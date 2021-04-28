Dewer's big night, lightning delay provide jolt Will South needs to beat Sweet Home

With both Williamsville South and Sweet Home football teams coming off Covid-19 pause at the same time, there was a bit of intrigue as to what to expect from these combatants when they hooked up for a key Class A-2 clash between unbeatens Tuesday night at Sweet Home.
Both teams delivered the big plays, but the Billies received more of them from junior running back Christian Dewer and quarterback Jonathan Clifton. South also took advantage of a long lightning delay and made the defensive adjustments that slowed down the Panthers.
Williamsville South (4-0) is still unbeaten as it defeated its longtime rival 52-34 to spoil the Panthers’ Senior Night before an estimated 200.
If anyone hadn’t heard of Dewer by Tuesday most certainly knew of him by 11 p.m. Tuesday night. Dewer scored four touchdowns (two rushing, one receiving, one kick return) and amassed 423 all-purpose yards in helping the Billies possibly position themselves nicely for one of two playoff spots available in the division. Dewer rushed 19 times for 241 yards and two touchdowns, had 65 yards receiving with a score and added 117 on kick returns with a TD.
“He was outstanding and the guys up front were really good too,” winning coach Kraig Kurzanski said. “We were able to get to the edge. Christian runs really well. He was able to put pressure on the edges which opens up the trap game and he took one of those to the house too.”
Dewer also had two other potential touchdowns taken away via penalty.
South simply wanted to play mistake free football and hoped that would be enough considering a pre-game walk through after school Tuesday was its only physical preparation for this contest due to being on pause.
The Billies’ ability to make big plays enabled them to keep pace with a Sweet Home team that also made gargantuan plays in the running and passing game for most of the opening 24 minutes.
After Dewer scored on a 31-yard run to give South the early lead, the Panthers (3-1) scored the next 14 points with quarterback Tyrell Laws and Elijah Crawford hooking up for a 34 touchdown via the pass and Tazir Redden scoring on a 30-yard reverse.
South tied it at 14 just 1:48 into the second quarter on a nifty 3-yard catch by Brett Johnson. The hosts responded with Antowan Holmes hauling in a 37-yard catch on a post play. That lead was short lived as Dewer returned the ensuing kickoff 93 yards to the house.
The Panthers’ Law then raced 70 yards for a touchdown three plays later to make it 28-21 with 5:32 left in the second quarter.
Dewer helped South respond with an avalanche of points though it took longer than it first seemed. After having a 65-yard TD run called back due to a block in the back on the play, six plays later he got that touchdown on a 23-yard catch.
Then came the lightning with 59.5 left and Sweet Home facing fourth-and-5 at its own 49. South changed up defenses during the long delay and came out with a 3-4. The Panthers opted to punt instead of going for it, but the Billies sacked the punter.
Max Voyer nailed a 29-yard field goal from the left hashmark to give South the lead with 2.2. seconds left in the half. South wasn’t satisfied as it recovered a perfectly executed onside kick, with the high hop to boot, at the Panthers' 32 giving itself a chance to add more points. The Billies almost did it, as Dewer took off with a lateral after a completion to Max Graves. Dewer got knocked out at the 1.
Dewer found the end zone about 5 minutes later when he took a handoff 60 yards for the score off a third-and-8 play.
"It's always conducive when you have guys who just want to compete and work hard day in and day out and just want to win," Dewer said. "You saw that today."
“He’s working his butt off [during the offseason],” Kurzanski said. “He’s a really special player and people should come out and see him. He played JV last year grew a little bit, got in the weight room, and it’s helped him.”
Quarterback Jonathan Clifford got into the scoring as he rushed 60 yards up the middle late in the third to make it 45-28. He then added an 11-yard touchdown run with 2 minutes left for the final score.
Voyer made all seven extra-point kicks he attempted along with his lone field goal to finish off a 10-point effort.
Williamsville South and South Park both remain unbeaten entering Week Five, while Sweet Home now has one loss. The Panthers visit South Park at 5 p.m. Saturday while the Billies face Ken East earlier on Saturday.
"We knew if we won this we'd have a good chance to get the 1 seed but we have to take care of business Saturday against Kenmore East," Dewer said.
CHANGES
The following games have been canceled, Section VI announced Tuesday:
Catt/LV at Portville, East Aurora/Holland at Iroquois, Niagara Falls at Williamsville North, Maryvale at Cheektowaga, Pioneer at Olean, Will East at Amherst and Maple Grove @ Frank/Ellicottville.
Meanwhile the following games have been added:
Friday: Niagara Falls at Will East, 7 p.m.; Pioneer at Cheektowaga, 7; Maryvale at Olean 7 p.m.
Saturday’s new game: Franklinville/Ellicottville at Silver Creek, 1 p.m.