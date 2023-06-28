Mike Harrington Sports Columnist Follow Mike Harrington Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

NASHVILLE – Yes, I get it. You're concerned about all these small forwards the Buffalo Sabres are taking. Zach Benson is another one. A second first-rounder in two years under 6 feet.

The Sabres want talent. Sure, they want size. But talent trumps it. General Manager Kevyn Adams was adamant about that when I asked him here Tuesday what concern he had about the size he has of his prospect pool. He didn't have much.

These are 18-year-olds, and I know we say that over and over, but it has to be repeated. Jack Quinn still probably doesn't shave much, but he's not remotely the same physical specimen now than he was when drafted out of the Ottawa 67s nearly three years ago. A lot can change by the time these players get to 20 or 21 and are ready for the NHL.

You say Benson is too small at 5-foot-10 and 170 pounds, and I remind you that's what the entire NHL thought when Alex DeBrincat fell to the 39th pick in 2016 in Buffalo. The thinking goes the only reason DeBrincat looked so good in junior was because he played in Erie with Connor McDavid. Pretty invalid. And remember how Cole Caufield fell to Montreal at No. 15 three years ago in Vancouver? He would look awfully good on a lot of rosters right now.

Benson and I had a conversation about size during the prospects availability here Tuesday and it prompted a follow-up question after Wednesday's selection about how much of a chip he plays with to compensate for his lack of height.

"I take a lot of pride in going into the dirty areas and scoring goals from kind of wherever," Benson said, before making the mic drop comment, "Those are kind of the best playoff players, ones that can score in different areas. And so I take a lot of pride in that."

"He has no problem competing and getting to the inside," Adams said. "He's really intelligent. He's fearless."

Playoff players. Imagine an 18-year-old talking like that and looking ahead with the Sabres.

"That puts a smile on my face," Adams said.

Benson, of course, knows quite a bit about this organization. He played with Peyton Krebs on the Winnipeg Ice as a 15-year-old. He was Matthew Savoie's wing man this season – and outscored Savoie with 98 points in 60 games. Krebs and Savoie already texted Adams to say they were stoked, too.

Benson's junior situation – and thus that of Savoie – is muddied heading into next season. Remember, neither can play in the AHL because of the agreement with the Canadian Hockey League so the junior ranks don't get raided of top players (even though those top guys should be playing in pro hockey).

The Winnipeg Ice couldn't get any traction on a medium-sized facility in Manitoba and were sold two weeks ago to a group in Wenatchee, Wash. That's 2½ hours east of Seattle, not the most ideal arrangement for the Sabres to pay numerous visits to their first-round picks in back-to-back years.

Longtime Winnipeg coach James Patrick, the former Buffalo defenseman and assistant coach, has already announced he's not moving with the team. Adams and the Sabres have trusted Patrick implicitly with Savoie and now they're as much in limbo over the coaching as the players are.

It will be interesting to see if the players make the move to the far west or if there's some behind-the-scenes work with the Sabres involved to get them somewhere closer in the Western Hockey League, say in Alberta or Saskatchewan.

"It's certainly unique and it creates some unknown for us," Adams said. "We'll monitor it. We'll pay attention to what's going on. We look at the long term and it's not something that will deter us from anything."

Benson said he met with new GM Bliss Littler on Wednesday and associate head coach Tom Rudrud. The players who are returning will have to be soothed about the loss of Patrick and about the move from Winnipeg.

"It's obviously a pretty big loss, a guy that's taught me since I was 15 years old in the (WHL Covid) bubble," Benson said of Patrick. "He means a lot to me and he's a great coach. It's going to obviously not be ideal, but I'm sure the next coach we're going to have is going to be real good, too."

Benson was a good choice for what the Sabres had to work with at No. 13. When they got on the clock, there were a lot of options for them to quickly ponder.

They can thank Arizona and Detroit for leaving them with more choices at forward than they reasonably could have expected. Now, a lot of GMs will give you the we-were-surprised line after one of these meetings. In this case, it applies. The Sabres had to be floored at what they had to pick from.

Arizona took defenseman Dmitri Simashev at No. 6 and winger Danil But at No. 12, and Detroit nabbed Brandon center Nate Danielson at No. 9. Those picks rated as surprises and pushed some others down the list.

The Sabres could have gone with a bigger prospect such as UConn's Matthew Wood or Owen Sound's Colby Barlow, and they also had U.S. National Team Development Program star Gabe Perreault on the board. But when it comes to Benson, 98 points is 98 points. Especially when Buffalo scouts have been watching the kid play for two years.

In all, the first round was mostly a bore. Not a single trade. Liven it up, you cowards. The NBA has it all over you for draft-night shenanigans.

Adams revealed the Sabres tried to trade up prior to 13 and offered to get back into the first round from 21 on and found no takers. For Hamburg's Quentin Musty? Hmmm. Adams said the no-trade round was "shocking" and he needed to process it further.