Derby skier Tricia Mangan returning to Winter Olympics

Tricia Mangan of Derby is heading back to the Olympics.
Mangan, 24, was selected to the U.S. Alpine team for the Beijing Winter Games and is expected to compete in the Alpine combined, which combines a downhill or super-G run with a slalom run, mixing the top technical skiers with the top racers.
Mangan competed in the giant slalom in Pyeongchang. She also helped the U.S. team take ninth in the inaugural team event.
“We, of course, are so happy for Tricia. She has been working so hard,” her father, David, said. “She is so excited to represent the USA as well as all her supporters in Western New York and beyond.”
Mangan grew up skiing at HoliMont in Ellicottville and first burst on the national scene in 2013 in Nor-Am Cup and National Junior championships in Colorado. She qualified for the U18 National Training Group when she was a sophomore at Nardin Academy and trained with it for two years. Her senior year she was named to the U.S. Team D and then Team C.
She has an engineering degree from Dartmouth and skied for two years on the team, including a third-place finish in the giant slalom at the NCAA championships in 2019.
Support Local Journalism
She has been training and racing with the International Ski Racing Academy in World Cup events, including this weekend’s event in Cortina, Italy. She was 46th in Saturday’s downhill and will race Sunday in the Super G.
Mangan is among the nine Americans who are returning to the Olympic team from 2018, including two-time Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin, Breezy Johnson, Jackie Wiles, Bryce Bennett, Ryan Cochran-Siegle, Tommy Ford and Travis Ganong.
Wiles, a friend of Mangan’s, was selected to the team in 2018 but crashed badly in a World Cup downhill race before the Games and was unable to compete. Mangan got the call days before the Games and was named to the team as her replacement. Her family then sprung into action to get to South Korea to be there to support her.
Her path was a bit more direct this time. The qualifying period ended last Sunday and the U.S. women’s team had more spots on the Olympic roster than it had skiers who had scored World Cup points this season.
This week, Mangan petitioned U.S. Skiing and Snowboard, the sport’s national governing body, to be added in Alpine Combined, an event in which she had previously scored World Cup points. The current World Cup season that began in October had no combined races on the schedule.
After reviewing her petition, the organization added her to the nominations list revealed Friday.
The Alpine schedule in Beijing starts Feb. 6 with the men’s downhill, followed by the women’s giant slalom on Feb. 7. The women’s Alpine Combined is Feb. 17.