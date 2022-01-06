East Aurora’s Kaitlin Hawayek hopes to secure spot in Olympic ice dancing

East Aurora’s Kaitlin Hawayek and her ice dancing partner Jean-Luc Baker were alternates to the Olympics in 2018.

Four years later, they hope to secure their spot for the Winter Games in Beijing with their performance at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships on Friday and Saturday at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

Hawayek, 25, and Baker, 28, have won bronze at the each of the last three U.S. championships and are favored to be the third American team selected for Beijing, joining Olympics veterans Madison Chock and Evan Bates and Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue.

Maia and Alex Shibutani, who skated in the Olympics in South Korea in 2018, are not competing, opening the door for another duo to make the U.S. team. The three ice dancing teams will be among the 16 athlete named Olympians on Sunday morning. The Olympics begin Feb. 4.

While the selections are based on aggregate scoring since the last Olympics and not specific performances at the U.S. championships, Hawayek and Baker likely need to finish at least third to be selected.