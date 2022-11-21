Despite snow, Turkey Trot remains on as scheduled for Thanksgiving Day

The snow on the ground after the weekend storm hasn't slowed the Turkey Trot.

An official said Monday morning the race is still on as scheduled for 9 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

The Turkey Trot is the oldest consecutively run footrace in the world.

"We would like to thank the City of Buffalo, whose work around the clock to keep roads clean and safe, will allow us to continue this great Buffalo tradition," Michael Baggerman, the communications director for YMCA Buffalo Niagara, said in a statement. "The safety of our participants is important and we encourage all trotters to always be prepared for weather elements as we have for each Turkey Trot over the last 127 years.”

Packet pickup for runners begins Monday, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., at the Independent Health Family YMCA, located at 150 Tech Drive in Amherst. Race-day packet pickup is also available from 7 to 8:30 a.m. at the Delaware Family YMCA, 2564 Delaware Ave. Participants are encouraged to bring nonperishable food donations to support the YMCA’s annual food drive with FeedMore WNY.

More than 14,000 runners and spectators are expected along Delaware Avenue and the streets surrounding the Buffalo Convention Center downtown. For the safety of the participants, motorists are asked to avoid the race course completely.

Organizers provided the following traffic restrictions for the race:

Delaware Avenue from Hertel Avenue to Comet Avenue from 4:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Franklin Street from Court Street to Mohawk Street from 4:30 a.m. to noon.

Pearl Street between West Huron Street and Court Street (both ways) from 4:30 am to noon.

For more information, visit YMCATurkeyTrot.org.