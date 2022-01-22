Derby skier Tricia Mangan returning to Winter Olympics

Tricia Mangan of Derby is heading back to the Olympics.

Mangan, 24, was selected to the U.S. Alpine team for the Beijing Winter Games and is expected to compete in the Alpine combined, which combines a downhill or super-G run with a slalom run, mixing the top technical skiers with the top racers.

Mangan competed in the giant slalom in Pyeongchang. She also helped the U.S. team take ninth in the inaugural team event.

“We, of course, are so happy for Tricia. She has been working so hard,” her father, David, said. “She is so excited to represent the USA as well as all her supporters in Western New York and beyond.”

Mangan grew up skiing at HoliMont in Ellicottville and first burst on the national scene in 2013 in Nor-Am Cup and National Junior championships in Colorado. She qualified for the U18 National Training Group when she was a sophomore at Nardin Academy and trained with it for two years. Her senior year she was named to the U.S. Team D and then Team C.

She has an engineering degree from Dartmouth and skied for two years on the team, including a third-place finish in the giant slalom at the NCAA championships in 2019.

