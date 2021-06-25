Courtney Maclay's nine-point game helps Williamsville East win historic girls lacrosse title

She did her part to help Williamsville East break away from an early 2-2 tie between the teams. She had a hand in her team’s final four goals of the frame.

Maclay broke the tie by ripping a nice shot into the cage with 14:59 left in the half. Just over a minute later, she worked into an open spot in front of the goal, received a nifty pass from Vivian Rung and zipped another shot that found the back of the net. Maclay then made it 5-2 with 10:22 left in the half off an assist from Schau.

“It’s amazing, I never thought we’d be able to do this,” an overjoyed Maclay said. But “from the beginning of the season I knew it was definitely possible.”

West Seneca East, looking to win its first crown since 2010, pulled within two on a goal by Cameron Briggs. But fortune smiled on the Flames late in the half as an innocent looking shot by Maclay appeared to tick off the stick of Rung and changed direction just enough to slip past the goalie for a 6-3 halftime lead.

