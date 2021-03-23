Daemen women's basketball season ends in Elite Eight of NCAA Division II Tournament

The Daemen women’s basketball team evaluated its latest postseason opponent, and knew it had to prepare for a defensive showdown in a Division II national quarterfinal game.
But, as much as the Wildcats prepared to play against Lubbock Christian, a team that has become one of the more accomplished Division II programs in recent years, they also saw a program upon which they could ultimately model themselves.
“Lubbock Christian is a program to emulate, and it was a great opportunity to see, to be able to play against such a successful team and really see what it takes,” Wildcats coach Jenepher Banker said. “This will be very valuable for our program.”
Daemen got an up-close look at the Chaparrals, one that was sometimes startling. Daemen's season ended Tuesday after a 66-49 loss to Lubbock Christian in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Division II women’s basketball tournament in Columbus, Ohio.
Lubbock Christian won the Division II women’s basketball championship in 2019; the 2020 Division II tournament was canceled because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Additionally, the Chaparrals haven't lost a game since Jan. 30, 2020, and also won the 2016 Division II national championship, after becoming a full Division II member in 2015.
Caroline White led Daemen (14-3) with 20 points and nine rebounds, and Mickayla Ivy added 10 for the Wildcats.
"I'm so proud of this program and what we've accomplished," White said. "It was an opportunity every time we stepped on the floor, to play and to succeed. My freshman year we were eighth in the (East Coast) conference and to be here in the Elite Eight, in 2021? I'm so proud. I look back at the season, and I'm going to have a smile on my face."
Emma Middleton led Lubbock Christian (21-0) with 17 points. Allie Schulte and Ashton Duncan each scored 12 points, and Duncan had eight rebounds.
Lubbock Christian will advance to face either Belmont Abbey or Central Missouri in a national semifinal, scheduled for 8:45 p.m. Wednesday in Columbus.
The Wildcats trailed 20-12 after a first quarter in which they shot 5 for 14, while Lubbock Christian shot 7 for 14 in that span. The Wildcats, however, cut Lubbock Christian’s lead to 22-19 in the first five minutes of the second quarter, but that was the closest Daemen came to the Chaparrals.
Lubbock Christian opened its lead to 28-19 late in the first half, in part due to Daemen’s continued shooting woes.
Daemen shot 7 for 24 and committed six turnovers in the first half, and trailed the Chaparrals 28-21 at the half, but then cut Lubbock Christian’s lead to 32-29 on Katie Titus’s 3-pointer about 3 1/2 minutes into the third.
Lubbock Christian, however, took advantage of a scoring drought by Daemen that lasted more than two minutes, and used a 7-0 run to open its lead back to 10 points.
Then, the Chaparrals led by as many as 15 points late in the third, and 21 points early in the fourth. Daemen finished 14 for 45 in shooting, and had only 14 points in the paint to Lubbock Christian's 30.
"It really has to be team defense because of all the weapons they have, and you really can't shut down one person," Banker said. "Also, they’re a really, really good defensive team. They make everything that you try to do difficult. They lived up to what we thought.”
Daemen’s White, Titus earn All-American honors
Daemen forwards Caroline White and Katie Titus were named honorable mention All-Americans by the Women's Basketball Coaches Association. White and Titus are the first players during Daemen's NCAA era (2015-present) to earn All-American honors.
White, a senior, was the 2020-21 East Coast Conference Player of the Year, who averaged 14.9 points and 8.5 rebounds per game entering Tuesday's game. Titus, a junior, entered the Elite Eight game as the Wildcats' leading scorer (15.1 points per game), including a team-high 45 3-pointers, and averaged 8.2 rebounds.