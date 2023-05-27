Dhane Smith scored five goals and added an assist to lead the Buffalo Bandits to a 13-12 victory over the Colorado Mammoth Saturday night in Game One of the National Lacrosse League Finals at KeyBank Center.

A crowd of 14,260 at KeyBank Center watched the potent Buffalo attack rise to the championship occasion. Buffalo outshot Colorado, 54-43.

The Mammoth held an 8-7 lead at halftime, but Buffalo responded in a big way to start the second half.

The Bandits outscored the Mammoth, 5-2, in the third quarter and held a 16-9 advantage in shots on goal in the period. Buffalo was ahead, 12-9, at the end of the quarter and never relinquished the lead.

Consecutive goals by Tehoka Nanticoke, Chase Fraser, Smith and then Nanticoke again put the Bandits ahead, 11-8. Nanticoke scored again on the power play with 8 minutes left in the third to give the Bandits a 12-9 advantage.

Another Fraser goal, on the power play with 11:47 left in the game, put Buffalo ahead, 13-10.

Game 2 of the series will be played at 4 p.m. Monday at Ball Arena in Colorado. If necessary, Game 3 will take place back in Buffalo on at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Bandits are playing in their third consecutive NLL Finals dating to 2019 and seeking their first championship since 2008. The Finals were not played in 2020 or 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Smith, who was named to the NLL’s First-Team All-League on Friday, finished his regular season with 112 points (36+96), which led the team and ranked second in the league, only to the New York Riptide’s Jeff Teat. Smith had 17 shots on Mammoth goalie Dillon Ward.

Josh Byrne, who entered the finals tied for the Bandits team lead in playoff scoring with 26 points, was placed on injured reserve before the game with an upper-body injury. His status for Game 2 is uncertain. Dylan Robinson was added to the Bandits’ active roster.