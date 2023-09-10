After losing three of the first five games against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs at Sahlen Field, the Buffalo Bisons relied on recent call-up Damiano Palmegiani’s grand slam to earn a 6-3 victory on Sunday for a series split.

Making his 11th appearance of the season and seventh start, Buffalo right-hander Andrew Bash (4-1) got the win by allowing only one run and three hits while striking out four over five innings as the Bisons jumped out to an early lead with a four-run third inning.

After two outs, they loaded the bases on singles by Cam Eden and Nathan Lukes followed by a walk to Rafael Lantigua by Lehigh Valley starter Drew Hutchison.

That set the stage for Palmegiani’s 360-foot grand slam to left field, the first baseman’s second home run with the Bisons after being called up from Double-A New Hampshire (AA) on Sept. 1. Hutchison (6-6) took the loss, allowing six hits and the four runs while walking five over five innings.

After the IronPigs closed the gap to 4-3 with a run in the fourth and two more in the sixth, the Bisons scored twice in the eighth on a two-out, two-run double by Lantigua.

Though reliever Yosver Zulueta allowed two runs on three hits in the sixth inning, Buffalo’s bullpen trifecta of Connor Cooke, Nate Pearson and Rowan Wick combined to pitch three shutout innings while allowing only one hit. Wick earned his fourth save with a perfect ninth.

The Bisons were trying to move closer to the top spot in the International League second-half standings. Following an off day on Monday, they will make the final road trip of the year with a six-game series against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in Moosic, Pennsylvania, beginning Tuesday.

Exclusive club

In Saturday night’s 3-2 victory over Lehigh Valley that ended the Bisons’ three-game losing streak, Eden recorded his 50th steal of the season, becoming the sixth player in the 138-year history of the club to do so.