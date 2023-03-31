Mike Harrington Sports Columnist A News staffer since 1987, I'm a Baseball Hall of Fame voter, a 2013 inductee into the Buffalo Baseball HOF and the Buffalo chapter chair of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. And I insist only Chicago & New York can come close to Buffalo pizza. Follow Mike Harrington Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The Sabres sure have an odd collection of NHL debuts for goalies. Maybe it's because so many of their net men have become franchise bedrocks that we want to remember how it all started.

It's easy to forget that point given the last few seasons, and how finding a replacement for Ryan Miller since he was traded in 2014 has been akin to the fruitless quest for the next Jim Kelly until Josh Allen finally landed on the scene five years ago.

Devon Levi's career started Friday night and the record will show he made 31 saves in a thrilling 3-2 overtime win over the New York Rangers. This coming after he showed up about four hours prior to faceoff resplendent in a velvet blue suit the Sabres made sure to get up on social media, and then took the ice for his warmup rookie solo lap sans mask with hair flapping in the KeyBank Center breeze.

We have a Devon Levi rookie lap as #Sabres and #NYR hit the ice to get warm. pic.twitter.com/ejoS586idu — Mike Harrington (@ByMHarrington) March 31, 2023

Coach Don Granato called this one on Thursday when he slyly remarked that players always know when someone is making their NHL debut and are especially aware of it when it's a goalie. You could tell the Sabres' coach figured he would get a lot more defensive responsibility out of his club than normal but this was off the charts.

Two shots on goal against in the first period? Five in the first 31 minutes? Initially you were worried Levi was going to think this is an easy league. We've been watching all year. We know better. The defensively loose Sabres returned – and Levi was ready to bail them out.

An incredible push to his left to rob a Kaapo Kakko one-timer in the second period was a thing of beauty. Getting out to attack the slot and stop sniper Artemi Panarin with 1:28 left, was a game-saver.

"It's my job. I just love what I do," Levi said, pointing out he would have wanted to face nobody else but Panarin in that spot.

For memorable Buffalo debuts in goal, you can add Levi to a star-studded list that includes the likes of Don Edwards, Tom Barrasso, Daren Puppa, Martin Biron and Miller.

Just over three months past his 21st birthday, Levi became the third-youngest goaltender to win a game for the Sabres. He's the fourth-youngest goaltender to appear, and the youngest since Biron was in the nets wearing the now-banned No. 00 as an 18-year-old midway through the 1995-96 season.

Only Biron, Puppa and Barrasso were younger and Barrasso, of course, made the iconic move from Massachusetts high school hockey to first-round pick to Calder Trophy winner as an 18-year-old in 1983.

Edwards famously debuted in February, 1977 when GM Punch Imlach ordered him as the starter for a game vs. Minnesota after an injury to Gerry Desjardins. Of course, the 6-2 win is far more remembered for veteran Al Smith dissing the team as they came on the ice, famously saluting owner Seymour H. Knox III with his "See ya, Seymour" salute before leaving the ice.

Barrasso opened by making 21 saves in a 5-3 win over Hartford in the 1983-84 season opener at the Aud and it was the first of 26 victories in his spectacular rookie year.

After two years of college hockey at RPI and seven games in Rochester, Puppa came up from the AHL and posted a stunning 2-0 shutout of the Edmonton Oilers in Northlands Coliseum on Nov. 1, 1985. He made 37 saves – including 10 on Wayne Gretzky – and got the only goal he would need from Lindy Ruff.

On Dec. 26, 1995, Biron came up two days after getting the call from junior to take a 6-3 loss at old Civic Arena in Pittsburgh. He gave up a goal to Petr Nedved 2:09 into the game and it was 4-1 by the end of the first period as other scorers included Jaromir Jagr and Ron Francis, and Mario Lemieux scored in the second period.

Levi looked great in No. 27, well worn for the period from 1979-2009 mostly by Larry Playfair, Brad May, Michael Peca and Teppo Numminen (with apologies to Wilf Paiement and Joe Reekie).

At 6 feet and 184 pounds, Levi has that squatty appearance that reminds you somewhat of a slightly bigger version of Edwards. He looks and plays just like his favorite contemporary goalie in Nashville's Juuse Saros.

Confidence in the crease can permeate an entire team, just like uncertainty can. Levi exudes cool and it's not like the Sabres went completely blind into this game just off a couple practices. Owen Power was with Levi at the Olympics in Beijing and Dylan Cozens and Jack Quinn were with him during his virtuoso performance at the 2021 World Juniors.

What stands out to Quinn?

"Hockey sense," Quinn said. "As a goalie, he reads the plays so well. It seems like he knows what shooters are doing or he knows if they're passing or shooting. Just makes you feel real confident in front of him."

Levi's game was trending the way Miller's debut went in the New Jersey Meadowlands on Nov. 19, 2002. The Sabres had a 2-0 lead after two periods in that one but Miller ended up in tears following a 4-3 overtime defeat.

Not so with Levi. When Jeff Skinner scored the overtime winner, there was no exodus from the bench to congratulate the goal scorer. Skinner said he "blacked out" bolting to the other end to get to Levi before anyone else did. The mob scene took place 150 feet from where the goal was scored.

"It just goes to show how great the group is in the room. They're a bunch of great guys," Levi said. "They're super warm, welcoming as well. Coming into this dressing room was an easy process. They're all great guys.

"(GM) Kevyn Adams and the rest of the staff said that their vision was to get a group of not only unbelievable hockey players, but unbelievable people. Just having their support means the world to me. Being on a team that is that close is is where you want to be, so I'm just super grateful to be here."

Levi as the First Star. Quite a celebration.

"Obviously it's been a bit of a buildup here," Skinner said. "So kudos to him for sort of keeping steady and coming up with a performance like that."

Said Levi: "It honestly just went by in a blur. It was just like amazing."

Sure was.