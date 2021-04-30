Dempsey helps Orchard Park football secure a home playoff game next week

Aidan Dempsey is one of many Western New York seniors thrilled to have a football season this spring. Like his counterparts, Dempsey, the Orchard Park Quaker, is making the most of it.

“I’m just trying to do my part on defense and help my team get the win,” he said.

Dempsey did just that Friday night as he was one of many standouts for OP at frigid, windy All High Stadium. The future Michigan State student posted the first two interception game of his career and had a key catch on a drive that led to a touchdown, as unbeaten Orchard Park earned the right to play at least one home game during the Section VI Tournament by beating fellow postseason-qualifier Bennett, 14-6, in a hard-hitting Class AA clash.

Dempsey, who moved into the starting lineup this year after being a reserve as a junior, made both of his picks during the second half to help the Quakers protect the lead. One was a nifty, leaping one-handed grab at OP’s 13 during the third quarter. The other pick was a ho-hum two-handed grab with 2:25 left at OP’s 29. That one all but sealed the win and secured a share of the division title with fellow unbeaten Lancaster.

The Legends are the top seed due to having a better point-differential than OP. The chance to play another home game still means a lot to Orchard Park.