Defense leads Clarence to Section VI Class AA girls basketball title

Williamsville North made only two shots from the floor in the second quarter, and Clarence maintained at least a 14-point lead in the third, as the Spartans' shooting woes continued.

“Each of us, individually, we knew who we were going to guard beforehand,” Fleming said. “Coach (Erin Booker) gave each of us an individual job and we did a really good job, every single person, every time on the floor, focusing and playing help defense, and doing what our coach told us to do, and what we were set to do before the game.”

Clarence’s shooting, though, hit a lull in the fourth quarter, and Williamsville North slowly chipped away at the lead, cutting it to 46-34 with 3:25 left on Ghee’s shot. Clarence didn’t make a field goal in the fourth quarter until Corry’s basket with 2:05 left.

“We wanted to work the ball around in the fourth quarter and wait until the shot clock counted down, every single time, so that we could minimize North’s offensive possessions,” Fleming said. “Our shooting kind of went cold because we had that intensity and that drive the entire game, and we kind of let up a little bit at the end.

"I wish we would have played strong all the way through, but we managed to take care of the ball and pull out the win.”

