Dempsey helps Orchard Park football secure a home playoff game next week

Aidan Dempsey is one of many Western New York seniors thrilled to have a football season this spring. Like his counterparts, Dempsey, the Orchard Park Quaker, is making the most of it.
“I’m just trying to do my part on defense and help my team get the win,” he said.
Dempsey did just that Friday night as he was one of many standouts for OP at frigid, windy All High Stadium. The future Michigan State student posted the first two interception game of his career and had a key catch on a drive that led to a touchdown, as unbeaten Orchard Park earned the right to play at least one home game during the Section VI Tournament by beating fellow postseason-qualifier Bennett, 14-6, in a hard-hitting Class AA clash.
Dempsey, who moved into the starting lineup this year after being a reserve as a junior, made both of his picks during the second half to help the Quakers protect the lead. One was a nifty, leaping one-handed grab at OP’s 13 during the third quarter. The other pick was a ho-hum two-handed grab with 2:25 left at OP’s 29. That one all but sealed the win and secured a share of the division title with fellow unbeaten Lancaster.
The Legends are the top seed due to having a better point-differential than OP. The chance to play another home game still means a lot to Orchard Park.
“I wanted to have at least one more game at home and we secured it,” Dempsey said. “We just did our part.”
“One more home game for our seniors, it’s fantastic,” OP coach Craig Dana said. “If the following game we end up on the road, (at least) we’re playing another game. When the season started we didn’t know if we were going to get two, three, no games in. To be five games in and maybe get a sixth or seventh is fantastic for our guys.”
Dempsey’s picks were two of three takeaways by the Quakers. Roman Gocella had the other interception.
The defense has shined all season for Orchard Park, especially the starting unit which came in having yielded just one touchdown. Overall, OP had outscored its foes 147-22 heading into this clash.
The unit shined on a night points were hard to come by for both offenses.
When Bennett’s starters became just the second to score on the Quakers’ regulars during the second quarter, the latter simply shook it off and got ready for the next play. They thwarted the Tigers’ two-point conversion run to stay in front 7-6.
A huge play.
“It’s a credit to how hard the players work, our coaches and it’s really a credit to our scout team (for preparing our defense),” Dana said. “The defense made some huge turnovers and made some huge stops.”
Dempsey led the ball-hawking charge. He also had a one-handed pick during last week’s over Williamsville North and now has three interceptions on the season.
“Aidan has been fantastic all year long,” Dana said. “He’s been great coming in from his safety position (to help vs. the run). … He’s a senior and captain, and our success this year so far has been because of our senior leadership like Aidan and our other captains who have set the tone at practices and in games.”
Orchard Park took the lead for good to midway through the second quarter on Ben Gocella’s 1-yard keeper on fourth down. Bryce Kirk made the first of two PAT kicks to make it 7-0. Dempsey made a huge 17-yard catch on a fourth-and-7 to keep this drive alive.
Bennett (3-2) responded on its next possession, as a pass interference call opened the door for Antonio Davis’ 12-yard TD pass to James Glover with 3:56 left in the second quarter. OP went back on the offensive and increased the lead with Ben Gocella finding fellow sophomore and good friend Dylan Evans for a 30-yard TD.
That was it for the scoring. OP finished with 247 yards, while the Tigers had 227.
Bennett had one last possession with no timeouts on its side of the 50, but that went nowhere with under 25 seconds left.
Now it’s the playoffs for both teams. The official matchups will be unveiled Sunday.