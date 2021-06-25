Courtney Maclay's nine-point game helps Williamsville East win historic girls lacrosse title

Emily Peters liked what she saw during the preseason so much so that she told her Williamsville East girls lacrosse players that they had the goods to make a run at the Section VI championship.
The first-year coach admitted Friday night at the Williamsville East Athletic Complex that she wasn’t 100% certain the Flames would be able to achieve such a lofty goal. But Peters planted a seed that eventually sprouted into a championship celebration the likes of which have never been experienced by Williamsville East.
The Flames made history and did it by defeating West Seneca East 11-7 to capture the school’s first Section VI championship in the sport. On a cloudy, breezy, hot evening before a decent-sized crowd, Navy-bound senior Courtney Maclay led the memorable effort in the Class C final with a nine-point game that included six goals. Classmate Ellie Schau added three goals, and goalkeeper Ashley Wood made several key saves to thwart the Trojans and lead the Flames to a glorious moment.
“It’s crazy, it’s exciting,” Peters said. “It definitely means a lot. These girls just worked hard. … It means a lot that we made program history.”
It meant the world to Maclay, the leading scorer this season in Section VI with 90 goals and 119 points.
The Legends finished off a late season drive with a 12-8 win over visiting Clarence to continue their dynasty in the sport.
Trying to help the Flames experience a moment like Friday night’s where the red and gold confetti freely flew has been a goal of Maclay since seventh grade.
She did her part to help Williamsville East break away from an early 2-2 tie between the teams. She had a hand in her team’s final four goals of the frame.
Maclay broke the tie by ripping a nice shot into the cage with 14:59 left in the half. Just over a minute later, she worked into an open spot in front of the goal, received a nifty pass from Vivian Rung and zipped another shot that found the back of the net. Maclay then made it 5-2 with 10:22 left in the half off an assist from Schau.
“It’s amazing, I never thought we’d be able to do this,” an overjoyed Maclay said. But “from the beginning of the season I knew it was definitely possible.”
West Seneca East, looking to win its first crown since 2010, pulled within two on a goal by Cameron Briggs. But fortune smiled on the Flames late in the half as an innocent looking shot by Maclay appeared to tick off the stick of Rung and changed direction just enough to slip past the goalie for a 6-3 halftime lead.
Frontier started by scoring goals at a quick pace, and utilized a strong defensive effort in the second half to defeat visiting Hamburg, 10-4.
Williamsville East had a couple chances early in the second half to build on its lead, but were denied by goalie Katie Kociszewski. However, the Flames did not let that lead to frustration. They kept on the attack – and more importantly kept the ball away from West Seneca East – until you know who, Maclay, struck again. She made the goal happen by forcing a turnover with a stick check maybe 10 yards in front of the Trojans net, collecting the loose ball, then turning and scoring on the extremely short breakaway.
Sam Kaufman scored for the Trojans with 17:59 left, but the Flames secured the win by scoring four of the next five goals. Schau started the run, and Maclay ended it with two goals. Helene Olsen also scored during the final blitz for the Flames.
Gowanda had little trouble in winning a 17-8 decision on Eden’s field to capture the Section VI Class D championship – the first in program history.
This was the third time the teams played each other this season. For the third time, Williamsville East triumphed. Trojans coach Jeff Bauda had nothing but respect for Maclay and company.
“She’s an All-American, she’s going to Navy and she’s a great player,” Bauda said of Maclay. “We knew coming in Williamsville East has great players. I thought we did a good job. We did the best we could.”
The Flames just played better and earned the ultimate prize.
“This team just has the spirit and the heart,” Peters said. “They just wanted it. … I’m just really happy. I’m going to miss this team.”