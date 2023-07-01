Mike Harrington Sports Columnist Follow Mike Harrington Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

You expected Kevyn Adams to add one defenseman at some point soon. But getting a pair of right shots and doing it at reasonable prices in the first hour of free agency was not on most Sabres' fans bingo cards.

Good work by the GM to quickly get a major need filled without having to part with any assets on the trade market.

Now we wonder what's next: That defense corps sure got crowded in a hurry.

Sabres add defenseman Erik Johnson on a 1-year, $3.25 million contract Johnson, 35, has the skill set and intangibles that Buffalo wanted for its blue line next season.

Erik Johnson will be 36 by the time next season ends, but it seems as if he still has plenty in his tank. He averaged 17:15 per game last season for Colorado, where he's been since 2011. Connor Clifton turns 29 in April and averaged 17:51 for Boston. He's a hitter and a penalty killer, two areas in which the Sabres need help.

You would think both might get a chance to pair with Owen Power next season. And even if Johnson doesn't play with Power, you know he can be a mentor for the entire defense corps. Let's not forget that Rasmus Dahlin and Mattias Samuelsson are only 23 and Power is just 20.

Johnson got one year for $3.25 million. Johnson got three years and $10 million total, a hit of $3.33 million. The Sabres have room on the salary cap and know it's expected to go up to $87.5 million next summer, so the price tags are no issue.

Trivia time: The Sabres now have three former No. 1 overall picks on their defense in Johnson (2006), Dahlin (2018) and Power (2021).

Johnson was an emotional leader for those 2022 Stanley Cup-winning Avalanche. I was on the ice following Game 6 in Amalie Arena, when the Avalanche had survived a taut thriller to win the Cup with a 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning. It was striking how many players talked about what it was like to see Johnson finally get the Cup after more than 800 games in the league and being part of the 2016 Colorado club that had just 48 points.

Captain Gabriel Landeskog got the Cup from Gary Bettman and the first player he was passed it to was Johnson. That's how much he was respected in the Avs' dressing room, and the kind of intangible he can bring to the Sabres.

Johnson revealed that handoff had been in the works long before the Avs reached the final for the first time since 2001.

"'When we win it, you're getting it first,'" Johnson recalled Landeskog telling him. "If that doesn't give you motivation to get it done, I don't know what does."

June 26, 2022: Snapped this shot on the ice in Tampa as Erik Johnson celebrated his long-awaited Cup with his family. Love the relative on FaceTime at bottom right. #Avs #Sabres pic.twitter.com/mgLgEVJckQ — Mike Harrington (@ByMHarrington) July 1, 2023

Johnson instantly becomes the only Sabres player to win a Cup, but it's notable there are Cups in the front office in Adams, assistant GM Jason Karmanos and with goalie coach Mike Bales. They matter. Especially on a team with little playoff experience that expects to be playing postseason hockey in April.

Johnson and Clifton can help immensely in that area. Clifton was a rookie in 2019 when Boston got all the way to Game 7 before losing to St. Louis. Started his year at LECOM Harborcenter in the Prospects Challenge and ended it in the Cup final. His role grew after Torey Krug headed to St. Louis in free agency and Zdeno Chara retired.

Pretty interesting he jumped to a division rival. The Bruins aren't going to be the same team without Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci if both retire. They're a candidate to get passed by teams in the Atlantic Division, even as they come off an NHL-record season with 135 points and got them nothing for it.

Clifton played with Don Granato at the U.S. National Team Development Program. After a pretty good season, he ran afoul of coach Jim Montgomery and was a healthy scratch for parts of the playoff collapse against Florida. Lots of Bruins panicked during those last three games, and that includes Montgomery. Granato's system will let Clifton skate when he wants to.

So as for Adams, what does he do now? There has to be more coming. His NHL defense roster includes Dahlin, Samuelsson, Power, Johnson, Clifton, Henri Jokiharju, Ilya Lyubushkin, Riley Stillman and Jacob Bryson. At least one of them is gone before the season and maybe two of them.

Perhaps one is heading somewhere else with Victor Olofsson. NHL acquisitions with an eye on the playoffs are fun. Especially when they make sense and aren't overpays.

Stay tuned.