Defense leads Clarence to Section VI Class AA girls basketball title

The Clarence girls basketball team doesn’t have one set strategy for how it approaches games.
The Red Devils learned to adjust based on their opponents throughout a Covid-19-shortened season filled with adjustments on and off the court.
In Saturday's Section VI Class AA championship game against Williamsville North, Clarence focused on playing what senior guard Josie Fleming called “a super-strong defense.”
“Our team always has a different game plan, every single day,” she said. “Different things work for us at different times, but our goal was to have super-strong defense and stop the drive, and not cause too many fouls.
“That worked for us, and I think our defense led to our offense.”
The Red Devils’ defense helped limit the Spartans to only six field goals in the second and third quarters combined for a 55-38 win as Clarence won a sectional title in girls basketball for the first time since 2017.
Entering the final, Clarence (14-4) had allowed 43.1 points per game, but that total dropped to just 36.7 in its 13 victories. Williamsville North (11-7) had scored fewer points than it did Saturday in only three games this season.
“We just weren’t crisp,” Spartans coach Bill Shaw said. “We just weren’t sharp with our screens, we weren’t sharp with our cuts and when we did have shots, they weren’t falling. That hurts. You rely on your shooters to knock down shots, and we couldn’t do it. It’s going to make for a long night, and it was.”
Fleming led the Red Devils, the second seed in the Class AA tournament, with 22 points. Ella Corry added 15 points.
Clarence was 6-4 near the midpoint of the season before winning its last eight games to end the season. There are no regionals or state tournament because of the pandemic.
Jada Ghee led No. 5 Williamsville North with 11 points, and Marcy Colca added seven points.
The Class AA title game ended an up-and-down season for the Spartans, who won their first four games but were paused for 10 days in February due to Covid-19 protocols. Williamsville North upended top-seeded and undefeated Lancaster 58-51 in Thursday's semifinal.
“We got shut down for 10 days, stupidly, but they came back really strong and really hard, and I was just impressed with what they wanted to do and what they wanted to accomplish,” Shaw said. “Today, we just didn’t bring it. We played so well the other night against Lancaster and we couldn’t hit shots today. We couldn’t defend today. Clarence was better prepared and played a harder game than we did today.”
The Red Devils broke a 6-6 tie on Fleming’s free throws with 2:07 left in the first quarter, which started an 11-3 run that bridged the first and second quarters, and included seven of Fleming’s 11 first-quarter points.
Clarence maintained at least an eight-point lead in the second quarter, and opened the margin to as many as 13 before Fleming’s 3-pointer with 19 seconds left in the half gave Clarence a 30-16 lead.
Williamsville North made only two shots from the floor in the second quarter, and Clarence maintained at least a 14-point lead in the third, as the Spartans' shooting woes continued.
“Each of us, individually, we knew who we were going to guard beforehand,” Fleming said. “Coach (Erin Booker) gave each of us an individual job and we did a really good job, every single person, every time on the floor, focusing and playing help defense, and doing what our coach told us to do, and what we were set to do before the game.”
Clarence’s shooting, though, hit a lull in the fourth quarter, and Williamsville North slowly chipped away at the lead, cutting it to 46-34 with 3:25 left on Ghee’s shot. Clarence didn’t make a field goal in the fourth quarter until Corry’s basket with 2:05 left.
“We wanted to work the ball around in the fourth quarter and wait until the shot clock counted down, every single time, so that we could minimize North’s offensive possessions,” Fleming said. “Our shooting kind of went cold because we had that intensity and that drive the entire game, and we kind of let up a little bit at the end.
"I wish we would have played strong all the way through, but we managed to take care of the ball and pull out the win.”