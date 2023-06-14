LAS VEGAS – Celebration and commotion surrounded Jack Eichel late Tuesday night on the ice at T-Mobile Arena. Vegas Golden Knights executives took turns raising the Stanley Cup. Players hugged parents and siblings. Babies were placed atop the trophy for unforgettable portraits.

Off to the side, still in full uniform nearly an hour after the Knights eliminated the Florida Panthers, was Eichel. A white towel around his neck and a championship cap atop his head, he appeared exhausted and excited, shocked and satisfied.

All because of the moment and the journey.

The moment: Eichel’s three assists in a 9-3 win in Game 5 capped his inaugural postseason with an NHL-high 26 points, serving as the Knights’ offensive catalyst.

“First playoff (season), first win for him, right?” said Jonathan Marchessault, one of Eichel’s wingers on the first line. “That’s a pretty good average.”’

The journey: Face of the franchise in Buffalo. Disagreement with the Sabres over his neck injury. The blockbuster trade to the desert. The comeback from said injury. And now this.

“Lifelong dream,” No. 9 said. “To get your hands on (the Cup) … sometimes, you never know if it’s going to happen.”

It didn’t happen for Eichel with the Sabres, whose rebuild didn’t hit a stride until this season, and it didn’t happen for Eichel last year with the Knights, who failed to reach the postseason for the first time in their five-year history.

The Knights have their group of “Golden Misfits,” six original-season veterans who provide the pulse. But General Manager Kelly McCrimmon knew his club needed to get better at center and in reality, trading for Eichel was the last major acquisition.

“Honestly, ever since he came in last year, we were just a different team and he’s a game-changer for our group,” Marchessault said.

Why the Knights acquired Eichel was on shift-to-shift display as they closed out Florida. Strong on the puck. Willing to take a hit behind the goal line. Eyes darting all over the ice in search of the open man. If not for Mark Stone’s hat trick, Eichel was the Knights’ best player.

“His play, his leadership, the kind of teammate he is – next to none,” defenseman Zach Whitecloud said.

If not for Marchessault’s 13 goals, Eichel might have been the Conn Smythe Trophy winner for playoff MVP. Eichel’s 20 assists (six more than any other player this year) were second-most by a player in his playoff debut, behind only Pittsburgh’s Mark Recchi (24 in 1991).

Eichel started the play that led to the Knights’ second goal (2-0 lead) and led the zone-time charge that led to their third goal (3-1), this one by defenseman Alec Martinez.

Martinez is one of the Knights’ graybeards … literally. At 35, he was the oldest player in the Vegas Game 5 lineup and won two Cups with Los Angeles back when he was a kid. He knows the sacrifice required to raise the trophy. And having played with Anze Kopitar and Jeff Carter, he knows what elite playoff pivots look like.

“Jack’s unbelievable,” Martinez told me. “I pulled him aside and told him how I proud I was of him. Each individual has their own road and their own story and their own adversity they’ve had to fight through and their own battles.

“Unfortunately, Jack’s were fairly public.”

Yes, they were. But that comes with being a professional hockey player in a professional hockey-loving market like Buffalo. Drafted second overall by the Sabres in 2015, Eichel sustained a herniated disk in 2020-21 and wanted to have artificial disk replacement surgery. The Sabres wanted him to have a fusion. He was flipped to Vegas less than two months after he was stripped of the captaincy.

That is the definition of “fairly public,” right?

“Obviously, he took his health and made it a priority, sought the right help and certain people allowed him to get that help,” Martinez said.

In turn, Eichel returned that help by leading the Knights in scoring. Over 89 combined regular season/playoff games, he had 33 goals and 59 assists (92 points). Top-level stuff. Cup-winning stuff. No. 1 center stuff.

“He has all the talent in the world – that’s obvious,” Martinez said. “But what people don’t see is his work ethic. The guy works his (rear end) off, he’s in the gym, he’s doing the off-ice stuff, he’s never slacking in practice, he’s doing extra work. To see a guy like that be successful, super proud of him, but I’m not surprised.”

The Knights were in control during the third period, challenging the focus of Eichel. Get to the final buzzer and then celebrate, he kept telling himself. He finally let his mind wander after Stone’s empty-net goal with 6:19 remaining.

“You’re trying to hold your emotions together,” he said. “We came out and played a great game and we wanted to seal the deal in front of our home fans.”

Eichel received the Cup from teammate Chandler Stephenson and raised it so effortlessly, it looked as if the trophy were inflatable.

“There isn’t much with his game that isn’t at the top or one of the best,” Stephenson said. “When he’s going, he’s a force out there and can win games single-handedly.”

Did the Knights win the Eichel Trade by winning the Cup? Short question with a complicated answer. The Knights and Sabres were operating in different spectrums – Vegas saw Eichel as the engine to an already hardened roster; the Sabres correctly viewed the deal as a springboard of sorts to what they hope will be a playoff appearance next April. Both teams can declare victory. Eichel can declare his entire journey worth it.

“(The celebration) is only just beginning,” he said. “But it’s the best feeling in the world to be able to do this.”