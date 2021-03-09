Depth, hitting offseason hard prove to be a winning formula for Eden girls basketball

The Eden girls basketball team has beaten all comers so convincingly that there’s no question that the Raiders are good.

Even they didn’t know just how good of a team they could be until Friday.

With standouts Brooke Woodard and Jessica Zittel in foul trouble throughout against defending Section VI Class C champion Holland and trailing after one quarter for the first time this season, someone had to pick up the slack for the Class B-2 outfit in this clash between ECIC IV Division rivals. It turned out that more than one young Raider would come to the rescue.

“Eighth-grader Natalie Culley hit a 3-pointer and had a couple assists in the second quarter,” Eden coach Joe Dougherty said. “She and Maggie Zittel, they stepped up. They played good defense, and they gave us just enough offense where we were able to come back and take a lead.”

The Raiders did just that and pulled out a 58-45 win, with freshman Ashley Ballou leading the Raiders with 20 points, more than double her season average. Maggie Zittel, a sophomore, had 16. Usual top scorer Jessica Zittel, who averages 17.6 points per game, and Woodard each had six points.