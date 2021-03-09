Depth, hitting offseason hard prove to be a winning formula for Eden girls basketball

The Eden girls basketball team has beaten all comers so convincingly that there’s no question that the Raiders are good.
Even they didn’t know just how good of a team they could be until Friday.
With standouts Brooke Woodard and Jessica Zittel in foul trouble throughout against defending Section VI Class C champion Holland and trailing after one quarter for the first time this season, someone had to pick up the slack for the Class B-2 outfit in this clash between ECIC IV Division rivals. It turned out that more than one young Raider would come to the rescue.
“Eighth-grader Natalie Culley hit a 3-pointer and had a couple assists in the second quarter,” Eden coach Joe Dougherty said. “She and Maggie Zittel, they stepped up. They played good defense, and they gave us just enough offense where we were able to come back and take a lead.”
The Raiders did just that and pulled out a 58-45 win, with freshman Ashley Ballou leading the Raiders with 20 points, more than double her season average. Maggie Zittel, a sophomore, had 16. Usual top scorer Jessica Zittel, who averages 17.6 points per game, and Woodard each had six points.
“I think that was a big difference from last year when we lost to Holland,” Jessica Zittel said. “I think Ashley Ballou and Maggie, I don’t think Holland was expecting them to step up the way they did.”
The whole team has been stepping up. Eden not only is 10-0, but has won all of its games by double-digits – including an 84-8 triumph last month against Alden.
Friday was the Raiders’ closest decision, but also a confidence builder. They trailed. They rallied.
It served as proof that the athletes’ hard work during the offseason has paid dividends as the season progresses.
The Covid-19 pandemic may have prevented the Raiders, like most programs, from working out together as a team during the offseason. It wasn’t enough to pause the players, who were still smarting over last year’s season-ending defeat to Southwestern in the Class B1 final. They hit individual workouts hard. Redemption is a powerful motivator.
The Zittels spent lots of time shooting at a hoop set up in a barn. They also played 2-on-2 with their neighbors, C.J. Sroda and Charlie Ayle, who play for the boys team at Eden.
“That made us tougher and helped keep us in basketball shape,” Jessica Zittel said.
Maggie Zittel said Dougherty told the team “we’re going to work out like we have a season until told otherwise.”
“All summer long, even if there wasn’t a season, they wanted to get out there,” Dougherty said. “If I got a gym for them, they wanted to work out (for AAU season). We’d get eight or nine girls together. We just kept at it and bonded.”
Now, they are dominating foes, once again earning the top ranking in the Buffalo News’ small schools poll.
The goal is to reach the sectional final again. This time, they want to come out on top. Eden has a couple tough nonleague games before the start of the playoffs March 22. The Raiders now know they’re more than up to the challenge, even though they’re not satisfied.
“We still have a lot of work to do going into the playoffs because they’re going to be our toughest games,” Maggie Zittel said.
South on the upswing
Defending Class A champion Williamsville South may have figured things out after a 1-2 start, which included a blowout loss at Amherst. The Billies enter their Thursday rematch with their Main Street rival having won four of their last five games. That includes a 44-35 home-court triumph over Hamburg last Wednesday, which avenged a season-opening loss to the Bulldogs.
The loss in the run wasn’t too bad, as the Billies fell to second-ranked St. Mary’s 67-59, a game where they lost sophomore guard Gretchen Dolan for a brief period to an ankle injury. She returned and scored a game-high 34 points in a duel between two of the top guards in the area. Junior Shay Ciezki had 29 to lead St. Mary’s.
Coach Kristin Dolan was happy with the contributions of the team’s younger players and the hustle in the loss to the Lancers.
“We’re playing much better, but we still have a lot to work on,” she said. “Against Hamburg, it was a great defensive effort by both teams, but we still have a big game against Amherst on Thursday. That will tell us more if we’re heading in the right direction."
The perfect season is gone, but the perfect ending is still in play for the St. Joe’s boys basketball team.
Standings watch
With the regular season for Section VI schools winding down late next week before the March 20th seeding meeting, here is a look at the division leaders and those with a legitimate chance to perhaps catch them heading down the home stretch.
Remember, the top eight based on power points make the postseason in each of the various classifications. Some divisions in ECIC consist of a mix of Class A and B-size schools and B- and C- size schools.
ECIC I (which consists of Class AA-size schools): Lancaster (7-0), Clarence (5-2), Williamsville North (4-2), Orchard Park (4-3), Jamestown (3-4)
ECIC II: Amherst (7-0), Williamsville South (5-2), Hamburg (5-2), W. Seneca East (4-4)
ECIC III: East Aurora (8-1), Iroquois (7-1), Depew (7-1), Pioneer (4-5), Maryvale (4-5)
ECIC IV: Eden (6-0), Holland (5-1), Springville (4-3)
Niagara Frontier League: Lew-Port (8-0), North Tonawanda (7-1), Lockport (6-2), Grand Island (5-3), Kenmore West (4-4)
Niagara-Orleans: Wilson (7-0), Akron (4-2), Roy-Hart (4-3)
CCAA I East: Randolph (7-0), Portville (4-2), Gowanda (4-3)
CCAA II East: Ellicottville (5-1), Franklinville (4-2), Pine Valley (3-3)
CCAA West I: Chautauqua Lake (9-1), Southwestern (7-1), Olean (6-2)
CCAA West II: Sherman (6-1), Panama (6-1), Frewsburg (5-2)
With first place and the top seed for the Monsignor Martin High School Athletic Association large school playoff on the line Monday, O’Hara bolted to a big lead and then repelled a St. Mary’s rally to earn the victory.
Odds and ends
• Holland’s Claire Pikett already achieved the 1,000 career points milestone this season. She entered Tuesday night needing 85 rebounds to reach 1,000 for her career.
• City Honors’ Kyra Wood needs 29 points to reach 2,000 for her scholastic career.
• The Monsignor Martin playoffs begin with the small schools semifinals Thursday. High seeds Nardin (at Villa Maria) and Mount Mercy will host the 5 p.m. clashes. The winners advance to the final, with the highest remaining seed hosting.
• Seven-time defending champion Cardinal O’Hara hosts St. Mary’s for the large schools Monsignor Martin title at 5 p.m. Saturday.
• The nonleague game scheduled for Friday between Williamsville South and O’Hara has been canceled due to the Monsignor Martin postseason tournament having already started.