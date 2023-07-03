Mike Harrington Sports Columnist Follow Mike Harrington Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

This really should be no surprise. But it is apparently a big one.

Sabres General Manager Kevyn Adams set social media aflame Monday, when he didn't mean to do so. Asked about his goaltending and the lack of a move in that area at the draft or during the start of free agency, Adams said simply, "I'm certainly happy to go into the season the way we sit right now. I'm comfortable with that."

It means the Sabres are turning the crease over to Devon Levi and looking at continued progress from Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen to join him as their goaltending tandem. And don't forget they also still have Eric Comrie, but the sense you have is he's getting traded or waived to Rochester.

Meanwhile, the Sabres brought back Dustin Tokarski and signed Devin Cooley out of the Nashville organization to man the crease for the Amerks, after Malcolm Subban opted for a deal with St. Louis.

There's hysteria from fans, and in some quarters of the media, about going with a Levi-UPL tandem in goal. It's understandable. It's a risk. Luukkonen has played 46 NHL games and Levi only seven. Even Comrie has only played 47.

"I think we're coming from a position of strength. I'm really excited about the goaltenders we have," Adams said. ".... It's really important to have quality goaltending and we've seen over the years, if something happens, you certainly need a number of guys. So we'll see how it plays out over the next few weeks leading into camp."

The Sabres are banking on defensemen Rasmus Dahlin, Mattias Samuelsson and Owen Power to be even better than they were last year. In Adams' mind, the free agent signings of defensemen Erik Johnson and Connor Clifton will "insulate" the goaltending more. It's a reasonable theory.

I'm all Team Levi in this view. Yes, seven games is a super Small Sample Size Alert. But we saw what we saw. Let's not complicate things. Stop the puck. He does it. It was the most electric in-season debut for a rookie goalie the Sabres have had since Don Edwards jumped past veteran Al Smith nearly 50 years ago.

Levi ran a 2.47 goals against average and a .921 saves percentage in six of his seven games. In the other, that wacky 7-6 win April 6 in Detroit, he made a game-saving breakaway save in final seconds of overtime and went 2 of 3 in the shootout.

Levi is clutch. He's athletic. He's cerebral. He's mature beyond his years. He's the future. Why can't it be now?

Still, the fan drumbeat is so steady that it's become a buzzword cliche for the offseason: "Get a veteran goaltender."

Exactly who do people want?

Frederik Andersen and Antti Raanta weren't coming here. They were both returning to a Carolina team that will be a top Stanley Cup favorite in 2024.

Did you want five years and $20 million for Joonas Korpisalo, the route that Ottawa went? Four years and $11 million of Semyon Varlamov at age 35? Lou Lamoriello can keep that on Long Island, with the other absurdly termed contracts he signed his returnees to. Five years and nearly $27 million for Tristan Jarry? Pittsburgh GM Kyle Dubas must think he finally has a real goaltender after what he dealt with in Toronto. We beg to differ.

James Reimer at one year and $1.5 million? Great locker room guy but he left San Jose for Detroit after a 3.48/.890 season with the Sharks. Jonathan Quick to the Rangers at 37? Four times in the last five years at .904 or worse. Cam Talbot to Los Angeles at 35 after he couldn't keep the starter's job in Ottawa?

Vegas paid Stanley Cup winner Adin Hill two years and $9.8 million. He was 29-32-5 in his career until this season. By the way, did you forget he got badly outplayed by Luukkonen in the Sabres' December win at Vegas?

"You can go and sign a veteran goalie that's played a lot of games but if you don't think he's better than the ones you have, then why would you do that?" Adams said.

Thank you.

Obviously, your first response to that is Connor Hellebuyck. He'd love to get out of Winnipeg and get somewhere for the long haul but it's not going to be here. You're not giving up the assets it would take to get him for one year and then have him go somewhere else for seven. And you're not signing him here for seven and blocking Levi's path.

Hellebuyck is looking for a big pay day with a Cup contender. Sure seems like New Jersey would be a good place and maybe that still happens. You're not getting him for Victor Olofsson and a couple of draft picks.

And enough about Anaheim's John Gibson. Coming off a 3.99/.899 season -- and has four years left at $6.4 million per. No thank you.

Adams called the goalie market "very, very tricky." The same could be said for projecting Luukkonen's career. He's the issue here, not Levi. The big guy didn't run a save percentage better than .908 in any month last season. In February and March, he went 3-6-2, 4.33/.870.

Was he playing hurt? Adams revealed Monday that Luukkonen stuck around after the season for a minor procedure on his ankle, even came for dinner at the GM's house and to watch some playoff hockey on the tube.

"I was really able to talk to him about that we believe in him and we like where he's at," Adams said. "But these are the things that we see that he could work on to get better at."

Luukkonen needs to be the guy who stopped 117 of 124 shots in the Sabres' December wins at Colorado, Vegas and Boston. Not the guy who seal-flopped all over the place in those ugly home losses to Calgary, Toronto and the Bruins.

In this view, Adams is rolling his dice with Luukkonen. Can the Sabres get 30-35 good starts from him and 45-ish from Levi? The GM thinks he can. Most of the paying customers don't agree.

Big risk. We'll see if the GM is right or if the Sabres have to pivot at some point this season.