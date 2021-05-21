 Skip to main content
Demone Harris' youth football camp in South Buffalo postponed
Demone Harris' youth football camp in South Buffalo postponed

Super Bowl LIV - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs

Demone Harris celebrates the Chiefs' victory in the Super Bbowl (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

 By Getty Images

Demone Harris' youth football camp, which was scheduled to be held Saturday afternoon in South Buffalo, has been postponed until June 5 due to a Covid-19 issue.

Harris, the former Bishop Timon and University at Buffalo defensive end who now plays for the Kansas City Chiefs, announced the postponement Friday on his social media accounts.

"Due to unfortunate circumstances related to Covid-19 my camp in Buffalo, NY, that was originally scheduled for tomorrow May 22 afternoon has been postponed to a later date," Harris wrote on his Twitter and Instagram accounts.

Harris' free football camp and showcase for boys and girls was scheduled to be held at Pierce Field at Mulroy Park in South Buffalo, and was organized through the BamFam Foundation, a nonprofit based in Austin, Texas, that promotes education, health and community service to at-risk youths and their families through sports-related events and activities.

