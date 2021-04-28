Dewer's big night, lightning delay provide jolt Will South needs to beat Sweet Home

Then came the lightning with 59.5 left and Sweet Home facing fourth-and-5 at its own 49. South changed up defenses during the long delay and came out with a 3-4. The Panthers opted to punt instead of going for it, but the Billies sacked the punter.

Max Voyer nailed a 29-yard field goal from the left hashmark to give South the lead with 2.2. seconds left in the half. South wasn’t satisfied as it recovered a perfectly executed onside kick, with the high hop to boot, at the Panthers' 32 giving itself a chance to add more points. The Billies almost did it, as Dewer took off with a lateral after a completion to Max Graves. Dewer got knocked out at the 1.

Dewer found the end zone about 5 minutes later when he took a handoff 60 yards for the score off a third-and-8 play.

"It's always conducive when you have guys who just want to compete and work hard day in and day out and just want to win," Dewer said. "You saw that today."

“He’s working his butt off [during the offseason],” Kurzanski said. “He’s a really special player and people should come out and see him. He played JV last year grew a little bit, got in the weight room, and it’s helped him.”