Stockholm, Sweden.

 Martin Meissner/Associated Press

East Aurora native Kaitlin Hawayek and partner Jean-Luc Baker were 11th after the rhythm dance at the World Figure Skating Championships being conducted in a bubble with no fans in Stockholm, Sweden.

The three-time bronze medalists at the U.S. championships posted a score of 75.08.

Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov of Russia are the leaders at 88.15 followed by two American pairs – Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue in second place at 86.05 and Madison Chock and Evan Bates in third at 85.15. Hawayek and Baker train alongside their American counterparts in Montreal.

Hawayek and Baker finished 10th at the world championships in 2018 and in ninth place in 2019. Last year’s event was canceled because of the pandemic.

There also were no spectators for the U.S. Championships at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, where the seats contained cardboard cutouts and prerecorded applause played through the venue’s sound system

“We adapted this program a lot knowing that we won't have an audience this season,” Hawayek said. “We imagine we're back in the '70s disco club and just locked in on each other so the arena felt like a beautiful venue to be able to perform for each other.”

The free dance is scheduled for Saturday.

“We did what we could in terms of performing and that's what's most important,” Baker said. “We were really proud of our performance and that's what's in our control. We're just here to prove to everyone that we're a part of that top tier of skaters and we're going to continually push that.”

